Taiwan lawmakers throw pig guts in protest over meat imports

(CNN) Lawmakers in Taiwan threw pig intestines and punches at each other as a brawl broke out in parliament over a proposal to ease restrictions on pork imports from the United States.

The fight broke out Friday when opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party members threw pig skin and intestines at their fellow lawmakers to stop Premier Su Tseng-chang of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) from taking questions, according to the self-ruled island's state broadcaster, Central News Agency. Some members then briefly exchanged blows.

Footage from the Legislative Yuan showed offal lying on the parliament's red floor, and on some lawmakers' clothes.

The controversy was over Tawianese President Tsai Ing-wen's decision to allow imports of US pork containing ractopamine, an animal feed additive that is banned in a number of countries including China, and the European Union.

DPP leader Tsai announced in August that the imports would be allowed from January 1, 2021.

