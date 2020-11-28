Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donate $500,000 to support homeless youth in Canada

(CNN) One of Hollywood's most famous couples donated $500,000 to help young people struggling with homelessness in Canada.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively pledged $250,000 each to Covenant House Vancouver and Covenant House Toronto, according a press release

Covenant House International says it has served more than a million homeless youth in the United States, Canada and Latin America as a bridge from poverty to opportunity, according to their own statistics.

Besides providing basic needs like food, shelter and immediate health services, the organization said it tries to prepare homeless kids to live successful and independent lives. The non-profit also helps support young people who are victims of sex trafficking.

"The young people who pass through the doors of Covenant House more often than not have a story marked by extraordinary trauma. They are so much more than that trauma," Reynolds said in a statement, encouraging others to donate.