More than two dozen Covid-19 cases were traced to youth basketball at a California gym, health officials say

(CNN) More than two dozen people have tested positive for Covid-19 after participating in youth basketball tournaments this month at a gym in Northern California, county health officials said.

Those infected were involved in tournaments November 7-8 at the Courtside Basketball Center in Rocklin, Placer County health officials said this week.

"Unfortunately, Courtside Basketball Center has not been responsive to our outreach over many months," the county's interim health officer, Dr. Rob Oldham, told CNN affiliate KCRA

The Courtside Basketball Center did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.