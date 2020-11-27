(CNN) —

This is not a drill. It’s officially that time of year for Glossier’s annual Cyber Week sale. Now through Cyber Monday, the trendsetting brand is offering 25% off its entire site.

Whether you’re almost out of your Boy Brow pomade ($12, originally $16; glossier.com) or have been dying to try its exfoliating Solution ($18, originally $24; glossier.com), you won’t feel guilty loading your cart up with the stuff you were probably going to buy anyway.

And remember that buying these items individually isn’t always the best bang for your buck. Glossier already sells 35 sets featuring the products you know and love, which are now up to 35% off. The Skincare Edit ($37.50, originally $50; glossier.com) gets you a full skin care routine in mini sizes. The Dewy Look ($37.50, originally $56; glossier.com) has everything you need for an unreal glow. There’s even the Balm Dotcom Trio ($22.50, originally $36; glossier.com) that gets you a deal on your choice of three of its iconic skin salves.

Even better, Glossier’s also introduced five new sets offered exclusively through Monday. Check them out below to grab some of your favorite products bundled together before they sell out.

The Bestsellers Set ($65.25, originally $91; glossier.com)

The Bestsellers Set PHOTO: Glossier

Score four of Glossier’s most iconic products at a serious discount. In the Bestsellers set, you get Boy Brow, Balm Dotcom, the Milk Jelly Cleanser and an original pink hoodie.

Finishing Touches Set ($65.25, originally $94; glossier.com)

Finishing Touches Set PHOTO: Glossier

Sometimes you want to throw on some products to feel ready for what’s ahead. Glossier’s paired its Lash Slick mascara, Cloud Paint blush and Glossier You fragrance to help you feel instantly put together with this set.

Perfect Canvas Set ($54.75, originally $88; glossier.com)

Perfect Canvas Set PHOTO: Glossier

Nothing beats feeling good in your skin. Give yours that Glossier glow with the Perfect Canvas Set, a four-step system including its Super Bounce serum, Priming Moisturizer, Perfecting Skin Tint and Balm Dotcom.

Matte Vs. Shimmer Eye Set ($24.75, originally $36; glossier.com)

Matte vs Shimmer Eye Set PHOTO: Glossier

Skywash and Lidstar are two creamy, sheer lid tints that help you easily apply a swatch of color to your eyes. With this limited-time set, you don’t have to choose between a matte or shimmer finish — you get both.

Smells Like You Set ($49.50, originally $78; glossier.com)

Smells Like You Set PHOTO: Glossier

This set is perfect for those who can’t get enough of the Glossier You fragrance. Whether you’re into the eau de parfum or the hand cream, be sure to grab a set for you and your friend.