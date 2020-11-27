(CNN) —

If any department store knows how to do sales, it’s Macy’s — and the emporium is going big on Black Friday with some pretty incredible discounts.

Think flannel shirts for $10, stylish pink air fryers for $20 and cozy Calvin Klein blanket scarves for around $30 instead of $60. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals from the sale, whether you’re looking for yourself, family, or friends. Just keep scrolling for some of our favorite picks, below.

Men’s styles

Gold Toe Men’s Twin Gore Faux-Suede Slippers ($9.99, originally $38; macys.com)

These faux suede Gold Toe slippers come lined with super soft fleece for cozy beginnings — and ends — to chilly winter days.

Club Room Men’s Plaid Flannel Shirt ($9.99, originally $39.50; macys.com)

You can never go wrong with a classic plaid flannel shirt in the winter, especially when it’s less than $10.

Weatherproof Vintage Men’s Adam Duck Boots ($19.99, originally $75; macys.com)

A classic look that’s as practical as ever, these duck boots in olive, tan or black have polar fleece lining and an outer that keeps the water out.

Deer Stags Men’s Wherever Indoor/Outdoor Slipper ($19.99, originally $55; macys.com)

These indoor/outdoor slippers have durable outsoles and some built-in sock absorption that keeps you comfortable if you’re wearing these for the better part of your day. And honestly, who could blame you? The cozy lining and super-padded insole will convince you to keep them on from early morning to bedtime.

Women’s styles

Calvin Klein Cozy Striped Blanket Scarf ($29, originally $58; macys.com)

This super-soft, oversized scarf is perfect for keeping you warm and cozy on cold days — and the stripes in gray, soft white and terracotta go with a rainbow of winter coat colors.

Tommy Hilfiger Foil Puffer Coat ($79.99, originally $159.50; macys.com)

This shiny silver coat makes you stand out among a sea of black and gray winter uniforms — and the retro ski jacket-style stripes are all about that ‘80s vibe, too.

JBU Stevie Women’s Lace-up Boots ($58.99, originally $99; macys.com)

Whether you opt for monochromatic black or the contrast of ivory, these combat-style boots are perfect for navigating winter streets while still looking cool. Plus, the memory foam footbed means you stay comfy no matter how many miles you rack up on your afternoon stroll.

Calvin Klein Two-Tone Gabrianna Tote ($74, originally $148; macys.com)

Skip the black bag this year for a dose of color in seasonal tones of blush and bordeaux (though they look cute all year round, too). Perfect for errands, it has plenty of space to fit anything you’ll need throughout the day.

Homewares and appliances

Elite by Maxi-Matic 2.1-Qt. Hot Air Fryer ($40.49 with code SCORE, originally $56.99; macys.com)

This air fryer has a nonstick coating and dishwasher-safe parts to make clean up easy. With a 2-quart capacity, it’s a great size for cooking for one or two, and it looks great on the counter, too.

Bella 10.5” x 20” Nonstick Electric Griddle ($26.99 with code SCORE, originally $44.99; macys.com)

Perfect for lazy Sunday brunches or pancakes on the fly, this electric griddle can cook 10 eggs at a time with its 1500-watt heating system and a removable temperature probe for added control.

Lock n Lock Easy Essentials 10-Piece Food Storage Set ($9.99, originally $30; macys.com)

Whether you’re meal-prepping or just need something for leftovers, this set of five square containers and matching lids (in capacities ranging from 6 to 68 ounces) is 100% airtight and leak proof, and the hinges have been durability tested for up to 3 million uses.

Cuisinart Hard-Anodized 11-Piece Cookware Set ($159.99 with code SCORE, originally $334.99; macys.com)

This sleek 11-piece set has everything home chefs need to get going in the kitchen: four covered saucepans, an 8- and 10-inch skillet and a pasta insert.

Cristal D’Arques Highball Glasses ($9.99, originally $30; macys.com)

With vintage good looks and the perfect size for your favorite holiday cocktail, these highball glasses will add a little retro flair to your bar cart (or Zoom happy hour).

Beauty

Mario Badescu 5-Piece Rose & Glow Set ($19, originally $27; macys.com)

This intro to some of Mario Badescu’s best products includes a refreshing facial spray with aloe and rosewater, a witch hazel and rosewater toner, rose hips nourishing oil, a rose lip balm and rose body soap — all in sizes perfect for trial and travel.

MAC 12-Piece Frosted Firework Surefire Hit Mini Lipstick Gift Set ($55.87, originally $74.50; macys.com)

No, the lipsticks themselves aren’t frosted. Instead, you get a dozen incredible lipsticks (a shade for every look in your closet) in matte, lustre, satin, retro matte and amplified finishes.

Urban Hydration Vanilla Bubble Bath ($12.99, originally $17; macys.com)

This certified minority- and woman-owned brand’s bubble bath is the perfect blend for relaxing at the end of a long day. It’s made from vitamin B-rich vanilla extract and coconut oil for deep moisturization.

Kids’ styles

Michael Kors Big Girls Snorkel Jacket ($60, originally $150; macys.com)

This snorkel jacket in big girls’ sizes has a cozy faux-fur trimmed hood and a stadium-length fit to keep her cozy — and it’s almost $100 off over Black Friday.

Tommy Hilfiger Toddler Girl Fuzzy Zip Up Hoodie with Heart Flag Patch and Ears ($19.80, originally $49.50; macys.com)

Adorned with adorable little ears, this Tommy Hilfiger jacket has a zip-up front for easy on and off. Not to mention, it’s incredibly cozy.

Adidas Big Boys Core Badge Jogger Pant ($30, originally $40; macys.com)

These everyday joggers are perfect for homeschooling, heading to the playground or just hanging out on the weekend — and they’re $10 off during Macy’s sale.

