(CNN) —

Walmart’s been celebrating Black Friday differently this year by spreading savings throughout the entire month of November with “Black Friday Deals for Days.”

You can shop online for delivery or contactless curbside pickup, but note that all of Walmart’s physical locations are closed on Thanksgiving Day. In-person shopping will pick back up on November 27 with precautionary health measures in place (including cart sanitization and a cap on the number of customers in the store at a time).

With fantastic deals across the entire store on everything from AirPods to cookware, you’re sure to find something to make the holidays a little brighter. Below, check out our picks for Walmart’s best Black Friday deals of 2020.

PHOTO: Walmart

Deals starting November 25 savings on the swim-proof Apple Watch Series (starting at $329.98, originally $563.99; walmart.com) — a great bet for anyone looking to start fitness tracking (after the holidays, of course!). The Fitbit Versa 2 ($129, originally $179; walmart.com) is another solid choice, thanks to its six-day battery life, voice control and access to Spotify and Pandora playlists.

Starting November 27, smarten up your home with savings on the Google Nest Hub ($49.98, originally $89.98; walmart.com), which features a 7-inch touch screen, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and it can do everything from tell you the weather to let you stream your favorite shows. You can save $10 the same day on the second-generation Google Nest Mini ($29, originally $49; walmart.com) as well.

PHOTO: Walmart

Starting November 25, get a great deal on Apple’s AirPods Pro ($199, originally $249; walmart.com) — a perennial Underscored favorite that will never get tangled in your mask.

For those who live in constant fear of losing a single earbud, the Powerbeats High-Performance Earphones ($99, originally $149; walmart.com) are linked together with an unobtrusive cable and also feature a sweat- and water-resistant design, making them an excellent choice for workouts.

Prefer an over-the-ear style? Check out the Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones ($119, originally $179; walmart.com), which offer up to 40 hours of listening and cushioned ear cups — not to mention they’re our pick for best on-ear headphones.

PHOTO: Walmart

Select Samsung 4K Smart TVs are already marked down; get ready for high-quality streaming this winter with the 65-inch ($478, originally $549; walmart.com) or 58-inch ($398, originally $449.99; walmart.com) models, both of which feature razor-sharp crystal displays.

Miss going to the movies? Savings start November 25 on the Vizio 4.1 Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar ($129; walmart.com), which offers immersive sound in a discreet package and also comes with a subwoofer — perfect for turning your living room into a home theater.

And because no home theater setup is complete with a streaming device, take advantage of deals on the Roku SE ($17; walmart.com) or third-generation Google Chromecast ($18.98, originally $29.98; walmart.com), either of which would also make an excellent stocking stuffer. Prices drop on November 27 for both.

PHOTO: Walmart

Next-generation consoles have been nearly impossible to find, and restocks of the PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S sell out in seconds. While you might have to wait to get your hands on a console, there are still plenty of deals on games and accessories.

Save on game titles for Playstation, Xbox and the Nintendo Switch, including Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020 ($29.99, originally $59.99; walmart.com),

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey ($15, originally $59.99; walmart.com), Days Gone ($19.99, originally $59.98; walmart.com) and much more.

PHOTO: Walmart

Right now women’s clothing is up to 40% off, while men’s shirts and coats are up to 30% off.

Starting November 27, save on pajamas, loungewear, underwear, socks and other cute and comfy basics. Lots of items for men in particular are on sale, including Wrangler Men’s 5-Star jeans (starting at $17.87; walmart.com), which come in sizes 29 through 44 and offer both regular and relaxed fits, as well as five-packs of Dickies Men’s Work Socks ($5; walmart.com), made from ultra-durable, moisture-wicking fabric. Five-packs of Hanes Men’s Boxer Briefs ($10; walmart.com) are available too.

PHOTO: Walmart

Save right now on products to make your favorite drinks at home, including the bestselling SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker ($49.99, originally $89.99; walmart.com) and the Nespresso VertuoPlus ($99, originally $149; walmart.com), our pick for best single-serve coffee maker. The Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer ($79, originally $129; walmart.com) is a Walmart exclusive that gives you all the benefits of a regular Instant Pot, plus a unique air fryer lid that roasts, bakes, dehydrates and, of course, fries.

Starting November 27, get a Gibson Home Kitchen In A Box 83-Piece Combo Set ($54.97, originally $69.97; walmart.com), which comes with everything you need to cook and bake treats all winter long. Another great bet is the T-fal Kitchen 22-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set ($79, originally $89.99; walmart.com), from one of our favorite cookware brands here at Underscored.

PHOTO: Walmart

Right now you can save on the Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum ($149, originally $238; walmart.com), a powerful 2-in1 vacuum with both an upright mode and portable pod for hard-to-reach spots. Clean up after the quarantine puppy you adopted with the Hoover Powerdash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner ($78, originally $109.99; walmart.com), featuring antimicrobial brushes to tackle any and all pet messes.

Starting November 25, make vacuuming easier than ever with $70 off Shark’s Self-Empty Navigation Robot Vacuum ($329, originally $399; walmart.com), which comes with a self-cleaning brush roll and self-emptying base.

PHOTO: Walmart

Looking to spruce up the bedroom? Pick up a Hotel Style 1200 Thread Count Sheet Set ($25; walmart.com), which comes in 11 colors and is made from a super-soft, moisture-wicking cotton-poly blend.

Deals dropping November 27 include a Mainstays 14-Gallon Trash Can ($25; walmart.com), which comes in a stainless steel or black finish and features a foot pedal and soft-close lid (no jarring slams), and the highly-rated Better Homes and Gardens Thick and Plush Bath Rug ($13.84, originally $25.84; walmart.com), featuring a luxe, water-absorbent mat in a variety of colors.

PHOTO: Walmart

Current markdowns include the Kid Trax Nickelodeon SpongeBob SquarePants Toddler Ride-On Toy ($65.76, originally $79.99; walmart.com), while savings on the Razor Black Label E90 Electric Scooter ($69, originally $98; walmart.com) start November 25. Also marked down November 25 is the Hover-1 Nova Hoverboard ($69, originally $119; walmart.com), a futuristic toy for kids and (small) adults that goes up to seven miles per hour.

For something a bit more physical, a variety of Huffy bikes will be marked down to just $29 starting November 27, including the popular 10-inch Rock It Boys’ Balance Bike ($34.94, originally $49; walmart.com).

For more great Walmart deals, check out CNN Coupons.