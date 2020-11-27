(CNN) —

It’s been ten years since the first Small Business Saturday was celebrated here in the US, but in 2020, it’s an event that’s taking on outsized importance. Traditionally held on the Saturday between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday is your chance to bring your holiday shopping dollars to independent local retailers, who need those dollars this year more than ever.

Of course, there are literally thousands of small businesses around the country that you can visit today, but here’s a small sampling of our favorite small business retailers that you can order from online, many of which are offering discounts during Small Business Saturday and the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Amy Kuschel: Looking for a cute and stylish face mask? Amy Kuschel has lots of patterns to choose from, and if you purchase three masks this weekend, you’ll receive a fourth one free with code GIVETHANKS. Or if you don’t need three masks, you can get free shipping with code FREESHIPTHX.

Billie: These razors are our pick for the best overall women’s razor in 2020, but Billie has lots of other hygiene products as well, and you can take 20% off orders of $30 or more with code YES20 from now through Cyber Monday.

Cancelled Plans: 2020 has been a tough year, and these candles don’t hesitate to say what we’re all feeling right now, with funny and relatable titles that make great gifts. Buy two candles and you’ll get one free, or buy four and get two free when you make a purchase now through November 30.

Miss hugs? Let your feelings burn brightly with a Cancelled Plans candle. PHOTO: Cancelled Plans

Cara Cara: The prices are always 30%-70% off at Cara Cara thanks to “off-price” retailing, where overstock or end-of-season goods from brand-names are marked down. Their well-curated shoes, clothing and accessories make perfect gifts, and you can take an extra 30% off with code TY30 through Tuesday.

Catbird: The unique and trendy jewelry created by this NYC-based small business is designed right in their own Brooklyn Navy Yard studio. Even better, they’re offering 15% off sitewide now through Monday, November 30 and a portion of all holidays sales are donated to The Food Bank For NYC and Color of Change.

Craftspring: This Etsy-based retailer with a 5-star rating and over 2,300 reviews features handmade ornaments and kids decorations to brighten up your home. Plus, you can get free shipping on domestic orders when you order $35 or more of these fun and whimsical holiday trimmings.

Creag: If you’re looking for unique outdoor apparel, take advantage of this Colorado company’s current Mega Sale, with men’s and women’s jackets, pants, shorts, tanks and tees designed for climbing, hiking, running or wherever nature takes you.

M2Accessories: This is your one-stop shop for the guys on your holiday gift list this year, with accessories ranging from sunglasses to blazers to watches and many other affordable items that can help put the finishing touch on all your outfits. Use code BLACKFRIDAY15 for 15% off your order.

Made by Cleo: Keep your cat or small dog as snazzy-looking as you are with adorable accessories from Made by Cleo, an Etsy retailer out of Austin, Texas. Score 20% off your purchase with the holiday sale code JINGLE20 and free shipping on orders of $35 and over.

Your cat deserves to look snazzy this holiday season with a bow tie from Made by Cleo. PHOTO: MadeByCleo

Nomad: This Santa Barbara-based company has everything you need to protect your smartphone when you’re heading into rugged territory. It’s offering 30% off its entire site and 40% off two of its collections, The Creative and The Vanlifer.

Otherland: Looking for the perfect gift for friends and family, or a “treat yourself” present for your next self care night? Snag a few of Otherland’s beautifully scented candles at 35% off now through Monday, November 30.

Oui The People: The Single Rose Gold Sensitive Skin Razor was our choice for the best luxury women’s razor this year, and you can get free shipping sitewide this weekend as well as gifts included with your purchase of $50, $150 or $200.

Piehole: Mask fashion has become a priority for many of us these days, and piehole has fun and super trendy options so you’ll always look your best, even when the world can’t see all of you. Use code SAVE10 for 10% off a purchase of $24 or more, SAVE15 for 15% off a purchase of $50 or more and SAVE20 for 20% off a purchase of $100 or more. As an added bonus, when you make your purchase, you can select from charitable organizations that help groups directly impacted by the pandemic.

Roverlund: You can shop for yourself and your pet all at the same time with Roverlund — their functional but stylish pet carriers and carry-on bags will have you and your furry friend ready to travel. Plus, now through November 30, you can save 20% with code CYBER20.

Get 20% off this Out-of-Office Pet Carrier by Roverlund, and keep your pet as stylish as you. PHOTO: Roverlund

SToNZ: The handcrafted sterling silver jewelry and accessories at SToNZ are super unique and one-of-a-kind, and this Etsy-based retailer from Cleveland has a 5-star rating with over 1,800 reviews. Plus, right now you’ll get 15% off any purchase of $50 or more through Monday.

The Center for Fiction: For all the bookworms out there, buying through this non-profit bookstore is a great way to support small and local book sellers, and you can shop them online through Bookshop. Plus, get free shipping on all orders between now and Sunday, November 29.

TurnYourselfAnime: Ever wondered what you or a friend would look like in anime? Your dreams can be answered at this custom anime retailer, or get a gift for someone that you truly know they don’t already have. Ultimate fans can save 20% on a custom Bob’s Burger portrait, or 30% on a custom Simpsons one.

Wicked Clothes: If your humor can be best summed up as “goth meets dad jokes,” then you’ve found a home at Wicked Clothes. Choose from a wide range of graphic tees, sweatshirts and hoodies, and take 20% off everything with coupon code BLACKFRIDAY.

And if you’re searching for more small businesses to shop at today, don’t forget to check out Amazon’s “Shop Local” small business hub, where you can find independent retailers by both product and region. Keep local businesses alive by supporting them not just today, but every day!

