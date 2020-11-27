(CNN) —

Think Black Friday is all about toys and electronics? Wayfair’s monster deals make it the perfect time to score big on homegoods, too. With early access to hundreds of sales open now, the site is offering up to 80% off a slew of items, as well as free shipping when you spend more than $35.

The main event runs November 26 through November 30 (aka Cyber Monday), during which you’ll continue to find up to 80% off, limited-time flash deals and free shipping on everything.

We scoured Wayfair’s Black Friday sales, where we found huge savings on kitchen and cooking gear, furniture, linens and mattresses, appliances, accessories, holiday decor and more. Whether you’re looking for gift ideas for family or friends or just want to treat yourself, there’s something for every taste and every budget. With the holidays right around the corner, your home is about to get a whole lot merrier.

Kitchen and Cooking

Rachael Ray Create Delicious 13-Piece Aluminum Non Stick Cookware Set ($135.99, regularly $240; wayfair.com)

Snag 43% off this highly rated set that includes five lids, a saucepan, three frying pans/skillets, a sauté pan, bakeware, cooking utensils and a Dutch oven. Choose from burgundy, light blue, purple, red or teal shimmer and get cookin’.

Henckels Dynamic 15-Piece Knife Block Set ($99.95, originally $345.00; wayfair.com)

Chop-chop and set yourself up with sharp new knives at a whopping 70% discount on wthis array from Henckels. You’ll get paring, serrated utility knife, chef’s knife, six steak knives, shears, sharpening steel and a handsome hardwood block.

Le Creuset 1.6 qt. Whistling Stovetop Kettle ($79.95, regularly $115; wayfair.com)

Every season is tea season. So with 30% off, it seems like the right time to invest in a Le Creuset kettle. This classic stovetop steel and enamel version holds 1.6 quarts of water and lets out a whistle when it’s ready to go.

Cuisinart SmartPower Duet Blender/Food Processor ($89.95, regularly $165; wayfair.com)

When smoothies, soups, salsas and margaritas are in regular menu rotation, you need a blender you can trust. This highly rated model comes with a 48-ounce jar, travel mug, seven speeds and a food processor attachment so you can chop, slice and shred without having to pull out another machine.

Nesco Coffee Bean Roaster ($55.99, regularly $79.99; wayfair.com)

Coffee snob on your list? Give the gift of a fresh daily brew with this nifty roaster. Just add up to a quarter-pound of raw coffee beans, and they’ll roast in 20 minutes (saving big bucks over store-bought). Pre-programs let you choose from medium or dark roast and a cooling function lets you stop the process at any time, ensuring you get that just-right flavor.

Staub Ceramic Pumpkin Cocotte ($29.95, regularly $65; wayfair.com)

Add elegance to your holiday table with this pretty ceramic and cast iron Dutch oven that can be used in the oven, microwave and dishwasher.

Furniture

Foundstone Jude Daybed ($299.99, regularly $479; wayfair.com)

Some day you’ll feel comfortable hosting guests again — and this stylish mid-century-inspired daybed will make them feel right at home. Great for bedrooms, dens or living rooms, it works as a sofa or bed based on your needs.

Foundry Select Arenault End Table ($109.99, regularly $149; wayfair.com)

Give new life to your living room space with a rustic, industrial-style, wood and metal end table, now 26% off, that gets rave reviews for its easy assembly and high quality.

Corrigan Studio Blomquist Side Chair, Set of 4 ($116, regularly $137.99; wayfair.com)

Freshen up your dining room or kitchen with this set of four bright white, modern, ergonomic chairs that reviewers love for their comfort and style.

Andover Mills Palouse Kitchen Island with Granite Top ($212.99, regularly $439.99; wayfair.com)

Gift yourself more space this season with this compact, versatile island that offers extra storage and counter space for all that holiday cooking and baking. Made of pine with a granite top, it has removable and locking caster wheels, making it simple to move around.

Langley Street Tess Desk ($74.99, regularly $139.99; wayfair.com)

Tired of working from your kitchen counter, bed or couch? This retro-style wood desk, now 46% off, is great for small spaces, with two tiers giving you ample room without taking up a lot of area.

Three Posts Burruss Patio Sectional with Cushions ($379.99, regularly $970; wayfair.com)

Winter is a great time to score big savings on outdoor furniture and this wicker/rattan sectional, now at a 61% discount, is no exception. With more than 5,000 five-star reviews, it includes an ottoman, three chairs, three throw pillows, four seat cushions, three back cushions and two arm cushions.

Appliances

Koolatron 10-Bottle Wine Refrigerator ($165.99, regularly $209.95; wayfair.com)

When you can’t really get out for happy hour, bring happy hour to you. This wine cooler includes adjustable racks and cool tempered glass doors with interior lighting and fits 10 bottles. Cheers!

Nostalgia 800-Watt Countertop Microwave Oven ($128.99, regularly $149.99; wayfair.com)

Add some retro vibes to your kitchen with this sleek microwave that includes all the modern touches, including 12 presets, LED display, a delay timer and five power levels.

Koolatron Coca Cola 6-Can Refrigerator ($34.99, regularly $75; wayfair.com)

Perfect for a dorm room, basement, teen’s room, office — wherever, really — this personal mini fridge will keep six cans cold and close at hand. Wanna take it on the road? Just dock it in the cigarette lighter socket of your car or other 12-volt power receptacle.

Bedding and Mattresses

Alwyn Home reversible Microfiber Queen Comforter ($27.12, regularly $209.99; wayfair.com)

Need a bedding overhaul? Take a huge 87% off this cozy, hypoallergenic comforter with nearly 14,000 positive reviews. We like the oatmeal/dusty blue combo (other colors available) and the fact that it’s machine washable.

Andover Mills Mirabel Queen Sheet Set ($25.51, regularly $124.64; wayfair.com)

Stock up on new sheets at 80% off. This soft, microfiber set (fitted and flat sheet plus pillow cases) fits up to a 16-inch mattress and comes in a variety of colors. Bonus: Buy two, get an extra 20% off.

Three Posts Dyllan Cable Diamond Knit Throw ($31.99, regularly $179.99; wayfair.com)

Chillier weather calls for added blankets at night and this 100% cotton, classic cable-knit throw makes a great layer in the winter or works well by itself in warmer months. At 82% off, and in six colors, it also makes a perfect holiday gift to buy in bulk.

Sealy 12-Inch Queen Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box ($489.99, regularly $999; wayfair.com)

Rest easier when you take 51% off Sealy’s plush, gel memory foam mattress that’s breathable, features cooling technology, is hypoallergenic and comes with a washable soft-knit cover.

Serta SleepTrue Queen 13-Inch Plush Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress ($529.99, regularly $1,099.99; wayfair.com)

Crave better comfort and support in your mattress? This pillow-top model combines a layer of cooling gel memory foam with individually wrapped coils that enhances airflow and keeps partner motion to a minimum.

Beautyrest 14-Inch Full Medium Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress ($384.99, regularly $919; wayfair.com)

Still sleeping on the same mattress you’ve had since college? Swap it out with this gel memory foam model, now 58% off, that features a pillow top, pocketed coils and air ventilation.

Accessories & Decor

Union Rustic Warlick Oriental Gray/Taupe Area Rug ($93.99, regularly $392.35; wayfair.com)

Pull things together with this neutral area rug that looks right at home with nearly any furniture style or color. This 6-foot-7-inch-by-9-foot distressed Turkish model features a subtle design and gets nearly five-star reviews for being super soft, lightweight and well-priced (and now it’s 76% off!).

Andover-Mills Mcgee Relax Pillow Cover and Insert ($28.99, regularly $32.99; wayfair.com)

Not that we needed a reminder, but during the holiday season — taking place during this incredibly stressful year — we appreciate the sentiment of this typographical pillow. Made for outdoor use, it looks great inside, as well.

Cinnamon Chai Scented Flameless Candle ($11.99, originally $24.99; wayfair.com)

Prone to forgetting to blow out your candles before leaving the house or heading to bed? Stay safe with this faux candle that has a hint of cinnamon chai.

Three Posts Floral Botanical Study 6-Piece Art Print and Frame Set ($219.99, regularly $384; wayfair.com)

Been meaning to fill that blank wall space for, like, ever? Grace Feyock’s set of six botanical prints come in gold bead-trimmed frames with linen mats and look lovely hung together as a group or separated throughout the home.

Beachcrest Home Evangelina Room Darkening Single Curtain Panel ($8.29, regularly $10.99; wayfair.com)

Nothing adds new life to a room like new curtains, and with eight neutral colors to choose from and an inexpensive price tag, this solid version is easy to add to your decor mix. The 54-by-54-inch rod-pocket panel also features a thermal and darkening design to help keep out the cold and bright light.

Rebrilliant Bamboo Bath Caddy ($25.99, regularly $69.99; wayfair.com)

Just looking at a photo of this eco-smart bamboo bath caddy has us feeling less stressed. Now, imagine gazing at it from your tub. Complete with a slotted cup holder (hello, wine!), a side shelf (candles, perhaps?) and a book holder (something trashy, for sure), it’s the perfect gift for anyone looking to indulge in a little self care.

Holiday

The Holiday Aisle Merrylit LED Light Christmas Tree ($17.99, regularly $59.99; wayfair.com)

Add some easy shine to your outdoor holiday display with a solar-powered 2-foot-tall tree spiraled in 70 LED lights, complete with a glowing star topper. In multicolor or warm white, it charges up during the day, turning on at night for up to 10 hours. At 70% off, you may want to grab a few for a bigger display. kn

Spode Christmas Tree 12-Piece Dinnerware Set ($109.99, regularly $420; wayfair.com)

Since 1938, Spode’s Christmas tree dishes have been part of so many holiday meals. Now make them part of your’s with this earthenware, dishwasher- and microwave-safe set for four that includes plates, salad plates and mugs. Serving eight? At 74% off, pick up two sets.

Beachcrest Home Norwood Fir Green Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree with Lights ($66.99, regularly $119.99; wayfair.com)

Forget about daily watering and sweeping up dry needles with this realistic-looking 4-foot-6-inch artificial tree that comes pre-strung with white lights and a tree stand and breaks down into pieces for easy storage.

Three Posts Reindeer Classic Knit Stocking ($33.99, regularly $38.50; wayfair.com)

Just the thing to hang from the chimney with care, this wool-blend stocking, with its reindeer, heart and snowflake pattern, looks festive, but not corny and, best of all, is big enough to hold all of Santa’s little gifts come Christmas morning.