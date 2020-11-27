(CNN) —

Make no mistake about it, the Nintendo Switch is a great, top-selling console. Whether you’re a dedicated Switch player or are looking to hop in, there are some great discounts going for Black Friday. We’re talking about savings on popular titles and many accessories.

Scroll ahead to crush the D-Pad and grab some of the top deals.

Consoles are in stock!

Nintendo Switch ($299; amazon.com and bestbuy.com)

What’s our favorite feature of the Switch? Well, it’s a portable and a traditional console. As you can dock into the included dock to hook it up to a TV or just bring the Switch with you. It features a 6.2-inch display with a left and right Joy-Con attached to either side. There are a ton of games for it, like Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Pokémon Sword. The best part? The console is actually in-stock.

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing New Horizons Edition ($299; amazon.com)

Want a slick paint job for your Switch that matches your love for Tom Nook? Look no further than the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition of the Nintendo Switch. It’s been unavailable for months, but it’s back in-stock now.

Nintendo Switch Lite ($199; amazon.com, bestbuy.com, gamestop.com and target.com)

The Switch Lite is a portable-only Switch that can play the same games and costs a lot less. It’s just $199 and comes in four fun colors: turquoise, gray, coral and yellow. You’ll be playing on a 5.5-inch screen, and the whole thing weighs a super-light 0.61 pounds.

Games

Pokémon Sword or Shield ($39.99, originally $59.99; bestbuy.com)

The latest generation of Pokémon is $20 off now at Best Buy. Pick between Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield and explore the Galar region, packed with new Pokémon and trainers to battle. Plus, you can add on the Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass/Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass for an extra $29.99, which gives you access to new areas filled with Pokémon from previous generations and new legendary Pokémon. The bundle for Pokémon Sword/Shield and the expansion pass is normally $89.98, but if you buy the base game now and download the expansion separately, you can save $20.

Amazon’s Nintendo Switch Game Sale

Right now, Amazon is discounting a plethora of titles for the Nintendo Switch. Better yet, you get your choice of a physical copy or a download code.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 ($39.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com

Super Mario Maker 2 ($39.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com

LEGO Harry Potter: Collection ($19.99, originally $24.49; amazon.com

LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2 ($19.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com

LEGO DC Super-Villains ($19.99, originally $24.88; amazon.com

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening ($39.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com

Accessories

Twelve South AirFly ($30.10, originally $44.99; amazon.com)

Yes, the Switch and Switch Lite feature a headphone jack, but sadly you can’t pair Bluetooth earbuds or headphones to console. It’s something we hope Nintendo fixes in the next generation, but accessory maker TwelveSouth has a solution: The AirFly plugs into the headphone jack and casts a Bluetooth signal for your earbuds to connect too. It works like a charm.

SanDisk 512GB microSD card ($79.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

You can never have enough storage for your Switch or Switch Lite, and this 512GB microSD card is nearly 40% off and themed after Animal Crossing. It’s the perfect companion for your console.

Deluxe Travel Case for Nintendo Switch ($12.99, originally $19.99; bestbuy.com)

This case has a hard shell outer layer and a soft inner coating to keep your Nintendo Switch protected. There’s even room for storing a few game cartridges. You can pick from a sleek back design or show your love for Mario or Zelda with two graphic options.

Armor Case for Nintendo Switch ($8.99, originally $17.99; bestbuy.com)

If you don’t want to toss the Switch in a case but are looking for protection, this deserves a look. The Armor Case is a set of plastic cutouts which attach over each Joy-Con and the main Switch body to protect from scratches, scuffs and drops.