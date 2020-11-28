Detroit Lions fire head coach and general manager

(CNN) The NFL's Detroit Lions fired head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn, announcing in a tweet Saturday that both were "relieved of their duties."

"They're both very fine men and we wish them nothing but the best in the rest of their careers," Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp said in a video press conference . "It was a hard decision, just because as I said they're both terrific people and they've worked very hard and tirelessly for this organization, it just clearly wasn't working. It wasn't what we hoped for when we hired them."

Hamp added that Lions ownership was considering the terminations for weeks but the past few games "had a lot to do with it."

The firing came two days after the Lions lost to the Houston Texans on Thanksgiving Day 41-25, which dropped the Lions record to 4-7 on the season.

Darrell Bevell will serve as the Lions' interim coach for the final five games of the season, Hamp said.

