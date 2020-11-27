Neanderthals may have used their hands differently from humans

(CNN) If you were to greet a Neanderthal with a handshake, it might feel a little awkward.

The digits of the Stone Age people, who went extinct about 40,000 years ago, were much chunkier than ours. What's more, a Neanderthal's thumb would have stuck out from his hand at a much wider angle.

"If you were to shake a Neanderthal hand you would notice this difference," said Ameline Bardo, a postdoctoral research fellow at the University of Kent's School of Anthropology and Conservation in the United Kingdom.

"There would be confusion over where to place the thumb, and for a thumb fight I think you would win in terms of speed and movement!" she said via email.

The Neanderthals did use their hands differently from us, a new study published Thursday in the journal Scientific Reports has suggested. Our archaic relatives, lead study author Bardo said, would have been more at ease with "squeeze grips" -- the grip we use when we hold tools with handles like a hammer.