(CNN) They say good things come in threes -- and so it has proven to be with Europa League wonder goals.

Harry Winks 🤯



Now, has he meant that, or was he looking for Gareth Bale?! #UEL pic.twitter.com/OvODPWi4rm — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 26, 2020

The English midfielder, around 50 yards from goal, lobbed the Ludogorets goalkeeper during Tottenham's 4-0 victory on Thursday.

And he didn't even mean it.

"You know I would love to say that I did (mean it), but I didn't mean it no," Winks told BT Sport after the win. "I saw Gaz (Bale) running and making that run. I will take it as it's a goal at the end of the day."

Read More