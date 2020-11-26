Rockettes perform at Thanksgiving Parade while wearing masks

(CNN) The Radio City Rockettes sported a new accessory at this Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The precision dance company, which performs every year at the parade, danced their entire number while wearing masks.

The group sported the masks to meet the parade's Covid-19 protocols, which were put in place to help avoid the spread of coronavirus as cases continue to surge.

"All participants will be appropriately socially distanced during staging and performances, and required to wear face coverings," Macy's said on its website FAQ about the parade's safety. "Additional personal protective protocols will be implemented based on the participant's role.

Though masks were a parade requirement, the performance still took social media by storm, with many praising the dancers for doing a rigorous activity with masks on.