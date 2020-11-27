(CNN) For four years, Donald Trump has been the world's standard-bearer for right-wing populism. The movement didn't begin with Trump, but the US President championed it in a way no other leader could, using the weight of the most powerful office on Earth to give it legitimacy.

But that doesn't necessarily mean the populist wave has crested -- not in the United States, nor the world at large.

If support for populism has eroded in the US, it has done so only marginally, and the same can be said for much of the world.

The pandemic has done little to dampen global populism. Trump almost certainly paid a political price -- an election exit poll showed that the majority of voters (52%) considered containing the virus a more important issue than rebuilding the economy (42%). But he still won over nearly half the country's voters, despite his bungled response and more than 260,000 American deaths.

In the early months of the pandemic, countries with stronger democracies appeared to be faring better than those with strongman populist leaders . But as the pandemic ebbs and flows, that assumption is being challenged.

Brazil and India -- which, like the US, have populist leaders -- might be suffering with soaring infection and death rates, but so too is Western Europe, a bastion for liberal democracy. Even Germany, earlier celebrated for what looked like a model response to the virus, is finding its huge hospital network under strain as it struggles to keep the virus at bay.

Several autocratic populists saw their approval ratings dive in the midst of the pandemic, but many have recovered remarkably fast.

In Brazil -- despite what looks from afar like a blatant failed response to the virus, akin to America's -- recent polling shows President Jair Bolsonaro is enjoying the highest approval ratings of his term . It's in part to do with state payments to compensate Brazilians who have lost jobs or income, and that scheme could soon come to an end. But that Bolsonaro has come this far politically unscathed by his chaotic pandemic response speaks volumes about Brazilians' faith in him.

Russian President Vladimir Putin giving an Easter address from his residence outside Moscow on April 19, 2020, during the pandemic.

It's the same story in Russia. President Vladimir Putin's approval rating fell to a historic low in May, to 59%, as the country battled a spike in coronavirus infections, Levada-Center polling shows. But that was short lived. Putin is back up to 69%, in line with levels over the past two years, even as Russia battles a challenging second wave of Covid-19.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has done well out of the pandemic too. His popularity rose sharply at its onset, and while it dipped below 50% during the hard spring and summer, it has since recovered and is now higher than in recent years, a MetroPOLL survey shows . That's despite cases in the country trending upward.

In central Europe, some leaders even appear to be doubling down on their divisive policies. In Poland, the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party is trying to push ahead with a draconian law on abortion that has been met with widespread opposition. And in Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán recently proposed electoral law changes to tighten his grip on the country, where his party already holds a super-majority in parliament. He is also trying to enshrine in law transphobic definitions of gender.

Even in some countries where populist leaders are not in power, the movement is flourishing. A recent poll by the French Institute of Public Opinion found that if France had held an election in October, the far-right National Rally's Marine Le Pen would garner around the same number of votes as French President Emmanuel Macron in a first round.

"Populist movements come from long-term cultural shifts, so you wouldn't necessarily expect them to fade away, even if the brand's image gets damaged by losing Trump as its global leader," Pippa Norris, from Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government, told CNN.

The current populist wave was triggered by a number of major events, like the 2007-08 financial crisis and the mass movement of refugees into Europe in 2015, which propelled several anti-migration populist parties into parliamentary chambers across the region, Norris said.

"And then we had Brexit in the middle of 2016, and if that hadn't been held during the refugee crisis, I do think the results could have gone the other way," she said.

"But we should remember that Trump was both a consequence and a cause of the changes around that time. In Europe, autocratic populism was already rising."

What's next?

As Norris points out, populism tends to flourish in times of crisis, particularly of the economic kind.