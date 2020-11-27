(CNN) —

The biggest shopping event of the year is here. Even though the build up to Black Friday starts earlier and earlier every year, there’s still nothing like the day itself, when the best sales and deals on all the products you need are finally unveiled.

Of course, all those deals are hard to keep track of. That’s why we’ve created this guide to the must shop deals of the day. Every sale is broken out by category, while brands and retailers are listed alphabetically, do you can easily browse to find the discounts you’ve been anticipating. We’ll be updating this post throughout the day, so check back often for more unmissable Black Friday savings.

Popular deals

Dyson : Several stick vacs and hair tools are seeing special prices, as is the Dyson Lightcycle.

Sam’s Club : The 10 Days of Thanks-Savings sale has begun at Sam’s Club, where you’ll find discounts across all product categories.

Target : Target has been releasing new Black Friday deals every week all month long, and this week is no different: You’ll find big discounts on everything from electronics to home goods to apparel.

Theragun : Take up to $150 off Theragun devices, or buy one TheraOne product and get another for free.

Wayfair : Find discounts up to 80% off on furniture and decor for every room inside (and outside) your house.

Major retailers

Amazon : Early Black Friday deals have arrived at Amazon, with savings on everything from top electronics and small kitchen appliances to loungewear and other cozy holiday must-haves.

Bed Bath & Beyond : In addition to early deals live now, shoppers can take 20% off their entire online purchase from Thursday, November 26, through Saturday, November 28.

Best Buy : Select Black Friday deals on all the tech and appliances you need are available now.

eBay : Tech, apparel and more is on sale at eBay for Black Friday this year.

Etsy : Etsy's Cyber Week sale begins for everyone on November 25, where participating sellers will be offering discounts of up to 60% off across all categories.

Kohl's : There are thousands of deals in-store and online all week long leading up to Black Friday, including 15% off and $15 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent on all purchases.

Lowe’s : The “Home for the Holidays” Season of Savings Event is on, with tons of deals on holiday decor and everything else your house might need.

Macy’s : Thousands of apparel and home items are marked down for Black Friday.

Nordstrom : More than a thousand styles from top designers are up to 50% off.

Overstock : Take up to 70% off thousands of items, including furniture, decor and more.

Sears : Shop hundreds of Black Friday doorbuster deals on big-ticket items like appliances, TVs and more.

Staples : Save on all the supplies you need for the office, including desk chairs, printers, ink, computers and more.

The Home Depot : Save big on appliances, holiday decor and other home improvement needs.

Walmart : The mega-retailer’s final pre-Black Friday deals drop is set for November 25, but you can still preview the savings and find other deals available now.

