(CNN) —

Let’s be real: It’s hard to top the feeling of scoring an Apple product at a discount. And Black Friday is the time of year to experience that feeling in droves.

Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo, Expercom and Woot! are bringing the discounts on Apple goodies. Heck, even the company itself is continuing its annual tradition of gift cards with select purchases.

We’ve rounded up the best deals going today.

AirPods Black Friday deals

Apple’s true wireless earbuds have become ubiquitous for wireless earbuds. There are now three distinct models: AirPods with Charging Case, AirPods with Wireless Charging Case and AirPods Pro.

All AirPods offer a fast pairing experience with other Apple devices — think iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and even the Apple TV. As soon as you pop them in your ears, they’ll be connected and ready to pump up the jams. The carrying case also doubles as a charger and delivers several recharges.

AirPods Pro take things to another level, and it should be evident, as they’re our top pick for true wireless earbuds. They offer a slightly smaller build with the addition of a silicone ear tip. This not only makes them more comfortable for longer listening sessions but helps to seal off the ear for passive sound blocking. Better yet, they offer class-leading noise cancellation and on Amazon are down to just $169. That’s the lowest price ever.

Here are the deals currently running:

AirPodsWith Charging Case ($119, originally $159; amazon.com bestbuy.com and target.com

AirPods With Wireless Charging Case ($149.99, originally $199; amazon.com and bestbuy.com

AirPods Pro ($169.99, originally $249; amazon.com

Apple Watch Black Friday deals

PHOTO: Jacob Krol/CNN

Our top pick for a smartwatch is seeing its biggest discount ever. The Apple Watch Series 6 is now starting as low as $330 from its normal $399 price tag. The Series 6 boasts an always-on display, the ability to provide blood oxygen levels and even take an electrocardiogram on your wrist. As per usual, the amount of the discount depends on the color of the Series 6.

Apple Watch Series 6 40mm GPS in Product Red ($329.98, originally $399; amazon.com

Apple Watch Series 6 40mm GPS in Blue, Silver or Space Gray Aluminum ($379, originally $399; amazon.com

Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS in Product Red ($359.98, originally $429; amazon.com

Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS in Blue, Silver or Space Gray Aluminum ($409, originally $429; amazon.com

Apple Watch Series 6 40mm GPS + Cellular ($389.98, originally $499; amazon.com

Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS + Cellular ($479.99, originally $509; amazon.com

Additionally, the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 3 are seeing strong discounts.

Apple Watch Series 3 38mm GPS ($179, originally $199; amazon.com

Apple Watch Series 3 42mm GPS ($214, originally $229; amazon.com

Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS in Gold, Silver and Space Gray ($259, originally $279; amazon.com

Apple Watch SE 44mm GPS in Gold, Silver and Space Gray ($289, originally $309; amazon.com

Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS + Cellular in Gold, Silver and Space Gray ($309, originally $329; amazon.com

Apple Watch SE 44mm GPS + Cellular in Gold, Silver and Space Gray ($339, originally $359; amazon.com

Mac Black Friday deals

PHOTO: Jacob Krol/CNN

It’s been a busy few weeks for the Mac, and with new models come fresh discounts. Let’s be clear, though: Apple’s own processor, the M1, is mighty impressive, but it’s only available in the MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro and Mac Mini as of right now. Furthermore, the iMac, larger MacBook Pro, Mac Pro and iMac Pro are still going strong with Intel processors. The really good news is that current-gen and previous-gen models, along with Silicon and Intel, are all seeing discounts.

MacBook Air With M1 Chip, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD (starting at $949, originally starting at $999; expercom.com

13-Inch MacBook Pro With M1 Chip, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD (starting at $1,232, originally starting at $1,299; expercom.com amazon.com and bhphotovideo.com

13-Inch MacBook Pro With M1 Chip, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD (starting at $1,449, originally starting at $1,499; amazon.com and bhphotovideo.com

13-Inch MacBook Pro With Intel Core i5, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD (starting at $1,699, originally starting at $1,799; expercom.com

16-Inch MacBook Pro With Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD (starting at $2,199, originally starting at $2,399; expercom.com

MacBook Air with Intel Core i3 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD (starting at $899, originally starting at $999; amazon.com

13-Inch MacBook Pro With Intel i5 Processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD ($1,649, originally $1,799; amazon.com

Mac Mini With 8th-Generation Intel Core Processor ($1,049, originally $1,099; bhphotovideo.com

27-Inch iMac With Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD ($1,699, originally $1,799; expercom.com

iPad Black Friday Deals

PHOTO: Jacob Krol/CNN

Looking for the best iPad deal? That’s the 8th Gen iPad which is down to just $279 from BestBuy. The entry-level iPad normally starts at $329. It features a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone and it runs iPadOS 14 zippy fast. That’s thanks to the Apple-made A12 Bionic chip inside. Better yet, you can pick between gold, silver and space gray. It’s our top pick for a tablet as well.

The new fourth-generation iPad Air with a colorful modern design and the A14 Bionic chip inside is seeing a rare discount. The 64GB Wi-Fi variant is discounted to $559 from $599 in Sky Blue, Silver and Green. The iPad Air features a 10.9-inch Retina Display, and the Touch ID sensor is located in the power button on the side.

You can even pick up the Apple iPad Pro at $100 off if you opt for 128GB or 256GB of storage. And if you’re looking for bigger storage and savings, the 512GB and 1TB models are $150 off. We loved this iPad for its novel trackpad support, thanks to iPadOS 13.4, not to mention the speedy A12Z Bionic chip that comes in Apple’s newest iPads.

If you aren’t after the latest but still want one of the greatest, Apple’s seventh-gen iPad is on sale on Expercom too ($419, originally $459; expercom.com). This iPad shows off winning features like a Retina Display, along with Apple Pencil support. And while it contains an A10 Fusion chip (not Apple’s latest), there’s still more than enough speed and power for lighter gaming and browsing alike.

For something on the smaller side, Amazon is also featuring discounts on the iPad Mini (starting at $379, originally starting at $399; amazon.com). There’s a reason we rated this iPad the most portable iPad of 2020 — its crystal-clear Retina Display measures in at just 7.9 inches. But don’t let the size fool you; it still packs the impressive A12 Bionic chip as well as up to 256GB of storage.

12.9-Inch Apple iPad Pro, 128GB Wi-Fi (starting at $899.99, originally starting at $999; amazon.com

7.9-Inch Apple iPad Mini, 64GB Wi-Fi (starting at $379, originally starting at $399; amazon.com

10.2-Inch 7th-Gen Apple iPad, 32GB Wi-Fi ($419, originally $459; expercom.com

10.9-Inch 4th-Gen Apple iPad Air, 256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular ($849, originally $879; bhphotovideo.com

Beats Black Friday deals

PHOTO: Jacob Krol/CNN

Beats, the Apple-owned audio brand, isn’t missing out on the Black Friday fun either. You can find discounts on earbuds and headphones alike, including a $90 discount on Powerbeats Pro in Moss and Spring Yellow colorways. Those are our top picks for true wireless earbuds perfect for workout enthusiasts.