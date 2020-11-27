A Toronto restaurant owner was arrested after allegedly continuing to violate public health orders

(CNN) A Toronto restaurant owner was arrested Thursday after continuing to violate public health orders, officials said.

Adam Skelly, who owns Adamson Barbecue, is being charged with one count each of attempting to obstruct police, mischief, failing to comply with a continuing order and failing to leave when directed.

The restaurant was seized by the Toronto Police Service early this morning, the locks were changed and all persons were restricted from access to the premises, said Toronto Police Superintendent Dom Sinopoli in a press conference late Thursday afternoon.

And on Thursday, Toronto's mayor told CNN he wasn't ruling out an extension of the lockdown to last through Christmas and New Year's. Toronto began a four-week lockdown this week amid an exponential rise in Covid-19 cases and as ICUs near capacity. All dining, non-essential shopping, salons and gyms have been ordered closed.

Sinopoli said "there was some leeway given to the owner (Skelly) to access the rear compartment of that building." Upon entering the back of the building, Skelly broke through the drywall, entered the restaurant and damaged the locks that were put in place by the city, Sinopoli said.

