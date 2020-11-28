(CNN) —

Procrastinators, rejoice! Black Friday has come and gone, but a lot of deals are here to stay. We’ve rounded up all the Black Friday sales that are still happening. Brands and retailers are listed alphabetically and grouped together by category, so you can easily find what you need. But even though waiting worked out for you once, don’t take too much longer to buy what you need. Time is running out on these great deals.

Popular deals

Dyson : Several stick vacs and hair tools are seeing special prices, as is the Dyson Lightcycle.

Sam’s Club : The 10 Days of Thanks-Savings sale has begun at Sam’s Club, where you’ll find discounts across all product categories.

Target : Target has been releasing new Black Friday deals every week all month long, and this week is no different: You’ll find big discounts on everything from electronics to home goods to apparel.

Theragun : Take up to $150 off Theragun devices, or buy one TheraOne product and get another for free.

Wayfair : Find discounts up to 80% off on furniture and decor for every room inside (and outside) your house.

Major retailers

Amazon : Find savings on everything from top electronics and small kitchen appliances to loungewear and other cozy holiday must-haves.

Bed Bath & Beyond : In addition to the deals still live, shoppers can take 20% off their entire online purchase through Saturday, November 28.

Best Buy : Select Black Friday an Cyber Week deals on all the tech and appliances you need are available now.

eBay : Tech, apparel and more is on sale at eBay for Black Friday this year.

Etsy : Participating sellers are offering discounts of up to 60% off across all categories.

Kohl's : There are thousands of deals in-store and online, including an extra 20% off with code YOUGET20.

Lowe’s : The “Home for the Holidays” Season of Savings Event is on, with tons of deals on holiday decor and everything else your household might need.

Macy’s : Thousands of apparel and home items are marked down for Black Friday.

Nordstrom : More than a thousand styles from top designers are up to 50% off.

Overstock : Take up to 70% off thousands of items, including furniture, decor and more.

Sears : Shop hundreds of Black Friday doorbuster deals on big-ticket items like appliances, TVs and more.

Staples : Save on all the supplies you need for the office, including desk chairs, printers, ink, computers and more.

The Home Depot : Save big on appliances, holiday decor and other home improvement needs.

Walmart : The mega-retailer’s final Black Friday deals drop was on Friday morning, after launching several pre-Black Friday sales; those and other deals are available now.

