Daughter of former Ghana president warns of social media scam around his funeral

(CNN) The eldest daughter of the late Jerry Rawlings, a former president of Ghana, has warned against scammers using fake social media accounts that claim to be raising funds for her father's funeral.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Zanetor Rawlings said the culprits are purporting to be her or a representative and urging individuals to make donations to funeral arrangements.

"The modus operandi of these criminals is to first engage the attention of unsuspecting people who genuinely wish to express their condolence to the MP, then they proceed to solicit for donations for the funeral arrangements," Rawlings, who represents the Klottey Korle constituency in Ghana's parliament, said on Friday.

Her office asked the public to be on the lookout and report anyone to the police who engages with them on social media claiming to be her.

One example that she posted shows an impersonator sending bank account information to a victim and asking them to "please try and donate if you can," claiming the funds are for "arrangements for the funeral."

