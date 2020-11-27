Tributes pour in for Dallas Cowboys strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul

(CNN) Tributes have been pouring in for the Dallas Cowboys' strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul, 54, who died Wednesday after experiencing a medical emergency unrelated to Covid-19 at the team's headquarters.

During the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day game against the Washington Football Team, each player wore a sticker with Paul's initials on his helmet. Players also joined hands and knelt before kickoff.

"Markus meant a lot to so many people and he made an impact on so many people," Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton said after his team's 41-16 loss.

#DallasCowboys wearing "MP" sticker to honor Markus Paul 💙 pic.twitter.com/NtTOYTuCIU — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 26, 2020

"And I think for us, just having a chance to talk about it, remember him and just talk about ways that he has helped mentor us and just the way he was as a man, the way he lived his life, I think that's what made him so special as a person," Dalton said. "And so you feel for the team, you feel for his family, you feel for everybody involved and our prayers are out for everybody, especially his family."

In a season in which the coronavirus pandemic has meant adjusting on the fly has become the norm, having to play an NFL game just 24 hours after Paul's death was a whole new level of adversity for the team.