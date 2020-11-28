How to set up a home gym space that works for you

Dana Santas, known as the "Mobility Maker," is a certified strength and conditioning specialist and mind-body coach in professional sports, and is the author of the book "Practical Solutions for Back Pain Relief." You can read her CNN series on how to reboot your workout routine here.

(CNN) When it comes to 2020, one of the big positives to emerge from this year's many challenges is how it has focused our attention on prioritizing health and wellness — with a particular emphasis on physical fitness.

To establish an at-home workout habit, ease into it first, Dana Santas recommends.

To meet our fitness needs while gyms were closed for prolonged periods, many of us started working out at home. Some got creative, using household items for our workouts , while others ordered home gym equipment online. Now, after getting a taste of at-home training, more people are considering making it a permanent practice.

If you're currently weighing the benefits of creating a dedicated space for your own home gym and wondering how you can make it work for your lifestyle, read on.

Consider the benefits of working out at home

As a mind-body coach in professional sports who also has a garage gym, I can attest to numerous advantages of at-home training. Of course, with current Covid-19 concerns, a huge benefit is the knowledge that your home gym is virus free and kept up to your own cleanliness standards.

