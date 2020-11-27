Today’s the day. Black Friday is here, and so are incredible savings on products across all categories at Amazon. The mega retailer is rolling out deals upon deals on everything from giftable favorites to every-day necessities.
With so many sales to choose from, we’re here to make your Amazon shopping a cinch. Below, we’ve rounded up the biggest and best of the Amazon deals. Stuff will start selling out quick, so don’t wait to cash in on the once-a-year savings. For more advice on how to make the most of Black Friday, we’re keeping track of the top Black Friday deals overall, as well as the most giftable items on sale.
Amazon devices
Echo Flex ($9.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com)
The tiny Echo Flex allows you to add a smart speaker to even the smallest of rooms, and right now it’s down to the miniscule price of just $9.99. Just plug it into an outlet, and Alexa is at your service.
____________________________________________________________________________
4th-Gen Echo Dot ($28.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)
The recently released fourth-generation Echo Dot, which features a new spherical shape, is on sale for the first time for Black Friday. Get yours for just $28.99 if you want the base model, or pay $10 more (still a great discount) for the Echo Dot with Clock or the Kids Edition.
____________________________________________________________________________
Ring Video Doorbells (starting at $69.99; amazon.com)
Two of Ring’s newest video doorbells in both silver and bronze are marked down. They feature 1080p HD video, super-easy installation and improved motion detection, so you’ll always know when someone is at your door.
____________________________________________________________________________
Echo Show 8 ($64.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)
Now’s the time to add an Echo Show 8 to your home. The smart display is back down to its lowest price ever in both charcoal and sandstone colorways.
____________________________________________________________________________
Kindle Paperwhite (starting at $84.99; amazon.com)
Get lost in a good book with this deal on Kindle Paperwhite. Choose from a variety of colors and storage capacities — no matter what you opt for, you’ll be getting the thinnest, lightest waterproof e-reader with adjustable brightness that can hold thousands of titles.
____________________________________________________________________________
Fire HD Tablet 8 Plus ($74.99, originally $109.99; amazon.com)
Our budget pick for best tablet, the Fire HD Tablet 8 Plus is now back down to its lowest price ever. It can handle a fairly comprehensive range of everyday tasks, including streaming, e-reading and even some light gaming.
____________________________________________________________________________
Fire TV Recast ($179.99, originally $279.99; amazon.com)
You’ll never miss a show again with Fire TV Recast, now $100 off, in your corner. This DVR lets you watch and record over-the-air TV at home with your Fire TV or Echo Show, or when on-the-go using your smartphone.
____________________________________________________________________________
Echo Buds ($79.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)
Get Alexa in right in your ear with a deal on Echo Buds. These true wireless earbuds offer immersive sound and up to 5 hours of playback per charge, in addition to access to your voice assistant of choice.
____________________________________________________________________________
Fire TV Stick 4K ($29.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)
Improve your streaming experience with Amazon’s most powerful streaming stick. The Fire TV Stick 4K is down to just $29.99, and thanks to the Alexa Voice Remote, you can launch and control content.
____________________________________________________________________________
Blink Mini ($24.99, originally $34.99; amazon.com)
Up your home’s security with this smart, compact Blink Mini indoor smart security camera. It features two-way audio and motion detection, meaning you can opt to get alerts on your smartphone whenever there’s movement in your customized zones.
____________________________________________________________________________
Ring Stick Up Cam ($79.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)
Add an extra layer of security to your home with one of these Stick Up Cams from Ring, now $20 off. They’re suitable for both indoors and outside, and they boast two-way audio and a Live View feature that allows you to watch the camera’s stream via Ring’s app.
____________________________________________________________________________
Amazon Eero Pro 6 ($183, originally $229; amazon.com)
Amazon’s brand-new Eero Pro 6 Wi-Fi router is down to its lowest price ever at under $200. Buy today and kiss dead spots and buffering goodbye for good. Or if you’re working with a larger home, opt for the three-pack Eero Mesh Wi-Fi System, which is also on sale.
____________________________________________________________________________
Echo Wall Clock ($23.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)
Get a visual on your timers (and the time of day) with the Echo Wall Clock, a smart-looking clock that works with your existing compatible Echo device. The Mickey Mouse edition is on sale too.
____________________________________________________________________________
Ring A19 Smart LED Bulb 4-Pack + Bridge ($59.99, originally $79.99; amazon.com)
Turn your lights on remotely and set schedules with these smart Ring bulbs. This starter kit includes four LED bulbs and a Ring Bridge, which allows you to connect your lights with other smart appliances, such as Ring cameras.
Tech and electronics
Apple Airpods Pro ($169, originally $249; amazon.com)
AirPods Pro are at the top of many peoples’ wish lists, and right now, you can get a pair for the lowest price we’ve seen at Amazon (they’re out of stock right now, but Amazon will let you purchase now at the discounted price and notify you when they’re ready to ship later). You can also snag AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $149.99 and the version with a wired charging case for the respectable price of $109.
____________________________________________________________________________
Energizer Max AA + AAA Batteries Combo Pack ($24.10, originally $31.97; amazon.com)
You can never have too many batteries on hand. This combo pack from Energizer has a total of 48 AA and AAA batteries to power tons of your devices.
____________________________________________________________________________
Kasa Smart Plugs, 4-Pack ($26.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)
Make any outlet in your home smart with this four-pack of Kasa smart plugs by TP-Link. They work with both Alexa and Google Home Assistant and are incredibly easy to set up.
____________________________________________________________________________
Sony WH1000XM4 Over-Ear Headphones ($278, originally $349.99; amazon.com)
These Sony headphones were named Underscored’s pick for best overall over-ear headphones, and for Black Friday, they’re back down to just $278, the lowest price we’ve seen. In our opinion, they’re truly top-notch when it comes to sound quality, comfort, battery life and noise cancellation.
____________________________________________________________________________
Roku Ultra Media Streaming Player ($69, originally $99.99; amazon.com)
Our favorite streaming device, the Roku Ultra, is now available for about $30 off its usual price. The recently updated player is faster than the previous version, and it features Dolby Vision HDR support and improved Wi-Fi performance.
____________________________________________________________________________
Tile Trackers (starting at $17.99; amazon.com)
If you’re prone to losing your keys or wallet, pay attention to this deal on a couple Tile Trackers. You’ll find savings of up to 28% on the Tile Mate, which easily hooks onto your key ring, and Tile Slim, which fits into your wallet like a credit card.
____________________________________________________________________________
Anker Rechargeable Bolder LC90 LED Flashlight ($22.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)
It’s never a bad idea to have a flashlight on hand. This super bright one from Anker features 900 lumens and reaches the length of two football fields.
____________________________________________________________________________
Samsung Headphones and Accessories (starting at $39.99; amazon.com)
Save on Samsung with this deal on earbuds and chargers. Right now you can pick up a pair of Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Buds Live for less, along with a couple wireless chargers — one of which doubles as a UV sanitizer.
____________________________________________________________________________
Laptops, Desktops and Monitors (starting at $44.99; amazon.com)
For many, 2020 was the year of working from home. If you won’t be going back to the office anytime soon, give your home work station some love with a new monitor or some accessories, now up to 25% off.
____________________________________________________________________________
Netgear, TP-Link and more Networking Products (starting at $8.99; amazon.com)
Ensure your home network is fast and stable with these networking products. Take up to 30% off routers, mesh systems, cables, accessories and more so you can stay connected.
____________________________________________________________________________
Fitbits (starting at $49.95; amazon.com)
Keep track of your steps and more with these discounted Fitbits. The Charge 4, Versa 2 and Ace 2 Activity Tracker for Kids are all up to $50 off, so you can start logging works, sleep and more for less.
____________________________________________________________________________
Sonos Move, Beam and Sub (starting at $299; amazon.com)
Add new audio to your home with a deal on Sonos speakers. Sonos Move smart speakers are on sale, along with the Sonos Beam soundbar (both in black and white). You can also pick up a Sonos Sub subwoofer, ensuring you hear vibration- and rattle-free bass for just $599.
____________________________________________________________________________
Sony 4K Ultra Smart LED TV (starting at $1,398; amazon.com)
These Sony TVs will suit you no what size you’re in the market for. The 65-, 75- and 85-inch X950H 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV are all on sale and feature HDR and Alexa compatibility for a super-sharp experience in every sense.
____________________________________________________________________________
Beats Powerbeats Pro and Solo3 Wireless Headphones (starting at $119.95; amazon.com)
Beats headphones have performed extraordinarily well in our testing. We especially loved the Solo3s and Powerbeats Pro, both of which you can get for up to 40% off right now.
____________________________________________________________________________
Garmin GPS Devices and Smartwatches (starting at $39.99; amazon.com)
Perfect for runners and hikers alike, many of these smartwatches come with Garmin’s trusted GPs built-in so you’ll never lose your way. Some models are up to 50% off, and there are options for kids as well for just $39.99.
____________________________________________________________________________
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones ($199, originally $299; amazon.com)
These noise-canceling headphones are ultra lightweight and comfortable, so you’ll have no trouble wearing them for hours on end. They also feature no-fuss Bluetooth pairing and Alexa integration for hands-free control of all your audio — all for under $200. Choose from black, silver and rose gold colorways.
____________________________________________________________________________
Urbanears Headphones (starting at $49.99; amazon.com)
Blast your favorite tunes (either to the whole room or just in your ears) with discounted audio from Marshall and Urbanears. Pick up a pair of headphones from either brand, or opt for a cool portable Bluetooth speaker from Marshall.
____________________________________________________________________________
Samsung Monitors (starting at $84.99; amazon.com)
Upgrade your work-from-home setup with a new Samsung monitor. A slew of options — including a couple curved monitors — are marked down at Amazon from $84.99, so you can double your computer’s display for less.
____________________________________________________________________________
PC Gaming Laptops, Desktops and Monitors (starting at $249.99; amazon.com)
If video games have become your new hobby, it’s the perfect time to upgrade with gaming desktops, laptops and monitors from brands like MSI, Acer, Alienware and more discounted up to 15%.
____________________________________________________________________________
Jabra Headphones (starting at $69.99; amazon.com)
Take your pick of on-sale headphones from Jabra. Go the true wireless route with Jabra Elite 65t and 75t Earbuds, or opt for top-notch noise cancellation with Jabra Elite 85h Over-Ear Headphones, our budget pick for best over-ear headphones.
____________________________________________________________________________
Brother scanners (starting at $149.99, originally $199.99; amazon.com)
If your home office lacks a scanner, now’s the time to pick one up. These models from Brother are on sale and can handle all the documents you’re working with.
____________________________________________________________________________
Samsung SSD Cards (starting at $59.99; amazon.com)
Save on storage with these discounted Samsung SSD cards. There’s something for everyone’s storage needs, from 500GB for as low as $59.99, all the way up to 2TB for $279.99.
____________________________________________________________________________
Samsung Galaxy S20 ($799.99, originally $999.99; amazon.com)
This deal on an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphone is calling. It boasts the power for 5G, not to mention 126GB of storage, facial recognition, fingerprint ID and a super-long-lasting battery.
____________________________________________________________________________
JBL Boombox ($279.95, originally $399.95; amazon.com)
Blast the tunes wherever you go with this hefty boombox from JBL. The massive battery, IPX7 waterproofing and powerful sound make it the perfect speaker for parks, parties or just a chill afternoon in the backyard.
____________________________________________________________________________
Arlo Smart Home Security Cameras (starting at $99.99; amazon.com)
Arlo is a favorite home security brand, and now you can save on a variety of products from the company, from video doorbells to spotlight cameras. You may want to pick up a pack of three if you’re looking to outfit your entire home with a new system.
____________________________________________________________________________
TCL TVs (starting at $119.99; amazon.com)
If you’re looking for a new TV at an ultra-low price, look no further: A variety of TCL models are down to super-low prices — we’re talking just $119.99 for a 35-inch set and up to $1,399 for a 75-inch QLED smart TV.
____________________________________________________________________________
Kodak Instant Cameras and Portable Photo Printers (starting at $69.99; amazon.com)
Print out photos as you take them with these handy instant cameras and portable photo printers from Kodak. They’re small enough to fit in your pocket or purse and allow for maximum memory making.
____________________________________________________________________________
Anker Accessories (starting at $6.19; amazon.com)
Keep all your devices charged with Anker accessories such as cords, hubs, charging stands and what we named the best portable charger of 2020.
____________________________________________________________________________
TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Channel Sound Bar, Fire TV Edition ($75, originally $199; amazon.com)
Get a movie theater-like experience at home by adding a sound bar to your TV setup. This one from TCL has Fire TV 4K streaming built-in, so in addition to upping your sound quality, you’ll also adding streaming capabilities to your TV. And at just $75, it’s a steal.
____________________________________________________________________________
Sony Mirrorless Cameras (starting at $848; amazon.com)
Capture all the big moments with these discounted Sony cameras. A range of DSLR-like, interchangeable-lens models are marked down.
____________________________________________________________________________
Home and health
Steelcase Series 1 Work Office Chair ($319.99, originally $395; amazon.com)
Our top pick for best office chair is now down to its lowest price ever. It’s one of the most customizable, high-quality, comfortable office chairs on the market.
____________________________________________________________________________
Cuisinart Waffle Iron ($47.99, originally $110; amazon.com)
Breakfast just got a lot more fun with this sweet device. It can make fluffy and delicious Belgian waffles in just a few minutes, and a flick of the wrist.
____________________________________________________________________________
MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener ($16.98, originally $39.98; amazon.com)
If you’re looking to upgrade your garage door opener (and honestly, who isn’t?) the MyQ smart garage door opener is beloved by shoppers. Through an app on your phone, you can open or close your garage door from anywhere, and you can add up to three people with the app too, which is ideal for families.
____________________________________________________________________________
Disposable Face Masks ($9.99, originally $13.99; amazon.com)
You’ll always need more face masks. This deal gets you a pack of 50 disposable ones, which have solid reviews, for less than $10.
____________________________________________________________________________
LifeStraw ($12.97, originally $19.95; amazon.com)
A must-have for camping, hiking and even traveling, the LifeStraw ensures you always have access to clean water with its built-in filter you can drink right out of.
____________________________________________________________________________
Hydro Flask Water Bottle (starting at $28.46; amazon.com)
The vacuum insulated bottle that can keep your drinks hot or cold for hours on end is now on sale. The 20-, 32- and 40-ounce sizes are all discounted to help you stay hydrated all day.
____________________________________________________________________________
Sport and Outdoor Equipment from Amazon Brands (starting at $3.76; amazon.com)
Whether you’re looking to add a foam roller to your home gym setup or need a new outfit for the next time you hit the trails, you’ll find it on sale here. Save on a wide range of outdoor gear, games and sports equipment from Amazon’s in-house brands.
____________________________________________________________________________
Zinus Furniture and Mattresses (starting at $15.35; amazon.com)
Get 30% off mattresses, bed frames and more from Zinus. Metal, wooden and upholstered frames are all available, so are mattress foundations, toppers and even sofas.
____________________________________________________________________________
Graco Car Seats, Strollers and more (starting at $88.19; amazon.com)
Strap in for discounts of up to 30% on Graco. Several car seats and a few strollers are on sale, so your little ones will be safe, sound and ready to ride.
____________________________________________________________________________
Furbo Dog Camera ($139.99, originally $249; amazon.com)
Keep an eye on your pup even when you’re not home. with the discounted Furbo Dog Camera. Thanks to two-way audio you can even chat with your four-legged friends and toss them treats via the Furbo app.
____________________________________________________________________________
Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee Machines ($119, originally $179; amazon.com)
You can now get Nespresso’s famed Vertuo devices for 40% off. With pods for dark roast, light roast and more, it delivers incredible coffee at the press of a button.
____________________________________________________________________________
Tacklife Jump Starters and Accessories (starting at $24.47; amazon.com)
You never want to be abandoned on the side of the road with a dead battery in your car, so to help you stay prepared, Tacklife has marked down its jump starters and other accessories up to 30%.
____________________________________________________________________________
Instant Pot Ultra (starting at $99.99; amazon.com)
The magical 10-in-1 pressure cooker from Instant Pot is on sale so you can cook, steam, warm and so much more for less. Both the 6-quart and 8-quart versions are discounted so you can whip up meals in a jiffy, no matter your family size.
____________________________________________________________________________
Snow Joe Snow Removal Equipment (starting at $11.19; amazon.com)
Winter storms are on the horizon. Ensure you’re prepared for whatever weather comes your way with this deal on a snow shovel, broom and blower from Snow Joe. Your yard will be well-equipped when that next blizzard arrives.
____________________________________________________________________________
Sylvania LED Light Bulbs and Light Strip (starting at $9.67; amazon.com)
At some point in the future, you’re going to need new light bulbs. Might as well pick up a pack now, while it’s on sale. Choose from a few different styles and colors, not to mention some specialty bulbs in fun colors (and shapes), a light strip and a smart plug are marked down, too.
____________________________________________________________________________
Celestron Telescopes and Binoculars (starting at $59.99; amazon.com)
Start a new stargazing hobby with these deals on powerful telescopes and binoculars from Celestron. They’re suitable for use in all weather conditions, so you can take them into nature for wildlife spotting, too.
____________________________________________________________________________
LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottles ($27.96, originally $36.84; amazon.com)
Get all the water-filtering capability of the classic LifeStraw (also on sale) in this reusable 23-ounce water bottle. It’s durable, leak-proof and made of BPA-free Tritan with a food-grade silicone mouthpiece.
____________________________________________________________________________
Cuisinart Elemental 8-Cup Food Processor ($69.99, originally $99.95; amazon.com)
Make all that chopping in preparation for holiday meals a breeze with this on-sale food processor by Cuisinart. The kitchen stable is now under $70.
____________________________________________________________________________
Dewalt Tools (starting at $49; amazon.com)
Finish off those home projects with discounted tools from Dewalt. Cordless drill sets, extra battery packs, grinders, fans and more are up to 30% off so you can check off your home improvement list before the year is over.
____________________________________________________________________________
Levoit Humidifier ($76.49, originally $89.99; amazon.com)
Winter air can be especially harsh. Help to relieve sinus issues and dry skin by keeping this Levoit humidifier — now on sale for just $76.46 — running in your room during the colder months.
____________________________________________________________________________
SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker ($49.99, originally $85.19; amazon.com)
Stop buying soda and start making it yourself with this deal on the SodaStream Fizzi. In addition to the sparkling water maker, you’ll get a 60L Co2 cylinder and 1-liter BPA-free reusable carbonating bottle.
____________________________________________________________________________
Shark VacMop Pro ($79.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)
It’s a mop! It’s a vacuum! It’s both — in one compact package. This Shark model boasts powerful suction alongside spray mopping capabilities for an even deeper clean.
____________________________________________________________________________
Philips Sonicare Toothbrushes (starting at $19.50; amazon.com)
Your dentist would be overjoyed if you made a new Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush, now just under $140, your big Black friday purchase. Your mouth will feel fresher on a daily basis, which is something to smile about.
____________________________________________________________________________
Shark Vacuums (starting at $119.99; amazon.com)
Shark Vacuums can help you clean up all your holiday messes with 45% off both a robot and corded vacuum. Packed with self-cleaning technology along with being WiFi- and Alexa-enabled, leave the cleaning to the robots with Shark’s smart vacuum (they’re probably better at it than you anyway).
____________________________________________________________________________
Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 ($99; amazon.com)
While not the flashiest of gifts, if you or someone you know if working or studying from home, this Microsoft Office bundle might just be the most useful present they get this year. Compatible with both PC and Mac, it comes with Word, Excel, PowerPoint and OneNote features.
____________________________________________________________________________
Linenspa 10-Inch Hybrid Mattresses (starting at $111.99; amazon.com)
Linenspa hybrid mattresses are 30% off, so getting a good night’s sleep has never been easier.
____________________________________________________________________________
AeroGarden Bounty and Bounty Basic (starting at $159.95; amazon.com)
Grow your own veggies no matter where you live with the AeroGarden. Both the Bounty and Bounty Basic models are up to 50% off right now, so you can grow up to nine leafy green plants at once.
____________________________________________________________________________
Eureka Vacuums (starting at $48.99; amazon.com)
Two vacuums from Eureka are 30% off, including a bagless upright model for under $50 and a lightweight stick vacuum for less than $100.
____________________________________________________________________________
Native Deodorant and Body Wash (starting at $16.78; amazon.com)
If you’ve been wanting to try a natural deodorant, now’s the time to stock up and save. Native is offering three-packs of body wash and deodorant for both men and women for up to 30% off.
____________________________________________________________________________
Whitening Kits and Oral Care from Oral B and Crest (starting $27.96; amazon.com)
Polish those pearly whites and go into 2021 with a fresh smile with these whitening kits and toothbrushes from Oral B and Crest. Save up to 47% on all the tools you need for a bright new smile.
____________________________________________________________________________
Amazon Brands Furniture (starting at $6.83; amazon.com)
You can give yourself a home makeover with this deal on AmazonBasics and other brands’ furniture and decor. The brand is up to 15% off on everything from picture frames and shower curtains to pillowcases and blackout curtains.
____________________________________________________________________________
23andMe ($99, originally $199; amazon.com)
Always wanted to know your family’s ancestry? This 50% off deal on 23andMe lets you do just that, with a detailed report on not only your lineage but your health predispositions, carrier statuses and more.
____________________________________________________________________________
Ninja Kitchen Products (starting at $94.99; amazon.com)
A few Ninja kitchen products are discounted, including a pressure cooker and Ninja’s Power Pitcher, which can blend smoothies, crush ice, mix dough and act as a food processor.
____________________________________________________________________________
Vitamix Blenders (starting at 99.99; amazon.com)
Whether it’s for morning smoothies, soups for dinner or the late night margarita, Vitamix blenders can handle nearly anything you throw in them. Right now, you can snag one for up to 35% off, with the Professional Series 750 blender more than $200 off.
____________________________________________________________________________
iRobot Roomba Robotic Vacuums (starting at $179; amazon.com)
Finally ready to splurge on one of those robot vacuums? Here’s the deal for you: You can get up to 36% off all of Roomba’s most popular models, including the iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum, which comes in at under $200.
____________________________________________________________________________
Bissell Spinwave Mops (starting at $99.99; amazon.com)
Quarantine got you cleaning more than usual? It may be time to grab one of these spinwave mops, which is great on tile and hardwood floors, as it uses two spinning pads to quietly mop up any spills.
____________________________________________________________________________
Le Creuset (starting at $19.95; amazon.com)
For anyone who’s turned into a bona fide chef (or wannabe one) these past few months, Le Creuset is as valuable as gold. This sale has mini coquettes going for less than $20 and sweet canisters going for less than $40. Perhaps the best deal, though? The brand’s infamous ovens going for less than $200.
____________________________________________________________________________
Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook ($20.55, originally $34; amazon.com)
This is the last notebook you’ll ever need to buy. Rocketbooks are reusable, so when its 32 pages are full, just wipe it clean with a damp cloth and get back to writing. Not to mention, you can import your handwritten notes into a number of popular cloud services, so they’ll never be lost.
____________________________________________________________________________
Cosori Air Fryer Max XL ($79.98, originally $119.99; amazon.com)
One of our favorite air fryers on Amazon, this larger-capacity model from Cosori is down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen when you clip the on-page coupon. If you have yet to jump on the air fryer bandwagon, these appliances use 85% less fat than deep-frying to crisp up your favorite foods. With a 5.8-quart nonstick basket (as opposed to most models’ $2 4-quart baskets), you can cook meals — including a whole chicken — for the entire family. Plus, 11 one-touch presets make the whole process a breeze.
____________________________________________________________________________
Dash Rapid Egg Cooker ($15.99, originally $19.99; amazon.com)
Whipping up half a dozen eggs has never been easier. This Dash Rapid Egg Cooker can hard boil, soft boil, poach, scramble and make omelets. Plus, it only weighs 1 pound and won’t take up too much counter space.
____________________________________________________________________________
Cricut Easy Press 2 (starting at $129; amazon.com)
For craft enthusiasts out there, just check out this deal on the Cricut Easy Press 2. For up to 36% off, you can score one of these handy machines, which is great for transferring designs onto T-shirts, tote bags and more.
____________________________________________________________________________
Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat (starting at $119.99; amazon.com)
One of the most popular car seat models is 40% off for Amazon’s Black Friday. And with a weight capacity of up to 65 pounds, it’s one that can help protect your kid for years to come.
____________________________________________________________________________
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker ($59.99, originally $79.99; amazon.com)
The past few months has forced us to become at-home coffee fanatics. And if you live alone, this single-cup Keurig is perfect. Available in sweet colors like pink, aqua, silver and more, you can get up to a 12-ounce pour at the press of a button.
____________________________________________________________________________
Cricut Explore Air 2 ($179, originally $227; amazon.com)
For crafters everywhere, the Cricut is about to change your life. The DIY cutting machine is beloved for its precision and all-around excellence. You can use it to make stickers, cards, custom apparel, part favors, gifts and more.
____________________________________________________________________________
Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Coffee Maker ($189.99, originally $219.99; amazon.com)
If you love to play barista, this coffee maker allows you to make coffee, lattes and cappuccinos with Keurig’s signature pods, and even a built-in milk frother.
____________________________________________________________________________
GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker ($465.99, originally $549; amazon.com)
If you’re the kind of person who gets excited by crushed ice in your drinks, or even just snacking on it, this ice maker is the creme de la creme. Within just 20 minutes, it can make 3 pounds of ice to enjoy. And it can make up to 24 pounds a day.
____________________________________________________________________________
Bissell MyAir Purifier ($69.99, originally $89.99; amazon.com)
Between the California wildfires and the fact that we’re now dealing with an airborne virus, air purifiers have skyrocketed to mass popularity this year. This one can rid the air 99.7% of air particles, making it effective in capturing dust, pollen, smoke and pet dander. It’s also quite small so you can easily place it under your bedside table or even on top of your kitchen counter.
____________________________________________________________________________
AmazonBasics Microfiber Sheets (starting at $10.49; amazon.com)
A wide variety of microfiber sheets are on sale for 30% off. Tons of colors and patterns are available for less than $20.
____________________________________________________________________________
Samsonite and American Tourister Luggage (starting at $34.99; amazon.com)
You might not be traveling right now, but you can invest in your jetsetting future now with up to 50% off Samsonite and American Tourister luggage. Everything from large suitcases to backpacks is on sale so when you can travel again, you’ll be ready.
____________________________________________________________________________
De’Longhi Espresso and Coffee Makers (starting at $263.96; amazon.com)
For premium coffee lovers, De’Longhi coffee makers are just about as good as you can get (at home). And you can now get the brand’s single-espresso maker, which comes with its own milk frother, for just $263. You can also get the brand’s more luxe machines (we’re talking ones that are usually nearly $900) now for a more reasonable $700.
____________________________________________________________________________
Intex Airbeds and Pumps (starting at $8.47; amazon.com)
There’s a good chance that your blow-up mattress has seen better days. You can upgrade your pump, bed or even snag one of Intex’s popular inflatable bean-free bean bag chairs now for 15% off.
____________________________________________________________________________
PetSafe Ceramic Pet Water Fountain ($64.95, originally $89.99; amazon.com)
If you feel like your cat or dog could drink more water, this pet fountain may just do the trick. The running water will entice your fuzzy friend to check it out and take a few sips, or just play with it until they get thirsty again.
____________________________________________________________________________
Moen Bath Fixtures (starting at $42.39; amazon.com)
Does your bathroom feel like it could use an upgrade? You can save up to 20% on lots of Moen bath fixtures, including shower heads, sink faucets and even shower curtain rods.
____________________________________________________________________________
Ecobee Smart Thermostat ($199, originally $249; amazon.com)
You can adjust your home temperature through your Apple Watch, phone, tablet, computer or even your voice with this Alexa-controlled smart thermostat that’s beloved by reviewers.
____________________________________________________________________________
Coleman Tents and Outdoor Gear (starting at $6.70; amazon.com)
If camping has suddenly piqued your interest these past few months as a truly safe outdoor activity, you can upgrade all your must-have gear with this deal, with Coleman tents, camping chairs and even coolers now up to 20% off.
____________________________________________________________________________
Oxo Good Grips Bakeware (starting at $11.99; amazon.com)
For bakers who feel like they can never have enough pans, these sale on Oxo bakeware (a highly trusted brand) has its top-rated pans, dishes and cooling racks up to 20% off.
____________________________________________________________________________
Rugs (starting at $5.12; amazon.com)
From runners and rug pads to Moroccan rugs and shags, you can definitely score a great deal with this discount, which has 15% shaved off of some of Amazon’s top-rated finds.
____________________________________________________________________________
Living Room and Dining Room Furniture (starting at $9.79; amazon.com)
Redecorating is easy with tons of furniture for your living room, dining room and home office alike on sale for up to 30% off. Score on shelves, storage, chairs and more.
____________________________________________________________________________
GE Smart Light Bulbs, Smart Switches and Indoor Grow Lights (starting at $7.99; amazon.com)
Brighten up your smart home with some new bulbs, switches and more for up to 50% off. GE’s LED color changing bulbs are marked down, as are motion sensor light switches and select indoor grow lights for plants.
____________________________________________________________________________
Staub, Zwilling and Henckels cookware and cutlery (starting at $19.95; amazon.com)
You can score up to 60% off all sorts of top-rated cookware with this sale, from brands like Staub, Zwilling and Henckels, including a cast-iron cocotte, a knife set and even a nonstick pan.
____________________________________________________________________________
Instant Pot Duo Crisp ($129.99, originally $179.95; amazon.com)
Debating between an Instant Pot and an air fryer? Now you don’t have to. The Instant Pot Duo Crisp is an 11-in-1 device that can roast, bake, air-fry, dehydrate, broil and more.
____________________________________________________________________________
Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven ($89, originally $119; amazon.com)
If you live for a roast chicken and air-fried veggies, check out the Instant Pot Vortex, which can bake, roast, broil and air-fry as well as roast an entire chicken on a built-in rotisserie. Bon appetit.
Fashion and beauty
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer ($29.39, originally $59.99; amazon.com)
Don’t miss your chance to buy the coveted Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer while it’s on sale. The top-rated hair tool is back down to its lowest price ever when you clip the on-page coupon, so you can get a salon-quality blowout without blowing all your money.
____________________________________________________________________________
Adidas Shoes, Apparel and Accessories (starting at $9.46; amazon.com)
Gear up with new shoes, sweats, accessories and so much more at Adidas’ sale on Amazon. Snag classics for up to 40% off like track jackets and joggers, Ultraboost running shoes, backpacks and tons of other apparel to keep you warm and active this winter.
____________________________________________________________________________
Levi’s (starting at $5; amazon.com)
Score up to 40% off classic denim styles from Levi’s including jeans and jackets, as well as essential accessories like wallets and belts.
____________________________________________________________________________
Select Watches from Citizen, Bulova, Anne Klein and more (starting at $19; amazon.com)
Watches are always a solid holiday gift, and with discounts of up to 60%, now is the best time to buy from brands such as Citizen, Bulova, Invicta and more. With plenty of styles for both men and women, there’s a watch for anyone and everyone on your list.
____________________________________________________________________________
Under Armour (starting at $7.88; amazon.com)
The performance brand is discounting tons of its goods — leggings, hoodies, socks, T-shirts — this Black Friday, with up to 25% off. That means you can now get its top-rated leggings (for men and women) for just around $20 and backpacks and workout bags now for around $30.
____________________________________________________________________________
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga (starting at $6.40; amazon.com)
Get glam just like Lady Gaga with a deal on her cosmetics line, Haus Laboratories, which happens to be exclusive to Amazon. Right now, you can add high-shine lip glosses, shimmery eyeshadow palettes, liquid eyeliner and more to your makeup bag (including giftable sets) for $48 or less.
____________________________________________________________________________
Haggar apparel (starting at $8.68; amazon.com)
Haggar, known for its menswear, is seriously discounting its line of men’s pants, with up to 65% shaved off some of its most popular pairs, from jeans to dress pants and khakis.
____________________________________________________________________________
Columbia Apparel and Shoes (starting at $17.50; amazon.com)
Whether you’re a hiker out in nature or just a hiker of city streets, there’s likely something for you in this Columbia sale. Pick up a jacket so you’re prepared when cold weather rolls around, plus score some snow gear.
____________________________________________________________________________
C9 Champion (starting at $6.99; amazon.com)
C9, a brand by Champion, is seeing some major discounts at Amazon. It’s the perfect opportunity to scoop up some new comfy loungewear and activewear for the whole family — all for $20.99 or less.
____________________________________________________________________________
Proactiv (starting at $26; amazon.com)
Fight back against acne with savings on skincare sets from Proactiv. You’ll find complete routines marked down alongside a more targeted blemish treatment and even a holiday kit.
____________________________________________________________________________
Premium Hair Care, Skin Care and more (starting at $3.31; amazon.com)
This holiday season, treat yourself with some pampering. Save up to 40% on luxury hair care, skin care, nail polishes and more right now so you can turn your bathroom into a home spa and ride out the rest of 2020.
____________________________________________________________________________
IZOD, Van Heusen and more (starting at $6.75; amazon.com)
Men’s apparel from top brands like IZOD and Van Heusen is marked down, so you can save big on shirts, sweaters and more styles for guys.
____________________________________________________________________________
Amazon Brand Fashion (starting at $7.10; amazon.com)
Amazon’s own in-house brands like Daily Ritual, Goodthreads and Amazon Essentials have become fashion lines in their own right, and right now, you can get up to 30% off on styles for men and women. Tons of cold-weather clothes are discounted so you can bundle up and stay warm as the temperatures dip.
____________________________________________________________________________
Calvin Klein Underwear (starting at $5; amazon.com)
Stock your drawers with up to 50% off underwear, bras and tees from Calvin Klein for both men and women.
____________________________________________________________________________
Ray-Ban sunglasses (starting at $49; amazon.com)
You still need sunglasses in winter, and right now, dozens of pairs from the iconic shades brand are on sale at Amazon. Whether you’re into aviators, cat-eye frames or classic wayfarers, you’ll find a style to suit your taste.
____________________________________________________________________________
Oakley sunglasses (starting at $67.20; amazon.com)
Tons of Oakley sunglasses (like 42 pages worth) are on sale right now on Amazon. So you can now score either a sweet pair of sunglasses or even a pair of eyeglasses, for 30% off.
____________________________________________________________________________
Tommy Hilfiger Apparel (starting at $12.78;