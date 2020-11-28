Trixie the whale shark dies at the Georgia Aquarium

(CNN) The largest female whale shark at Georgia Aquarium has died, the Atlanta attraction announced.



Her health quickly declined, according to the statement. The massive shark named Trixie died on Friday after "having difficulty navigating the habitat earlier in the day," the aquarium said in a statement on its Facebook page Her health quickly declined, according to the statement.

"Even after exhaustive veterinary and animal care efforts, she ultimately passed away," the aquarium said.

Trixie was one of the aquarium's first whale sharks and has been a star in its 6.3 million gallon Ocean Voyager exhibit since 2006, according the statement.

"She contributed enormously to our understanding of whale sharks and their care. Loss is inevitable, but that does not make it any less painful," the aquarium said.