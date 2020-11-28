Florida man to be released early after serving 31 years for nonviolent marijuana crime

(CNN) A Florida man who has spent 31 years in prison for a nonviolent marijuana crime could soon be a free man.

Richard DeLisi has been incarcerated since 1989 when, at the age of 40, he was convicted on charges of racketeering, trafficking in cannabis and conspiracy after agreeing to help smuggle more than 100 pounds of marijuana from Colombia into Florida . He received a 90-year prison sentence.

His case has received legal support from the Last Prisoner Project, a nonprofit that advocates for ending prison sentences for cannabis offenses. With 31 years in prison, DeLisi is the country's longest-serving nonviolent cannabis prisoner, according to the group.

DeLisi, now 71, could be released from South Bay Correctional Facility as early as December 4, though the exact release day still depends on several factors, according to the Florida Department of Corrections press secretary Kayla McLaughlin.

"It feels amazingly wonderful to know that I will be home with my family and loved ones very soon," DeLisi said in a statement to Last Prisoner Project. "I am grateful to everyone who has been there and helped me along in these long years."