(CNN) —

Today’s the day. Black Friday is here, and so are incredible savings on products across all categories at Amazon. The mega retailer is rolling out deals upon deals on everything from giftable favorites to every-day necessities.

With so many sales to choose from, we’re here to make your Amazon shopping a cinch. Below, we’ve rounded up the biggest and best of the Amazon deals. Stuff will start selling out quick, so don’t wait to cash in on the once-a-year savings. For more advice on how to make the most of Black Friday, we’re keeping track of the top Black Friday deals overall, as well as the most giftable items on sale.

Amazon devices

Echo Flex ($9.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Echo Flex PHOTO: Amazon

The tiny Echo Flex allows you to add a smart speaker to even the smallest of rooms, and right now it’s down to the miniscule price of just $9.99. Just plug it into an outlet, and Alexa is at your service.

____________________________________________________________________________

4th-Gen Echo Dot ($28.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

4th Gen Echo Dot PHOTO: Amazon

The recently released fourth-generation Echo Dot, which features a new spherical shape, is on sale for the first time for Black Friday. Get yours for just $28.99 if you want the base model, or pay $10 more (still a great discount) for the Echo Dot with Clock or the Kids Edition.

____________________________________________________________________________

Ring Video Doorbells (starting at $69.99; amazon.com)

Ring Video Doorbells PHOTO: Amazon

Two of Ring’s newest video doorbells in both silver and bronze are marked down. They feature 1080p HD video, super-easy installation and improved motion detection, so you’ll always know when someone is at your door.

____________________________________________________________________________

Echo Show 8 ($64.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

Echo Show 8 PHOTO: Amazon

Now’s the time to add an Echo Show 8 to your home. The smart display is back down to its lowest price ever in both charcoal and sandstone colorways.

____________________________________________________________________________

Fire TV Recast ($179.99, originally $279.99; amazon.com)

Fire TV Recast PHOTO: Amazon

You’ll never miss a show again with Fire TV Recast, now $100 off, in your corner. This DVR lets you watch and record over-the-air TV at home with your Fire TV or Echo Show, or when on-the-go using your smartphone.

____________________________________________________________________________

Echo Buds ($79.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

Echo Buds PHOTO: Amazon

Get Alexa in right in your ear with a deal on Echo Buds. These true wireless earbuds offer immersive sound and up to 5 hours of playback per charge, in addition to access to your voice assistant of choice.

____________________________________________________________________________

Fire TV Cube ($79.99, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

Fire TV Cube PHOTO: Amazon

Improve your streaming experience with Amazon’s most powerful Fire TV device. The Fire TV Cube is down to just $79.99, and thanks to Alexa, you can use your voice to play all your shows in addition to controlling your smart home devices.

____________________________________________________________________________

Blink Mini ($24.99, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

Blink Mini PHOTO: Amazon

Up your home’s security with this smart, compact Blink Mini indoor smart security camera. It features two-way audio and motion detection, meaning you can opt to get alerts on your smartphone whenever there’s movement in your customized zones.

____________________________________________________________________________

Kindle ($59.99, originally $89.99; amazon.com)

Kindle PHOTO: Amazon

Keep thousands of books on hand with a Kindle, now down to just under $60 for the base model. It features a glare-free display and 8GB of storage, not to mention a single battery charge lasts weeks instead of hours, so you won’t have to stop reading to charge.

____________________________________________________________________________

Ring Stick Up Cam ($79.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

Ring Stick Up Cam PHOTO: Amazon

Add an extra layer of security to your home with one of these Stick Up Cams from Ring, now $20 off. They’re suitable for both indoors and outside, and they boast two-way audio and a Live View feature that allows you to watch the camera’s stream via Ring’s app.

____________________________________________________________________________

Amazon Eero Pro 6 ($183, originally $229; amazon.com)

Amazon Eero Pro 6 PHOTO: Amazon

Amazon’s brand-new Eero Pro 6 Wi-Fi router is down to its lowest price ever at under $200. Buy today and kiss dead spots and buffering goodbye for good. Or if you’re working with a larger home, opt for the three-pack Eero Mesh Wi-Fi System, which is also on sale.

____________________________________________________________________________

Echo Wall Clock ($23.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Echo Wall Clock PHOTO: Amazon

Get a visual on your timers (and the time of day) with the Echo Wall Clock, a smart-looking clock that works with your existing compatible Echo device. The Mickey Mouse edition is on sale too.

____________________________________________________________________________

Ring A19 Smart LED Bulb 4-Pack + Bridge ($59.99, originally $79.99; amazon.com)

Ring A19 Smart LED Bulb 4-Pack + Bridge PHOTO: Amazon

Turn your lights on remotely and set schedules with these smart Ring bulbs. This starter kit includes four LED bulbs and a Ring Bridge, which allows you to connect your lights with other smart appliances, such as Ring cameras.

Tech and electronics

Energizer Max AA + AAA Batteries Combo Pack ($24.10, originally $31.97; amazon.com)

Energizer Max AA + AAA Batteries Combo Pack PHOTO: Amazon

You can never have too many batteries on hand. This combo pack from Energizer has a total of 48 AA and AAA batteries to power tons of your devices.

____________________________________________________________________________

Kasa Smart Plugs, 4-Pack ($26.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Kasa Smart Plugs, 4-pack PHOTO: Amazon

Make any outlet in your home smart with this four-pack of Kasa smart plugs by TP-Link. They work with both Alexa and Google Home Assistant and are incredibly easy to set up.

____________________________________________________________________________

Sony WH1000XM4 Over-Ear Headphones ($278, originally $349.99; amazon.com)

Sony WH1000XM4 Over-Ear Headphones PHOTO: Amazon

These Sony headphones were named Underscored’s pick for best overall over-ear headphones, and for Black Friday, they’re back down to just $278, the lowest price we’ve seen. In our opinion, they’re truly top-notch when it comes to sound quality, comfort, battery life and noise cancellation.

____________________________________________________________________________

Roku Ultra Media Streaming Player ($69, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

Roku Ultra Media Streaming Player PHOTO: Amazon

Our favorite streaming device, the Roku Ultra, is now available for about $30 off its usual price. The recently updated player is faster than the previous version, and it features Dolby Vision HDR support and improved Wi-Fi performance.

____________________________________________________________________________

Tile Trackers (starting at $17.99; amazon.com)

Tile Trackers PHOTO: Amazon

If you’re prone to losing your keys or wallet, pay attention to this deal on a couple Tile Trackers. You’ll find savings of up to 28% on the Tile Mate, which easily hooks onto your key ring, and Tile Slim, which fits into your wallet like a credit card.

____________________________________________________________________________

Anker Rechargeable Bolder LC90 LED Flashlight ($22.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Anker Rechargeable Bolder LC90 LED Flashlight PHOTO: Amazon

It’s never a bad idea to have a flashlight on hand. This super bright one from Anker features 900 lumens and reaches the length of two football fields.

____________________________________________________________________________

Samsung Headphones and Accessories (starting at $39.99; amazon.com)

Samsung headphones and accessories PHOTO: Amazon

Save on Samsung with this deal on earbuds and chargers. Right now you can pick up a pair of Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Buds Live for less, along with a couple wireless chargers — one of which doubles as a UV sanitizer.

____________________________________________________________________________

Fitbits (starting at $49.95; amazon.com)

Fitbits PHOTO: Amazon

Keep track of your steps and more with these discounted Fitbits. The Charge 4, Versa 2 and Ace 2 Activity Tracker for Kids are all up to $50 off, so you can start logging works, sleep and more for less.

____________________________________________________________________________

Sonos Move, Beam and Sub (starting at $299; amazon.com)

Sonos Move, Beam and Sub PHOTO: Amazon

Add new audio to your home with a deal on Sonos speakers. Sonos Move smart speakers are on sale, along with the Sonos Beam soundbar (both in black and white). You can also pick up a Sonos Sub subwoofer, ensuring you hear vibration- and rattle-free bass for just $599.

____________________________________________________________________________

Sony 4K Ultra Smart LED TV (starting at $1,398; amazon.com)

Sony 4K Ultra Smart LED TV PHOTO: Amazon

These Sony TVs will suit you no what size you’re in the market for. The 65-, 75- and 85-inch X950H 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV are all on sale and feature HDR and Alexa compatibility for a super-sharp experience in every sense.

____________________________________________________________________________

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones ($199, originally $299; amazon.com)

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones PHOTO: Amazon

These noise-canceling headphones are ultra lightweight and comfortable, so you’ll have no trouble wearing them for hours on end. They also feature no-fuss Bluetooth pairing and Alexa integration for hands-free control of all your audio — all for under $200. Choose from black, silver and rose gold colorways.

____________________________________________________________________________

Urbanears Headphones (starting at $49.99; amazon.com)

Urbanears Headphones PHOTO: Amazon

Blast your favorite tunes (either to the whole room or just in your ears) with discounted audio from Marshall and Urbanears. Pick up a pair of headphones from either brand, or opt for a cool portable Bluetooth speaker from Marshall.

____________________________________________________________________________

Samsung Monitors (starting at $84.99; amazon.com)

Samsung monitors PHOTO: Amazon

Upgrade your work-from-home setup with a new Samsung monitor. A slew of options — including a couple curved monitors — are marked down at Amazon from $84.99, so you can double your computer’s display for less.

____________________________________________________________________________

Jabra Headphones (starting at $69.99; amazon.com)

Jabra headphones PHOTO: Amazon

Take your pick of on-sale headphones from Jabra. Go the true wireless route with Jabra Elite 65t and 75t Earbuds, or opt for top-notch noise cancellation with Jabra Elite 85h Over-Ear Headphones, our budget pick for best over-ear headphones.

____________________________________________________________________________

Brother scanners (starting at $149.99, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

Brother scanners PHOTO: Amazon

If your home office lacks a scanner, now’s the time to pick one up. These models from Brother are on sale and can handle all the documents you’re working with.

____________________________________________________________________________

Samsung SSD Cards (starting at $59.99; amazon.com)

Samsung SSD cards PHOTO: Amazon

Save on storage with these discounted Samsung SSD cards. There’s something for everyone’s storage needs, from 500GB for as low as $59.99, all the way up to 2TB for $279.99.

____________________________________________________________________________

Samsung Galaxy S20 ($799.99, originally $999.99; amazon.com)

Samsung Galaxy S20 PHOTO: Amazon

This deal on an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphone is calling. It boasts the power for 5G, not to mention 126GB of storage, facial recognition, fingerprint ID and a super-long-lasting battery.

____________________________________________________________________________

Arlo Smart Home Security Cameras (starting at $99.99; amazon.com)

Arlo Smart Home Security Cameras PHOTO: Amazon

Arlo is a favorite home security brand, and now you can save on a variety of products from the company, from video doorbells to spotlight cameras. You may want to pick up a pack of three if you’re looking to outfit your entire home with a new system.

____________________________________________________________________________

TCL TVs (starting at $119.99; amazon.com)

TCL TVs PHOTO: Amazon

If you’re looking for a new TV at an ultra-low price, look no further: A variety of TCL models are down to super-low prices — we’re talking just $119.99 for a 35-inch set and up to $1,399 for a 75-inch QLED smart TV.

Home and health

Steelcase Series 1 Work Office Chair ($319.99, originally $395; amazon.com)

Steelcase Series 1 Work Office Chair PHOTO: Amazon

Our top pick for best office chair is now down to its lowest price ever. It’s one of the most customizable, high-quality, comfortable office chairs on the market.

____________________________________________________________________________

Disposable Face Masks ($9.99, originally $13.99; amazon.com)

Disposable Face Masks PHOTO: Amazon

You’ll always need more face masks. This deal gets you a pack of 50 disposable ones, which have solid reviews, for less than $10.

____________________________________________________________________________

Cuisinart Elemental 8-Cup Food Processor ($69.99, originally $99.95; amazon.com)

Cuisinart Elemental 8-Cup Food Processor PHOTO: Amazon

Make all that chopping in preparation for holiday meals a breeze with this on-sale food processor by Cuisinart. The kitchen stable is now under $70.

____________________________________________________________________________

Levoit Humidifier ($76.49, originally $89.99; amazon.com)

Levoit Humidifier PHOTO: Amazon

Winter air can be especially harsh. Help to relieve sinus issues and dry skin by keeping this Levoit humidifier — now on sale for just $76.46 — running in your room during the colder months.

____________________________________________________________________________

SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker ($49.99, originally $85.19; amazon.com)

SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker PHOTO: Amazon

Stop buying soda and start making it yourself with this deal on the SodaStream Fizzi. In addition to the sparkling water maker, you’ll get a 60L Co2 cylinder and 1-liter BPA-free reusable carbonating bottle.

____________________________________________________________________________

Shark VacMop Pro ($79.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

Shark VacMop Pro PHOTO: Amazon

It’s a mop! It’s a vacuum! It’s both — in one compact package. This Shark model boasts powerful suction alongside spray mopping capabilities for an even deeper clean.

____________________________________________________________________________

Cuisinart Waffle Iron ($47.99, originally $110; amazon.com)

Cuisinart Waffle Iron PHOTO: Amazon

Breakfast just got a lot more fun with this sweet device. It can make fluffy and delicious Belgian waffles in just a few minutes, and a flick of the wrist.

____________________________________________________________________________

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener ($29.98, originally $39.98; amazon.com)

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener PHOTO: Amazon

If you’re looking to upgrade your garage door opener (and honestly, who isn’t?) the MyQ smart garage door opener is beloved by shoppers. Through an app on your phone, you can open or close your garage door from anywhere, and you can add up to three people with the app too, which is ideal for families.

____________________________________________________________________________

Amazon Brands Furniture (starting at $6.83; amazon.com)

Amazon brands furniture PHOTO: Amazon

You can give yourself a home makeover with this deal on AmazonBasics and other brands’ furniture and decor. The brand is up to 15% off on everything from picture frames and shower curtains to pillowcases and blackout curtains.

____________________________________________________________________________

23andMe ($99, originally $199; amazon.com)

23andMe PHOTO: Amazon

Always wanted to know your family’s ancestry? This 50% off deal on 23andMe lets you do just that, with a detailed report on not only your lineage but your health predispositions, carrier statuses and more.

____________________________________________________________________________

iRobot Roomba Robotic Vacuums (starting at $179; amazon.com)

iRobot Roomba Robotic Vacuums PHOTO: Amazon

Finally ready to splurge on one of those robot vacuums? Here’s the deal for you: You can get up to 36% off all of Roomba’s most popular models, including the iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum, which comes in at under $200.

____________________________________________________________________________

Bissell Spinwave Mops (starting at $99.99; amazon.com)

Bissell Spinwave Mops PHOTO: Amazon

Quarantine got you cleaning more than usual? It may be time to grab one of these spinwave mops, which is great on tile and hardwood floors, as it uses two spinning pads to quietly mop up any spills.

____________________________________________________________________________

Le Creuset (starting at $19.95; amazon.com)

Le Creuset PHOTO: Amazon

For anyone who’s turned into a bona fide chef (or wannabe one) these past few months, Le Creuset is as valuable as gold. This sale has mini coquettes going for less than $20 and sweet canisters going for less than $40. Perhaps the best deal, though? The brand’s infamous ovens going for less than $200.

____________________________________________________________________________

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook ($20.55, originally $34; amazon.com)

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook PHOTO: Amazon

This is the last notebook you’ll ever need to buy. Rocketbooks are reusable, so when its 32 pages are full, just wipe it clean with a damp cloth and get back to writing. Not to mention, you can import your handwritten notes into a number of popular cloud services, so they’ll never be lost.

____________________________________________________________________________

Cosori Air Fryer Max XL ($79.98, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

Cosori Air Fryer Max XL PHOTO: Amazon

One of our favorite air fryers on Amazon, this larger-capacity model from Cosori is down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen when you clip the on-page coupon. If you have yet to jump on the air fryer bandwagon, these appliances use 85% less fat than deep-frying to crisp up your favorite foods. With a 5.8-quart nonstick basket (as opposed to most models’ $2 4-quart baskets), you can cook meals — including a whole chicken — for the entire family. Plus, 11 one-touch presets make the whole process a breeze.

____________________________________________________________________________

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker ($15.99, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker PHOTO: Amazon

Whipping up half a dozen eggs has never been easier. This Dash Rapid Egg Cooker can hard boil, soft boil, poach, scramble and make omelets. Plus, it only weighs 1 pound and won’t take up too much counter space.

____________________________________________________________________________

Cricut Easy Press 2 (starting at $129; amazon.com)

Cricut Easy Press 2 PHOTO: Amazon

For craft enthusiasts out there, just check out this deal on the Cricut Easy Press 2. For up to 36% off, you can score one of these handy machines, which is great for transferring designs onto T-shirts, tote bags and more.

____________________________________________________________________________

Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat (starting at $119.99; amazon.com)

Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat PHOTO: Amazon

One of the most popular car seat models is 40% off for Amazon’s Black Friday. And with a weight capacity of up to 65 pounds, it’s one that can help protect your kid for years to come.

____________________________________________________________________________

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker ($59.99, originally $79.99; amazon.com)

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker PHOTO: Amazon

The past few months has forced us to become at-home coffee fanatics. And if you live alone, this single-cup Keurig is perfect. Available in sweet colors like pink, aqua, silver and more, you can get up to a 12-ounce pour at the press of a button.

____________________________________________________________________________

Cricut Explore Air 2 ($179, originally $227; amazon.com)

Cricut Explore Air 2 PHOTO: Amazon

For crafters everywhere, the Cricut is about to change your life. The DIY cutting machine is beloved for its precision and all-around excellence. You can use it to make stickers, cards, custom apparel, part favors, gifts and more.

____________________________________________________________________________

Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Coffee Maker ($189.99, originally $219.99; amazon.com)

Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Coffee Maker PHOTO: Amazon

If you love to play barista, this coffee maker allows you to make coffee, lattes and cappuccinos with Keurig’s signature pods, and even a built-in milk frother.

____________________________________________________________________________

GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker ($465.99, originally $549; amazon.com)

GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker PHOTO: Amazon

If you’re the kind of person who gets excited by crushed ice in your drinks, or even just snacking on it, this ice maker is the creme de la creme. Within just 20 minutes, it can make 3 pounds of ice to enjoy. And it can make up to 24 pounds a day.

____________________________________________________________________________

Bissell MyAir Purifier ($69.99, originally $89.99; amazon.com)

Bissell MyAir Purifier PHOTO: Amazon

Between the California wildfires and the fact that we’re now dealing with an airborne virus, air purifiers have skyrocketed to mass popularity this year. This one can rid the air 99.7% of air particles, making it effective in capturing dust, pollen, smoke and pet dander. It’s also quite small so you can easily place it under your bedside table or even on top of your kitchen counter.

____________________________________________________________________________

De’Longhi Espresso and Coffee Makers (starting at $263.96; amazon.com)

De'Longhi Espresso and Coffee Makers PHOTO: Amazon

For premium coffee lovers, De’Longhi coffee makers are just about as good as you can get (at home). And you can now get the brand’s single-espresso maker, which comes with its own milk frother, for just $263. You can also get the brand’s more luxe machines (we’re talking ones that are usually nearly $900) now for a more reasonable $700.

____________________________________________________________________________

Intex Airbeds and Pumps (starting at $8.47; amazon.com)

Intex Airbeds and Pumps PHOTO: Amazon

There’s a good chance that your blow-up mattress has seen better days. You can upgrade your pump, bed or even snag one of Intex’s popular inflatable bean-free bean bag chairs now for 15% off.

____________________________________________________________________________

PetSafe Ceramic Pet Water Fountain ($64.95, originally $89.99; amazon.com)

PetSafe Ceramic Pet Water Fountain PHOTO: Amazon

If you feel like your cat or dog could drink more water, this pet fountain may just do the trick. The running water will entice your fuzzy friend to check it out and take a few sips, or just play with it until they get thirsty again.

____________________________________________________________________________

Moen Bath Fixtures (starting at $42.39; amazon.com)

Moen bath fixtures PHOTO: Amazon

Does your bathroom feel like it could use an upgrade? You can save up to 20% on lots of Moen bath fixtures, including shower heads, sink faucets and even shower curtain rods.

____________________________________________________________________________

Ecobee Smart Thermostat ($199, originally $249; amazon.com)

Ecobee Smart Thermostat PHOTO: Amazon

You can adjust your home temperature through your Apple Watch, phone, tablet, computer or even your voice with this Alexa-controlled smart thermostat that’s beloved by reviewers.

____________________________________________________________________________

Coleman Tents and Outdoor Gear (starting at $6.70; amazon.com)

Coleman tents and outdoor gear PHOTO: Amazon

If camping has suddenly piqued your interest these past few months as a truly safe outdoor activity, you can upgrade all your must-have gear with this deal, with Coleman tents, camping chairs and even coolers now up to 20% off.

____________________________________________________________________________

Oxo Good Grips Bakeware (starting at $11.99; amazon.com)

OXO Good Grips Bakeware PHOTO: Amazon

For bakers who feel like they can never have enough pans, these sale on Oxo bakeware (a highly trusted brand) has its top-rated pans, dishes and cooling racks up to 20% off.

____________________________________________________________________________

Rugs (starting at $5.12; amazon.com)

Amazon rugs PHOTO: Amazon

From runners and rug pads to Moroccan rugs and shags, you can definitely score a great deal with this discount, which has 15% shaved off of some of Amazon’s top-rated finds.

____________________________________________________________________________

Staub, Zwilling and Henckels cookware and cutlery (starting at $19.95; amazon.com)

Staub, Zwilling and Henckels cookware and cutlery PHOTO: Amazon

You can score up to 60% off all sorts of top-rated cookware with this sale, from brands like Staub, Zwilling and Henckels, including a cast-iron cocotte, a knife set and even a nonstick pan.

____________________________________________________________________________

Instant Pot Duo Crisp ($129.99, originally $179.95; amazon.com)

Instant Pot Duo Crisp PHOTO: Amazon

Debating between an Instant Pot and an air fryer? Now you don’t have to. The Instant Pot Duo Crisp is an 11-in-1 device that can roast, bake, air-fry, dehydrate, broil and more.

____________________________________________________________________________

Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven ($89, originally $119; amazon.com)

Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven PHOTO: Amazon

If you live for a roast chicken and air-fried veggies, check out the Instant Pot Vortex, which can bake, roast, broil and air-fry as well as roast an entire chicken on a built-in rotisserie. Bon appetit.

Fashion and beauty

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer ($29.39, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer PHOTO: Amazon

Don’t blow your chance to buy the coveted Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer while it’s on sale. The top-rated hair tool is back down to its lowest price ever, so you can get a salon-quality blowout without blowing all your money.

____________________________________________________________________________

IZOD, Van Heusen and more (starting at $6.75; amazon.com)

IZOD, Van Heusen and more PHOTO: Amazon

Men’s apparel from top brands like IZOD and Van Heusen is marked down, so you can save big on shirts, sweaters and more styles for guys.

____________________________________________________________________________

Haggar apparel (starting at $8.68; amazon.com)

Haggar apparel PHOTO: Amazon

Haggar, known for its menswear, is seriously discounting its line of men’s pants, with up to 65% shaved off some of its most popular pairs, from jeans to dress pants and khakis.

____________________________________________________________________________

Ray-Ban sunglasses (starting at $49; amazon.com)

Ray-Ban sunglasses PHOTO: Amazon

You still need sunglasses in winter, and right now, dozens of pairs from the iconic shades brand are on sale at Amazon. Whether you’re into aviators, cat-eye frames or classic wayfarers, you’ll find a style to suit your taste.

____________________________________________________________________________

Oakley sunglasses (starting at $67.20; amazon.com)

Oakley sunglasses PHOTO: Amazon

Tons of Oakley sunglasses (like 42 pages worth) are on sale right now on Amazon. So you can now score either a sweet pair of sunglasses or even a pair of eyeglasses, for 30% off.

____________________________________________________________________________

Calvin Klein apparel and accessories (starting at $12.15; amazon.com)

Calvin Klein PHOTO: Amazon

Didn’t know Calvin Klein was on Amazon? Well now you do. Grab some of the brand’s bags, scarves, coats, dresses and even luggage with this sale, which has items up to 30% off.

____________________________________________________________________________

Nautica, Calvin Klein and more (starting at $4.13; amazon.com)

Nautica, Calvin Klein and more PHOTO: Amazon

Everything from jewelry, kids clothes, purses, activewear, men’s apparel and women’s apparel from top brands like Nautica and Calvin Klein is up to 30% off with this deal. There’s even a Zac Posen purse in the bunch, and some great puffer jackets for winter.

____________________________________________________________________________

American Apparel (starting at $5.47; amazon.com)

American Apparel PHOTO: Amazon

Thought American Apparel was dead? Think again. The brand has its revamped bodysuits, jeans, T-shirts, sweaters and more now up to a whopping 50% off.

____________________________________________________________________________

Puma (starting at $6.08; amazon.com)

Puma PHOTO: Amazon

Grab some discounted Puma sneakers and activewear (sports bras and leggings included) at up to 35% off with this sale.

____________________________________________________________________________

L’Oreal Paris (starting at $7.50; amazon.com)

L'Oreal Paris PHOTO: Amazon

Some of L’Oreal Paris’ top-rated and cult-favorite products are at a discount of up to 20% off this Black Friday. We’re particularly big fans of L’Oreal’s Signature Matte Lip Stain and the brand’s Infallible Hydrating Lip Gloss.

____________________________________________________________________________

Belei Skin Care (starting at $13.50; amazon.com)

Belei skin care PHOTO: Amazon

The skin care brand Belei is one of Amazon’s best-kept secrets. With formulas that are rich and full of noteworthy ingredients, we’d say it’s definitely worth a shot, and one of its combo sets is a good place to start.

____________________________________________________________________________

Osprey Outdoor Backpacks (starting at $36.95; amazon.com)

Osprey outdoor backpacks PHOTO: Amazon

Get your outdoor adventure on with one of these Osprey backpacks, which can handle anything from hiking to long-distance running.

Toys and gaming

Nintendo Switch Games (starting at $34.99; amazon.com)

Nintendo Switch games PHOTO: Amazon

Switch up game time with deals on a few Nintendo Switch games. You can get your fill of the Mario Bros., “The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening” and some other popular titles.

____________________________________________________________________________

Lego Building Kits (starting at $8.70; amazon.com)

Lego building kits PHOTO: Amazon

Burgeoning builders will love to construct any of these Lego building kits. There are planes, automobiles, rockets and even Star War-themed sets — plus a few Lego costumes — up for grabs for less right now.

____________________________________________________________________________

Razr PC and Gaming (starting at $32.99; amazon.com)

Razr gaming gear PHOTO: Amazon

These Razr deals are a win for gamers, with a gaming-specific mouse, headset, keyboards and a mousepad all marked down. They’ll make gametime that much better, without breaking the bank.

____________________________________________________________________________

Segway scooters and accessories (starting at $23.99; amazon.com)

Segway scooters and accessories PHOTO: Amazon

Scoot on over to Amazon, where some Segway scooters and a few necessary accessories (like helmets!) are marked down. With these electric models, you’ll be ready to his the streets in style.

Media and entertainment

Audible Plus ($4.95 a month for six months, originally $7.95; amazon.com)

Audible Plus PHOTO: Amazon

Expand your audiobook library with this deal on Audible Plus. For the first six months, you can get the service for just $4.95, after which the fee will go up to the regular monthly $7.95 price.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.