Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller may become the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference college football game on Saturday

(CNN) College football history could be made Saturday if Sarah Fuller steps on the field during Vanderbilt University's game against the University of Missouri .

Whether she plays or not, she'll be the first woman to suit for for an SEC game.

"She's got a strong leg. We'll see what that yields," Mason told the sports network. "We'll figure out what that looks like on Saturday."

Fuller plans to wear the message "Play Like A Girl" on the back of her helmet Saturday to encourage other young women, according to Vanderbilt.

Two other women have also played in Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) contests, Vanderbilt says. Katie Hnida did it first when she kicked two extra points for the University of New Mexico against Texas State in 2003. Then came April Goss, who kicked an extra point for Kent State during their 2015 game against Delaware State.