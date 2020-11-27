You cooked for 20 and fed 6 people. What to do with all of those leftovers

By Casey Barber, CNN

Updated 5:02 AM ET, Fri November 27, 2020

Who could say no to potato fritters made from leftover mashed potatoes? Bonus points if you also include the last of the corn from your Thanksgiving feast.
Who could say no to potato fritters made from leftover mashed potatoes? Bonus points if you also include the last of the corn from your Thanksgiving feast.

(CNN)After the last plate has been cleared from the table and everyone -- except the person stuck washing dishes -- has migrated to the couch, it's time to begin the next part of the Thanksgiving tradition.

Yes, it's time to divvy up and work through the leftovers.
You have permission to not be thankful this Thanksgiving
You have permission to not be thankful this Thanksgiving
This year is different, though. You might not have as many guests to send home with Tupperware containers stuffed with turkey slices and scoops of casserole, which means you need to get creative.
These recommendations aren't about reinventing the wheel. We're offering a few options that will give you something to look forward to on your post-holiday meal plan. These are foods we already love, with Thanksgiving dishes folded into the familiar recipes.
    Sorry, same old next-day sandwiches and turkey tetrazzini. We're going in a different direction this time around.
    Read More

    Turkey enchiladas

    Try this couch workout and feel better about binge-watching TV
    Try this couch workout and feel better about binge-watching TV
    Many of us turn to ground turkey as a healthier option in a variety of recipes. But it's just as easy to chop up leftover Thanksgiving turkey and sneak it into non-holiday comfort food. Start by adding it to your favorite enchilada (or taco or burrito bowl) recipe.
    Try these turkey black bean enchiladas, and feel free to substitute a quality canned or jarred enchilada sauce if you don't have it in you after the big day to make your own from scratch.
    Use leftover Thanksgiving turkey to make turkey black bean enchiladas.
    Use leftover Thanksgiving turkey to make turkey black bean enchiladas.
    Still have more turkey to dispatch after making a pan of enchiladas? Freeze extra portions of leftover meat and use them in any recipe where you'd typically turn to rotisserie chicken.

    Grain bowls

    Post-Thanksgiving, use up roasted sweet potatoes and other veggie sides in a grain bowl.
    Post-Thanksgiving, use up roasted sweet potatoes and other veggie sides in a grain bowl.
    Along the same lines as a burrito bowl, grain bowls are a versatile blank slate for using up turkey and vegetable leftovers. Specifically, we recommend Brussels sprouts and roasted sweet potatoes here.
    While any grain will work as a base for a grain bowl, farro, quinoa and brown rice are some of the most popular. Top a generous spoonful of grains, either warm or at room temperature, with leftover vegetables. Add any other greens like kale and a protein like chickpeas.