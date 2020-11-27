(CNN) —

Although this holiday season is going to be radically different from any other, here’s hoping that our American neighbours still enjoyed their Thanksgiving celebrations yesterday. Along with turkey and pumpkin pie, there’s another tradition that accompanies this holiday that we Canadians just love to share: Black Friday sales!

There are some amazing deals to be found this year to lift your spirits and ensure you are stocked up and ready for gift giving. From the top toys every kid craves, to electronics, fashions and homeware, here are the best Black Friday deals available in Canada.

Electronics

Echo Dot (4th gen.), Charcoal with Amazon Smart Plug ($49.99, originally $104.98; amazon.ca)

Start building your connected home with this half-price bundle on a smart plug and 4th generation Echo Dot smart speaker. The plug turns any outlet into a voice-activated control to control and schedule fans, lights and appliances. Ask Alexa for a weather update, driving directions, your favorite song, or even to turn on the lights.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite ($29.99, originally $49.99; amazon.ca)

You’ll be able to use Alexa voice controls to access thousands of premium TV channels including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, and CTV as well as streaming free from YouTube and CBC Gem.

Tile Mate (2020) 1-pack - Bluetooth Tracker, Keys Finder and Item Locator ($21.99, originally $29.99; amazon.ca)

The perfect gift for the person who is always losing their keys. Simply attach the tile mate to your bag or keys and then use the app to make the device emit a ringing tone so you can locate your missing item. The app also features an option to track the most recent location, in case you are far from your belongings.

Samsung LS24T350FHNXZA 24-inch Screen LED-Lit Monitor ($138, originally $189.99; amazon.ca)

Working from home? This monitor can upgrade your home office experience. The 3-sided borderless display takes up less space on your station and works well for multiple-monitor desk arrangements.

ASUS Notebook C204EE-YS01-GR 11.6 INCH N4000 4GB 16GB Chrome ($189, originally $329; amazon.ca)

This versatile and rugged notebook has a spill-resistant keyboard to protect against accidents. It’s the perfect choice for students of all ages and comes with an HD webcam ready for e-learning.

LG NanoCell 75” 4K UHD HDR LCD webOS Smart TV ($1,499.99, originally $2,499.99; bestbuy.ca)

$1,000 in savings are on offer if you purchase this Smart TV from LG. Featuring a large 75” screen and crisp 4K resolution, it’s perfect for movie nights.

Kindle Paperwhite ($109.99, originally $139.99; amazon.ca)

This super thin and lightweight e-reader features a 300 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper. Read anywhere, even at the beach or in the bath, thanks to the new waterproof design with a battery that lasts for weeks.

Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone ($24.99, originally $69.99; amazon.ca)

Drive with Alexa at your side with the Echo Auto. Voice commands allow you to check driving conditions, directions, weather and more. You can also use the app to stream music and podcasts from Audible, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, Deezer or TuneIn.

All-new Fire HD 8 tablet ($109.99, originally $139.99; amazon.ca)

Available in Twilight Blue or Black, the 8-inch HD display can be enjoyed for up to 12 hours whether you are reading, watching videos, listening to music or browsing the internet. You’ll also enjoy super quick speeds on this tablet with the 2.0 GHz quad-core processor.

Homewares

Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum ($399.99, originally $599.99; bestbuy.ca)

Dyson vacuum cleaners are known as some of the best on the market with their unique bagless design and impressive cyclone technology. Get your hands on your own for $200 off the recommended retail price this Black Friday.

FoodSaver FM5200-033 2-in-1 Food Preservation System, Black ($169.96, originally $199.96; amazon.ca)

Never experience freezer burn on your leftovers again. Use the vacuum sealing FoodSaver system to remove air and offer an airtight seal to all manner of foods, allowing you to prep days or even weeks in advance.

BLACK + DECKER LDX120PK Lithium Drill and Project Kit ($119, originally $148.00; amazon.ca)

Enjoy big savings on this kit, which includes 66 hand tools that all fit inside the included carry case. Tackle many jobs around the house with everything you need all in one comprehensive toolset.

Napoleon Rogue 425 BBQ Grill ($838, originally $899; amazon.ca)

Snap up this BBQ from Weber and use the side burner for sauces and sides while the grill is busy perfecting your steak. Stainless steel grids are easy to keep clean and look great.

Bissell 2085C Powerclean Turbobrush Compact Carpet Pet Deep Cleaner ($99.99, originally $159.98; amazon.ca)

This lightweight carpet cleaning machine will leave your fabric floors spotless. The Bissell solution easily breaks down common stains from pets, wine spills and more. You’ll find it easy to store, too, with its collapsible handle.

Toys

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet ($89.99, originally $129.99; amazon.ca)

Treat kids to their very own tablet preloaded with thousands of apps, games and e-books through Amazon Kids+ that allows parents to monitor and approve all content. The tablet comes in a tough case that protects from knocks and drops. You’ll also have the peace of mind of a worry-free 2-year guarantee against damage.

Hasbro Disney Frozen Elsa Fashion Doll ($9.94, originally $19.99; amazon.ca)

Delight Frozen fans with this cute Elsa doll, which comes dressed in a blue ombre dress just like in Frozen 2 and has a blonde braid for kids to style.

Sesame Street Peekaboo Cookie Monster Talking 13-Inch Plush Toy ($22.38, originally $31.97; amazon.ca)

Suitable for children from 18 months and up, kids will love playing peekaboo with Sesame Street’s own Cookie Monster.

KIDCHEER Magnet Building Tiles ($29.74, originally $34.99; amazon.ca)

Kids will love using their imagination to create 3D structures with these magnetic shapes. This set comes with 64 pieces so the fun can go on and on.

Play-Doh Fun Factory Set ($11.03, originally $12.98; amazon.ca)

This classic toy never seems to fall out of popularity with children. Add some Play-Doh in your favourite colour and then squeeze it through by pushing the lever down to create fun shapes.

Ride On Car for Kids, Lamborghini Aventador ($399.99, originally $499.99; bestbuy.ca)

Become the new favourite adult when you give this kid-sized Lamborghini to your little racer. Now at $100 off the original price, it features two speeds up to 2-5 km/h and supports a driver of up to 66 pounds (sorry parents, that means you can’t have a go!).

Mega Construx Pokemon Trainer Team Challenge Construction Set ($36.97, originally $49.99; amazon.ca)

This set from the popular series allows kids to build and play with six different characters. It also comes with a stadium backdrop all ready for the big tournament.

Kids Against Maturity: Card Game for Kids and Families ($33.99, originally $39.99; amazon.ca)

For the perfect activity after dinner and alternative to tech entertainment, try this kids’ version of the famous adult game. Suitable for the whole family, players take turns giving funny answers to questions on the cards, and whoever had the most winning responses is declared the winner.

Beauty and Grooming

Oral-B Pro 1000 Electric Toothbrush with Brush Head, Black ($49.99, originally $64.08; amazon.ca)

Take your oral hygiene routine up a notch with this pro series electric toothbrush from Oral-B, which claims to remove 30% more plaque along the gumline than a manual brush. A clever pressure sensor will alert you if you brush too hard, and a 30-second pulse in the handle will let you know when it’s time to move on to the next section of your mouth.

KIPOZI Flat Iron 1 Inch Titanium Hair Straightener ($34.39, originally $42.99; amazon.ca)

Forget about frizz and flyaways with this Nano Titanium hair straightener which even has a button for fragile or damaged hair. The ceramic plates help to release negative ions making hair smooth and sleek.

Magnetic Eyelashes Kit Magnetic Eyeliner With Magnetic Eyelashes Magnetic Lashliner ($25.47, originally $29.97; amazon.ca)

Christmas and New Year’s Eve might be a bit of a quieter affair this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still glam it up and go for a dramatic look. Simply apply the magnetic eyeliner and then the falsies will be irresistibly drawn towards them for a snug fit all night.

Fashion

Amazon Essentials Womens Short-Sleeve Scoopneck Swing Dress Casual Dress (From $19.54; amazon.ca)

Stock up for summer with these cute and affordable scoop neck dresses in a soft and comfortable cotton. Available in sizes X Small to XX-Large, the design comes in 13 different patterns and colours, so you’ll be sure to find a new favourite.

Champion Mens Authentic Originals Sueded Fleece Jogger Sweatpant Pants (From $25.60; amazon.ca)

Take your cozy comfort wear up a notch with these fleecy joggers that thanks to their tapered leg still manage to look sporty rather than slouchy. Available in either black or Oxford grey.

Clarks Men’s Tilden Plain Oxford (From $60.35; amazon.ca)

Enjoy big savings on one of Britain’s biggest and most beloved shoe brands, Clarks. These stylish men’s Oxford lace-ups are fancy enough for an occasion but also comfortable enough to wear every day due to the inclusion of an ortholite® footbed insole.

Kamik Unisex-Child Snowbug3 Cold Weather & Shearling ($38.10, originally $49.99; amazon.ca)

During our long Canadian winter, kids can sometimes outgrow their snow boots in the middle of the season. Stock up on warm boots from Kamik, available in a huge range of colours, now less than $40 a pair.

Wrangler men’s Western Style Lined Denim Jacket ($67.19, originally $95.99; amazon.ca)

You can’t go wrong with a timeless Western-inspired denim jacket in your wardrobe. This one comes with a choice of Sherpa or blanket lining and is warm enough for cold days.

Carhartt Baby Boys’ Active Quilted Flannel Lined Jacket ($48.94, originally $73.14; amazon.ca)

Just imagine how cute your little one would look in this adorable mini version of Carhartt’s typical hard-wearing adult workwear. Kids will definitely outgrow rather than outwear this durable jacket.

Simple Joys by Carter’s Toddler Girls’$2 2-Pack Fleece Full Zip Hoodies ($23.17, originally $32.60; amazon.ca)

Take not one but two high-quality and cute fleece hoodies from Carter’s childrenswear. The set comes with one pink hoodie and one grey with a pink accent zipper. Kids will love the fleecy lining that feels soft and cozy to the touch.

Moon and Back by Hanna Andersson Girls Knit Playdress Casual Dress ($23.14, originally $35.50; amazon.ca)

Moms will be wishing this adorable dress with a playful unicorn pattern came in their size too so they could match their kids. Made from 100% organic cotton, and also available in plain block colours and a flower pattern, this is certain to be her favourite dress.