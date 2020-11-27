(CNN) —

While we have an exhaustive list of more than 400 Black Friday sales happening now, we’ve also been keeping our eyes on some of our favorite products to see if and when their prices dip, either to all-time lows or prices we rarely see.

Here are the best Black Friday deals we found today:

Get both the AirPods Pro and Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds at an all-time low price

Our best overall earbuds, Apple’s AirPods Pro ($169, originally $249) hit all the marks. They deliver a wide soundstage, thanks to on-the-fly equalizing tech that produces playback that seemingly brings you inside the studio with the artist. They have the best noise-canceling ability of all the earbuds we tested, which, aside from stiff-arming distractions, creates a truly immersive experience. To sum it up, you’re getting a comfortable design, a wide soundstage, easy connectivity and long battery life.

For those looking for earbuds to power their workouts, we found no better option in our testing than the Powerbeats Pro ($174.95, originally $249.95; amazon.com). The ear hooks are malleable and will conform to your ear after just a few wearings, so there’s no worry about these falling off even during the toughest of workouts. Additionally, these have an IPX4 resistance, which means neither rain nor sweat storm will kill these buds’ vibe, and a bass-heavy (but not overly heavy) sound performance to boost your workouts.

Take $150 off Dyson’s V8 Absolute cord-free vacuum (now $299.99, down from $449.99), a lean, mean cleaning machine that converts to a handheld and comes with a ton of attachments to get every last dust bunny out from your home.

This down comforter features a 100% cotton cover and white down fill that’s perfect for all-season comfort. Get the Eider & Ivory, which boasts nearly flawless costumer reviews, for just $95.99 — 62% off its normal $249.99 price tag.

The Align leggings are some of the softest, lightest and most comfortable options on the market. With more than 8,000 positive Lululemon reviews, the leggings are one of the brand’s most popular items. These don’t often see discounts, but today they are on sale for $69, down from their original price of $98.

Score four of Glossier’s most iconic products at a serious discount. In the Bestsellers set, you get Boy Brow, Balm Dotcom, the Milk Jelly Cleanser and an original pink hoodie.

Our overall winner in our testing of single-serve coffee makers, the Breville-Nespresso VertuoPlus, which uses pods that deliver both espresso and “regular” coffee, could simply not be beat for its convenience. Intuitive and a snap to use right out of the box, it looks sleek on the counter, contains a detached 60-ounce water reservoir so you don’t have to refill it with each use and delivers perfectly hot, delicious coffee with a simple tap of a lever and press of a button. It’s on sale today for $125.97, down from $179.95.

You can also nab the Nespresso Vertuo Next machine (plus three packs of pods and an aeroccino) for $119.99, netting you savings of nearly $60.

The bestselling hot air brush makes it easy to get the perfect bouncy blowout without setting foot in a salon. Don’t just take our word for it, either: The One-Step has an average rating of 4.5 stars from a whopping 85,000 reviews. Amazon has knocked off $20 from the original price (plus an added $10 coupon at checkout), matching its previous all-time low price of $29.99 (originally $59.99)

The 4th Gen Echo Dot, in our opinion, is the budget smart speaker to beat and is the easiest entry point into making your home a little smarter. At $28.99 (originally $49.99), you get access to everything Alexa can do, with a simple way to add music into any room.

We’re big fans of Vitamix blenders — even naming the Vitamix Venturist V1200 ⁠the best luxury blender in our testing — so when they go on sale, it’s a big deal. The 64-ounce E329 Explorian features 10 variable speeds and a pulse feature, and is currently at an all-time low price of just $249.95.

Boasting near-flawless customer reviews (4.9 stars out 5), the iComfort CF4000 features the UltraCold System along with carbon fiber memory foam to keep you cooler while sleeping. During MatressFirm’s Black Friday sale, the iComfort starts at $1,599.

Normally $499.99 (now $299.99), the Garmin Fenix 5s features heart rate monitoring technology, comes with preloaded activity profiles to track activity and boasts up to nine days of battery life.

If you’re looking for some iconic style, look no further than the Stan Smith Low Top Sneaker, which you can nab today for just $36 (down from $80).

Perfect for socially distanced outdoor gatherings, JBL’s Flip 5 is one of our favorite portable Bluetooth speakers around. The tough, waterproof design means you can bring it to the beach or poolside, while 12 hours of playtime means the party never has to end. You can get it now for just $69.95, down from the original $119.95 price.

These buzzy and pro athlete-backed massage guns rarely — if ever — go on sale. But today, the whole range is seeing discounts between $25 and $150 off. That means you can score the portable Mini for $174 (originally $199) and the professional-grade Pro massage gun for $449 (originally $599).

Two of the best appliances we tested this year are heavily discounted

A close runner up in our testing of drip coffee makers, the Cuisinart DCC-T20 Touchscreen 14-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker was, to our eye, the most handsome and minimally designed of the straightforward auto-brewers, delivering a clean, tasty cup. It lost first place only because the touchscreen may not be for every consumer, and brew time is significantly longer than the other machines we tried out — and for many users, especially on a busy morning, a faster cup is a better one. Right now, you can get it for just $103.99, down from its usual $235 price point.

Winning the spot for best budget pick in our roundup of hand mixers, the Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Electric Hand Mixer is a simple, hard-working mixer that gets the job done for less. It’s very easy to maneuver and aptly tackles all of the basic functions — mixing, whisking, beating — though it does lack a kneading attachment and was a bit slower on certain tasks compared to the higher-end hand mixers we tested. It was also the only lower-priced mixer we tested that came with a storage case and attachments. It’s currently 50% off.