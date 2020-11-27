(CNN) After the last plate has been cleared from the table and everyone -- except the person stuck washing dishes -- has migrated to the couch, it's time to begin the next part of the Thanksgiving tradition.

Yes, it's time to divvy up and work through the leftovers

This year is different, though. You might not have as many guests to send home with Tupperware containers stuffed with turkey slices and scoops of casserole, which means you need to get creative.

These recommendations aren't about reinventing the wheel. We're offering a few options that will give you something to look forward to on your post-holiday meal plan. These are foods we already love, with Thanksgiving dishes folded into the familiar recipes.

Sorry, same old next-day sandwiches and turkey tetrazzini. We're going in a different direction this time around.

