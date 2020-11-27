The USWNT wore 'Black Lives Matter' on uniforms in a statement to 'affirm human decency'

(CNN) As the United States women's national soccer team (USWNT) geared up to face the Netherlands in a friendly on Friday, their anthem jackets were emboldened with a message: Black Lives Matter.

"We wear Black Lives Matter to affirm human decency," members of the team said in a statement posted on social media ahead of the game. "We protest against racial injustice and police brutality against Black people. We protest against the racist infrastructures that do not provide equal opportunity for Black and brown people to fulfill their dreams, including playing on this team."

In a separate tweet, posted on the USWNT's official Twitter account, the team said the decision was "not political, it's a statement on human rights."

Multiple members of the team also took a knee during the National Anthem ahead of the game, a rematch of last year's Women's World Cup Final which USWNT won 2-0.

It was the team's first in 261 days.