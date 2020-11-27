(CNN) —

Sephora went all out this year for Black Friday, and the deals on its site are just as excellent as you might expect. While the brands the beauty retailer carries aren’t known for going on sale often, the savings during Sephora’s Black Friday sale — which runs from now through the weekend — are definitely worth checking out. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or for others, you can save big on bestsellers like Urban Decay’s Naked eyeshadow palettes ($24.50, originally $49), Living Proof’s De-Frizzer spray, perfect for winter weather ($15, originally $29), and First Aid Beauty’s frankly magical Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration Lotion ($15, originally $42).

Read on and shop some of our favorite picks from Sephora’s Black Friday sale below — and don’t forget to use the code FREESHIP for free shipping on your order, too.

Urban Decay Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette ($24.50, originally $49, sephora.com)

Available in these honey-toned hues as well as in Cherry (pinks and berries) and Heat (coppers and reds), Urban Decay’s Naked eyeshadow palettes are perfect for anyone who’s ever been disappointed by the lack of pigmentation in some powder eyeshadows. These colors pop — and the shades are beloved for being easy to blend for more dramatic looks, too.

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration ($15, originally $42; sephora.com)

First Aid Beauty delivers when it comes to its formula’s promises, and this moisturizer is one of our editor-approved go-tos for fighting the redness winter weather brings to our cheeks. It uses colloidal oatmeal and shea butter to alleviate itching and soothe distressed or eczema-prone skin.

Kiehl’s Since 1851 Ultra Facial Cleanser ($15, originally $34; sephora.com)

Kiehl’s iconic Ultra Facial Cleanser is a great all-around cleanser that gets the job done thoroughly but gently. The lightweight, foaming gel formula removes the dirt from pores while making sure it doesn’t strip your skin of necessary oils in the process.

Living Proof No Frizz Instant De-Frizzer ($15, originally $29; sephora.com)

Great for the frizz that comes with dry weather and wool hats, this de-frizzing spray lives up to its promises for a quick fix after a long day out in the crisp winter air.

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer ($26, originally $52; sephora.com)

Peter Thomas Roth is known for luxe products that deliver great results, and this moisturizer puts hylauronic acid front and center and supercharges the formula with Pentavitin, both of which deliver moisture and hydration to thirsty skin.

Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser ($20, originally $40; sephora.com)

Dry and dull skin can be par for the course in the winter, and this 4.5-star rated cleanser uses a trio of the good stuff (salicylic acid, lactic acid and glycolic acid) to dissolve buildup, with jojoba beads thrown in to help polish skin.

Living Proof Volume, In an Instant Full Dry Volume Blast Duo ($29, valued at $44, sephora.com)

Consider this your hat-hair weapon: This set comes with both a full-size, buildable volumizer for after your errands as well as a travel-size one for stashing in your bag (or glove box).

Pat McGrath Labs Mini Flesh 5 Astral Trio ($25; sephora.com)

This special set from Pat McGrath has everything you need for a little extra glam: a lip liner, lipstick and vinyl-finish lip gloss in complementary rosy shades that are perfect for wearing as a trio, mixing and matching or wearing alone.