(CNN) —

Getting a new laptop for yourself — or as a gift for someone else — is a great way to dive headfirst into the new year and to “reset” with an awesome new piece of tech. And there are several excellent sales to be found at retailers like Amazon, Target and Best Buy for Black Friday, so you can grab a deal and score that perfect new laptop right now.

Whether you’re looking for something as a reliable desktop replacement or you need to find the perfect gift for the student in your life, there’s something on sale here for you. We’ve compiled some of the best Black Friday deals on laptops we can find for you to check out and fill out your shopping lists with, and we’ll keep this guide updated throughout the day as deals come and go.

Amazon laptop deals

Apple MacBook Pro ($2,799.00, originally $2,499.00; amazon.com)

Save on this powerful 16-inch MacBook Pro by jumping in with $300 off the newest model. Select from two different hues and take home a powerful Intel Core i9 processor to handle just about any single task you throw at it.

Acer Spin 5 ($899.99, originally $1,099.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: ACER

The Spin 5 from Acer is a full multimode laptop thanks to a 360-degree hinge and a touchscreen — when you flip it around, you can still use the laptop to its fullest. Inside, it’s powered by an Intel Core i7 CPU with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB solid state drive. That’s plenty of power for productivity and personal tasks.

Google Pixelbook Go ($1,299.00, originally $1,399.00; amazon.com)

Give the gift of one of the best Chromebooks on the market with this sale on the Google Pixelbook Go. With a rugged chassis, a keyboard that’s a delight to type on and internals that could give some desktops a run for their money, this is the on-the-go solution that you give the professional who needs to make sure everything is 100% handled — because it’s the Chromebook that can truly do it all.

2020 HP 17.3-Inch Laptop ($696.29, originally $849.00; amazon.com)

This 2020 HP 17.3-inch laptop is an affordable option that offers 8th generation Intel Core processing power with a 256 GB PCIe solid state drive to ensure you have enough space for any tasks you need to complete. It’s a great choice for students as well as anyone needing an all-purpose “daily” laptop.

HP Stream 14 Laptop ($379.00, originally $549.00; amazon.com)

Pick up this HP Stream 14 laptop for the kids in your life, or casual users, who need a great computer to browse the internet, do homework, or get some shopping done. It comes in five fun colors and is perfect for streaming online classes. This particular deal also pairs a wireless mouse with the computer, so you get the choice between trackpad and mouse.

Target laptop deals

HP 11.6” Chromebook, 32GB storage, Ash Gray ($119.99, originally $219.99; target.com)

PHOTO: Target

At 11.6 inches, this Chromebook is small, compact and super portable, as well as being an affordable option for gifting. It offers 32 GB of data storage capacity and comes in at a lightweight 2.34 pounds. Plus, the battery will run up to 12 hours following a full charge, so you’ll be powered throughout the day.

Dell Latitude 7000 13.3-Inch Notebook ($1,658.99, originally $2,684.29; target.com)

This small but mighty computer is a fantastic choice for business pros who need the power of a desktop computer while working in their mobile office. With an 8th Gen I7 processor and 8 GB of RAM, it’s a powerful alternative to bigger, bulkier notebooks with the same capable specs and a 256 GB solid state hard drive to back it all up.

Hyundai Thinnote-A Celeron Laptop($249.99, originally $329.99; target.com)

Gift anyone in need of a casual way to browse the internet, chat with friends or complete assignments this sleek little Hyundai Thinnote laptop. It’s affordable, lightweight and highly portable. It includes an expandable HDD slot, 4GB of RAM, and plenty of screen real estate with a 14.1-inch display.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Laptop ($839.99, originally $859.99; target.com)

The Lenovo brand always serves up quality keyboards and computing power, and this IdeaPad combines the best of the business world with casual computing. Its 15.6-inch screen means you’ve got plenty of room to take care of business, while its 8GB RAM and Intel Core I7 processor mean it’s ready to go off, whether you need it for business or pleasure.

Acer Predator Helios 300 ($1,149.99, originally $1,437.99; target.com)

In the market for a gaming computer or know someone who is? This refurbished Acer Predator Helios laptop can run just about any modern game for less than half the price of other current leading models. It’s rocking an Intel i7 processor with 8 GB RAM, and though it’s been refreshed, it’s still more than capable of delivering on next-gen graphics and gameplay.

Acer Swift 5 Laptop ($649.99, originally $812.99; target.com)

Acer is a revered name in the world of personal computers, and this refurbished Swift 5 model is an excellent option for work or play. It offers an Intel Core i5 processor, a sizable 15.6-inch display, and plenty of hard drive space to handle work, play, or whatever you throw at it. Plus, it’s thin, sleek, and portable enough for most work situations.

Best Buy laptop deals

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 ($549.99, originally $629.00; bestbuy.com)

For those looking to gift or purchase unique computers, the Acer Chromebook Spin is a fantastic choice. The screen is convertible to 360 degrees, and it’s manufactured with Gorilla Glass to remain hardy and protected. It can be used as a tablet or a PC, and it comes rocking a whopping 10 hours of battery life.

Lenovo Yoga C940 2-in-1 Laptop ($1,199.99, originally $1,599.00; bestbuy.com)

This attractive, convertible laptop comes with a touchscreen to ensure you can turn it into a tablet when convenient or use it as a laptop when necessary. It comes with an Intel Core i7 processor and 16 GB of RAM to give products like the Surface line a run for its money, and it can fold up to 360 degrees to keep it versatile. Did we mention it also weighs just 2.98 pounds?

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Gaming Laptop ($1,199.99, originally $1,449.00; bestbuy.com)

Looking for a gaming PC that won’t break the bank? You’ve found it with the ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14-inch gaming laptop, which blows away much of the competition. It comes packing a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q GPU, as well as a massive 1TB SSD to take on all your gaming needs. Yeah, this is the one to get, alright, especially if you know a hardcore gamer in need. It even comes with a free copy of Far Cry 6.

Alienware m15 Gaming Laptop ($1,799.99, originally $2,099.00; bestbuy.com)

Beam up with this Alienware gaming laptop, which didn’t come to play games — except that’s totally what it was made for. Enjoy some true power with its Intel Core i7 processor with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super GPU, 512 GB SSD, RBG keyboard and that sweet alien logo on the front to rep the brand. You also get a free month of Xbox Game Pass for PC with your purchase.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 ($899.99, originally $1,199.00; bestbuy.com)

Join the Microsoft Surface club with this 15-inch laptop. It comes with a sweet AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of memory, 128 GB SSD and an astounding 11.5 hours of battery life. It’ll also jump up to an 80% charge in just an hour to make sure you stay juiced up on the go.