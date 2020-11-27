PHOTO: CNN
Black Friday is just around the corner, and with it comes the start of a day (or weekend, or week) of sales at pretty much every retailer under the sun. We’ve rounded up some of the best fashion and beauty deals and sales out there, from men’s and women’s favorites like Banana Republic, COS and Everlane to long-loved retailers like Macy’s, Nordstrom and Carhartt.

Plus, specialty retailers like ThirdLove, which sells great bras and underwear, and Hatch Collection, a much-loved maternity line, are also offering some can’t-miss discounts over Black Friday. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or for others over the holidays, check out the best of fashion and beauty Black Friday has to offer.

Fashion deals

Adidas

Save up to 50% on thousands of shoes and apparel items for the whole family at Adidas, including favorites like Stan Smith and Ultraboost.

Aerosoles

Lucky you! At Aerosoles, all boots are up to 50% off.

Aldo

All regular-price styles are 20% off at Aldo, with select styles (and all sale items) seeing a 50% discount.

Alo Yoga

Take up to 70% off Alo Yoga’s stylish activewear with code EARLYACCESS20.

Anthropologie

Take an extra 30% off thousands of boho cool items from Anthropologie.

Aurate

Take up to 25% off at the jewelry brand’s sitewide sale.

Backcountry

At Backcountry, discover major savings on top outdoor brands like The North Face, Patagonia, Marmot and more.

Banana Republic

Banana Republic has way more to offer than its office-staple shift dresses and blouses—and at 50% off the entire website now through November 28, there’s plenty of autumn and winter goodness to stock up on. Check out Banana Republic’s go-anywhere chambray shirts ($34.75, originally $69.59), pretty pleated midi dresses ($74.50, originally $149), and great selection of masks.

Ban.do

This super-cute retailer dedicated to all things quirky and colorful gives us all a dose of sunshine with 30% off sitewide with the code 30FORYOU—including a whole host of memorable gifts for friends and family from relatably curated roundups like “Gifts for your friend who is still getting dressed every day” and “Gifts for your friend who has a pet sourdough starter.” Shop now through December 1 before the goods get gone.

Boden

All of Boden’s chic womenswear is 30% off.

Bombas

Everything at the internet’s favorite sock company is 20% off with code CHEER20.

Calzedonia

This legwear and beachwear retailer has you covered (or not) no matter where you live. Warm up in colder climates with the brand’s great selection of tights and socks for under dresses, skirts and boots—or bare a bit more in the sun with Calzedona’s range of bikinis and cover-ups. It’s all on sale through November 29, with up to 50% off sitewide and in stores.

Carhartt

This classic workwear brand currently much-loved for its cozy knit winter hats (among other pieces), is running some great Black Friday discounts from now through November 30. Take $25 off special edition fleece-lined sweatshirts, reduced to $49.99, and up to 25% off winter accessories like boots, socks, base layers, gloves and much more.

Carter’s

Shop for babies and kids clothes at Carter’s with up to 60% off the entire site.

Champion

Save up to 50% sitewide at Champion on comfy loungewear and activewear, plus you’ll score additional savings when you spend over $100.

Chico’s

Take 40% off your entire purchase at Chico’s on everything from cozy scarves to statement jackets.

Chinese Laundry

Snag new shoes from Chinese Laundry for less with 30% off sitewide using code HOLIDAY.

Columbia

Members get early access to 50% off doorbusters at Columbia.

Cos

We have it on good authority that this European brand’s minimalist-cool pieces will bless customers with 25% off purchases of $200 or more through November 29, with 30% off sale items on November 30.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Take 25% off select Nike, Adidas, Champion, NFL and NCAA products, 30% off The North Face, and savings on much more across Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Eddie Bauer

If your fall and winter plans are taking you out into nature—or if you just love a cozy sweater—this legendary retailer and outfitter is gifting customers 50% off the entire site (with a few exclusions) from now through November 28.

Eloquii

Eloquii’s made its name on super-cute, completely on-trend designs for curvy bodies, and its selection of blouses, sweaters and dresses gets even better when it’s half off—as it will be through December 2. Keep an eye out for its Festive Finds—a week-long ongoing selection of pieces for $25.

Everlane

Everlane, home of stylish and ethically produced apparel, shoes and bags for men and women, is combining deep discounts with giving back during its Black Friday sale. Running through November 30, discounts include deals on indulgent-but-practical picks like cashmere sweaters, leather boots and super-warm puffers, jackets and coats. For every order placed during the sale, Everlane will donate $1 to Feeding America.

Fabletics

When you sign up for Kate Hudson’s Fabletics flexible membership program, every item is 70% off.

Faherty Brands

Shop the 7 Days of Sun Sale at Faherty Brands for deals on a new category of clothing every day this week.

Forever 21

Take 20% off at Forever 21 with code PREBF20.

Frederick’s of Hollywood

Lingerie from Frederick’s of Hollywood is 60% off.

Fossil

Almost everything is 40% off at Fossil with code SNOWGOOD, with Gen 5 smartwatches starting at $149.

Frame

Take 25% off sitewide at Frame on chic apparel and accessories.

Frye

Take up to 50% off sitewide at Frye with special pricing on select styles for one day only all week long.

Gap

Now through November 28, take 50% off everything on the iconic American retailer’s site, from super-soft joggers in sunny pastels for about $25 instead of $49.95 to classic crewneck sweaters in thoroughly modern shades. Find more doorbuster deals that are separate from the big sale but offer rock-bottom pricing on winter essentials like sweaters from $20, tees from $10, fleece from $25, pajamas for adults and kids from $25 and everyone’s favorite holiday present, new socks, from $3. Grab an extra 10% off with code GAPFRIDAY.

Girlfriend Collective

Now through December 1 is your chance to score 30% off sitewide for some pieces of Girlfriend Collective’s ethically-made activewear. No code necessary.

Hanky Panky

This underwear is on the pricier side, but trust: It’s worth the money. The brand’s Black Friday sale kicks off with special deals on Hanky Panky’s collaboration with Cynthia Rowley.The deals continue through November 29, with daily deals on select cotton three- and five-packs at 50% off.

Hatch Collection

No matter which trimester you’re in, expectant parents can find everything they need to stay comfy during each stage of pregnancy here. Now through November 30, take 25% off almost everything using code RETAILTHERAPY2020, including rarely on-sale categories like denim, the 4th Trimester Collection and even cashmere favorites. We love the New Boyfriend Jean, the result of a Current Elliot and Hatch collab, which features a relaxed leg and non-digging-in waistband—and the price tag during the sale is seriously reduced, from $258 to $193.50.

Intimissi

This European lingerie brand is offering up to 50% off sitewide—and yes, that includes the brand’s full range of products, from bras to knickers and bralettes to lingerie. Discounts are available both online or in-store, but shop fast to make sure you get the fit and style you want.

J.Crew

This Black Friday, take 50% off your purchase on all your J.Crew favorite pieces for men, women and kids.

Jos A. Bank

Save on men’s apparel at Jos. A. Bank with deals every day this week.

Kate Spade

Use code GIVEJOY at Kate Spade to take 50% off select styles at the 9 Days of Joy event.

Keds

Kick up your heels with 30% off full-price styles and an extra 10% off sale at Keds.

Lands’ End

Take up to 60% off your Lands’ End order with code PUMPKIN.

Levi’s

Shop Levi’s Indigo Friday for 40% off sitewide and free shipping when you use code BLUESTREAK.

Life is Good

You’ll get a free special-edition tee with orders at Life is Good over $99 when you use code HOLIYAY.

Lucky Brand

Everything on the Lucky Brand site is 50% off, except for shoes and handbags — those are 30% off.

Lululemon

Shop all your activewear must-haves at Lululemon from loungers’ and fitness fanatics’ favorite brand. Check out our picks from the sale here.

Macy’s

The department store—an institution when it comes to Thanksgiving in the U.S., thanks to a certain parade—will no doubt go just as big over Black Friday as they have in years past, if not bigger, if we’re judging by the incredible discounts already live. Whether you’re shopping for men, women or kids, it’ll be hard not to find a perfect gift or two during the sale—or round off your own winter wardrobe—with deals on brands like Ralph Lauren, Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, and Michael Kors. Look for more discounts to appear though, with 20% off some additional items with the code BLKFRI.

Madewell

Madewell’s whole line of timelessly cool day-to-night separates are 30% off during the brand’s Black Friday sale, which has started for Icon and Star members of Madewell’s loyalty program already. No worries though: Keep an eye out for the brand’s best-sellers, which are 50% off during the sale which lasts through November 29.

Mejuri

This Black Friday, you’re not going to want to miss Mejuri’s only sale of the year. Through December 1, take 10% off one item, 15% off two items and 20% off three or more pieces.

Men’s Warehouse

Guys will find tons of deals on suits, sport coats, shirts and more at Men’s Warehouse.

Merrell

Shop deals on winter boots, plus up to 40% off sale styles at Merrell.

Modcloth

Modcloth’s vintage-inspired, always stylish dresses, accessories, tops and more make for great gifts for your creative friends and family members—or anyone who loves to inject a certain amount of retro flair in their wardrobe. Today, take 30% off regularly priced items and another 40% off sale items (just shop before sizes are sold out!).

Moosejaw

Take up to 30% off select style or opt for 20% off a single item at Moosejaw.

Mountain Hardwear

Select styles, including warm puffer jackets, are up to 50% off at Mountain Hardwear.

Naadam

Naadam’s sustainable cashmere is 40% off with code BLACKFRI40.

Nautica

Apparel for the whole family from Nautica is 50% to 70% off.

New Balance

Take 25% off sneakers, activewear and more at New Balance.

Nike

Get up to 50% off new sale styles at Nike’s Pre-Black Friday Sale.

Nisolo

Take 25% off ethically-made styles with code EXTRA25 at Nisolo.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom is nothing if not famous for a) its incredible sales, and b) its shoe selection. Shop that department and the rest of men’s, women’s and kids’ (and more) during its Cyber Deals. Deals will continue to drop practically each day through November 30–so be sure to check in so you don’t miss your favorite labels. We have our eyes on a Kurt Geiger snakeskin tote ($110.25, originally $295) or Stan Smiths ($36, originally $80).

Old Navy

Old Navy doesn’t do sales small—and that’s the case with this year’s Black Friday deals as well, making it a great chance to stock up for yourself or the family. Today, Old Navy’s Big Friday Sale will slash prices by 50% off everything in-store and online (with some exclusions) including styles from $5. Online customers get a bonus three days of the sale, which will run virtually until Cyber Monday.

Original Penguin

At Original Penguin, snag up to 50% off styles for guys. If you spend $75 or more, use code EXTRA10 for an additional 10% off.

OshKosh B’gosh

Take up to 60% off clothes for the kids at OshKosh B’gosh.

Osprey

Backpacks are up to 50% off at the Osprey Holiday Sale.

Outdoor Voices

Trendy activewear and sets are marked down at the Outdoor Voices Black Friday pre-sale.

Perry Ellis

Guys can restock their wardrobe with up to 70% off at Perry Ellis. You can snag an extra 10% off orders of $75 with code EXTRA10.

Piercing Pagoda

On the market for some new jewelry pieces for yourself or as a gift? Today get 40% off everything over $49.99 at Piercing Pagoda.

Ray-Ban

Take up to 50% off a new pair of Ray-Bans with code CYBERWEEK2020.

Rebecca Minkoff

Rebecca Minkoff’s chic statement leather jackets, ruffled blouses and patterned mini dresses are part of a tiered sale that kicks in and goes up to 40% off on Black Friday through Cyber Monday (deals in general run through December 1). If you’ve been thinking about a stylish go-anywhere LBD or dreaming of the perfect cross-body bag, you’re going to want to check this sale out stat.

Rhone

Take 30% off styles for guys now through Cyber Monday at Rhone.

Saks Off Fifth

Snag designer styles for up to 85% off using code BFSTEALS at Saks Off Fifth.

Smoko

Adorable accessories from Smoko are all 25% off.

Soko Glam

Take 30% off all your K-beauty favorites at Soko Glam with code BRIGHT30.

Sorel

Best-selling wedge styles are all 40% off at Sorel’s The Great Wedge Event.

Spanx

Spanx isn’t just known for its shapewear: The brand has gone beyond its foundations (pardon the pun) to expand into smoothing bras, knickers that sit perfectly under your favorite high-waisted jeans (also part of the brand’s repertoire now). During Spanx’s Black Friday sale, which runs through November 30, you can take 20% off the entire collection, including favorites like the Faux Leather Leggings and Bra-lellujah! collection.

Sperry

All slippers at Sperry are just under $50, plus save an extra 30% off already reduced styles.

Sock Fancy

Sock Fancy’s Black Friday sale, featuring 25% off the entire site is going on right now and runs through Cyber Monday with code BFCM25. The company’s well-made, super-comfy socks are now shoppable by the pair, and they’re perfect for layering under winter boots and for wearing around the house. Sock Fancy’s Performance socks are great for those who want to stay cool and supported on their feet all day, or there’s the Classic and Signature crew socks for those after cool colors or bold prints.

State Cashmere

Take 35% off sitewide with code THX2020 at State Cashmere.

Sunglass Hut

Select shades styles are up to 50% off for Cyber Week at Sunglass Hut.

The Children’s Place

This kids’ emporium is dropping prices a whopping (even for Black Friday extremes) 60% across the entire site—there are truly zero exclusions—so consider this your opportunity to stock up on little ones’ onesies, tops and bottoms. It runs through December 1, so shop quickly before pieces sell out.

The North Face

Now through Cyber Monday, take 30% off select styles at The North Face, including all the jackets and coats you’ll need for winter.

ThirdLove

This inclusivity-minded purveyor of bras, undies and other lingerie will be having a great sale. Now through December 1, you’ll be able to score deals like bras from their Holiday Must-Haves Collection from $28.

Toms

Snag new Toms with up to 60% off select styles, plus 35% off your entire purchase.

Tory Burch

Save 30% off your purchase of $250 or more and up to 60% on sale items at Tory Burch with code THANKS now through Cyber Monday.

Uniqlo

Known for minimalist, well-designed basics, Uniqlo is here for the Black Friday sales with deep discounts on some of the brand’s most stylish, versatile pieces. Fair warning, some products are only available at a discount during a couple of days of the sale—so be sure to make sure the deals still apply.

Urban Outfitters

Reward members at Urban Outfitters can take 20% off their entire purchase.

Vincero Watches

Take home a new timepiece with 15% off at Vincero Watches, but you can also snag up to 25% off if you spend more than $300.

White House Black Market

Get 40% off your entire purchase at White House Black Market with code 47614.

Yummie

Take 30% off for Cyber Week at Yummie with code YUMMIECYBERWEEK.

Beauty deals

Beautycounter

Beautycounter’s on a mission to create products that are good for you. Stock up on your favorite clean beauty products, like their mineral sunscreen ($33.15, originally $39) or stunning lip gloss ($24.65, originally $29), at 15% off through Cyber Monday.

Benefit Cosmetics

Benefit Cosmetics is a brow savior. With code FRIYAY, you’ll get 25% off the entire site with free shipping on every order.

Becca Cosmetics

At Becca Cosmetics, take 25% off sitewide this Black Friday. It gets better though: When you spend $75 you get a free eight-piece gift and when you spend $100, you get that gift plus a gloss.

Billie

Our favorite women’s razor brand, Billie, is having a deal you won’t want to miss. Now through Cyber Monday, score 20% off any purchase over $30 with code YES20. New to the brand? The Starter Kit is a great option because it includes a razor handle, five replacement blades, shave soap and a magnetic holder.

Biossance

Score new skin care with 30% off the entire Biossance site with code BF30 through November 29.

Bliss

Take 30% off all your bath, body and skin care needs at Bliss.

Bobbi Brown

Shop your must-have Bobbi Brown products at 30% today. You even get to choose a gift when you spend at least $75.

ColourPop

Affordable beauty brand ColourPop is offering 30% off sitewide, including their special holiday bundles.

Dermstore

Now through Cyber Monday, take up to 30% off an array of beauty products at Dermstore using code SHARETHELOVE.

Dollar Shave Club

Save on Dollar Shave Club’s bundles, featuring products for all your grooming needs, for up to 35% off.

Fekkai

Get new Fekkai hair products for 25% off on orders over $50 with code BLACKFRIDAY.

Foreo

Been wanting to try one of Foreo’s skin cleansing devices? The brand is offering up to 35% off select beauty devices.

Glossier

We wouldn’t dare miss Glossier’s annual sale. Run, don’t walk, over to their site to get 25% off everything from Balm Dotcom ($9, originally $12) to the Milk Jelly Cleanser ($13.50, originally $18). Better yet, they have five limited-time sets that bundle together some of your favorite products at an even steeper discount.

Huda Beauty

Looking to try a nudes eyeshadow palette ($45.50, originally $65) or find a new matte cream lipstick shade ($12, originally $20)? Huda Beauty is offering up to 50% off all beauty and skin care products through November 28.

Kerastase

Score top-notch hair products with 20% off at Kerastase, plus a deluxe free mini, with code HOLFF20.

Kiehl’s

Up your skin care game at Kiehl’s with 25% off all purchases with code CYBER through Cyber Monday.

Sephora

Shopping at Sephora is a beauty lover’s dream, and it gets even better. In Sephora’s Holidyay Sale, score up to 50% off all the beauty products on your wishlist. Use code FREESHIP for free shipping on all orders.

Stila Cosmetics

The brand that makes our favorite everyday liquid eyeliner is having a Black Friday sale that you won’t want to miss. Stila is offering 30% off orders of $50 or more plus an extra 20% off with code STILABF.

Sundays

Save 20% sitewide on non-toxic nail polish and nail care using code FeelGoodFriday through November 29 at Sundays.

Tarte Cosmetics

Add to your makeup drawer with 30% off at Tarte, plus 50% off the top holiday steals.

Ulta

Shop all things beauty at Ulta’s Black Friday sale, with deals on everything from makeup to hair tools to skin care.

Urban Decay

At Urban Decay, take 50% off the ever-popular Naked Reloaded eyeshadow palette, plus get 25% off your order with code UDFRIENDS25.