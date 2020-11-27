Bruce Boynton, the man who inspired the Freedom Rides, dies at 83

(CNN) Bruce Boynton, a civil rights icon who helped inspire the historic Freedom Rides of 1961, has died at 83.

The civil rights attorney and Alabama's first Black special prosecutor passed away earlier this week in Selma from cancer, according to former Alabama state Sen. Hank Sanders, a friend of Boynton's.

Sanders paid tribute to his friend in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Boynton's place in the Freedom Rides movement began in 1958 while a student at Howard University Law School in Washington, DC.

Traveling on a bus bound for Alabama, Boynton got out to eat when the bus stopped for a break in Richmond, Virginia.

