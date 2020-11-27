(CNN)After the last plate has been cleared from the table and everyone -- except the person stuck washing dishes -- has migrated to the couch, it's time to begin the next part of the Thanksgiving tradition.
Yes, it's time to divvy up and work through the leftovers.
This year is different, though. You might not have as many guests to send home with Tupperware containers stuffed with turkey slices and scoops of casserole, which means you need to get creative.
These recommendations aren't about reinventing the wheel. We're offering a few options that will give you something to look forward to on your post-holiday meal plan. These are foods we already love, with Thanksgiving dishes folded into the familiar recipes.
Sorry, same old next-day sandwiches and turkey tetrazzini. We're going in a different direction this time around.
Turkey enchiladas
Many of us turn to ground turkey as a healthier option in a variety of recipes. But it's just as easy to chop up leftover Thanksgiving turkey and sneak it into non-holiday comfort food. Start by adding it to your favorite enchilada (or taco or burrito bowl) recipe.
Try these turkey black bean enchiladas, and feel free to substitute a quality canned or jarred enchilada sauce if you don't have it in you after the big day to make your own from scratch.
Still have more turkey to dispatch after making a pan of enchiladas? Freeze extra portions of leftover meat and use them in any recipe where you'd typically turn to rotisserie chicken.
Grain bowls
Along the same lines as a burrito bowl, grain bowls are a versatile blank slate for using up turkey and vegetable leftovers. Specifically, we recommend Brussels sprouts and roasted sweet potatoes here.
While any grain will work as a base for a grain bowl, farro, quinoa and brown rice are some of the most popular. Top a generous spoonful of grains, either warm or at room temperature, with leftover vegetables. Add any other greens like kale and a protein like chickpeas.