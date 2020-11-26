Minneapolis mayor and police chief announce new policy for no-knock warrants

(CNN) The mayor and police chief of Minneapolis announced Wednesday they've issued a new policy regarding the police department's use of unannounced entry -- or no-knock warrants.

Officers will now be required to announce their presence and purpose before entering, except in certain circumstances like hostage situations, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said in a joint news release.

"This is about proactive policymaking and instilling accountability," the mayor said in a statement. "We can't prevent every tragedy, but we can limit the likelihood of bad outcomes. This new, no-knock warrant policy will set shared expectations for our community and clear and objective standards within the department."

The policy also says that police should also periodically announce themselves throughout their search and at least one time when an officer has moved to an area where their earlier announcements may not have been heard. It adds, officers "should be mindful of any known or reasonably believed barriers or obstacles to cooperation such as perception barriers, mental or emotional capacity, physical and language barriers, including whether the individual is known or believed to be deaf or hard of hearing."

Minneapolis police execute an average of about 139 no-knock warrants every year, the news release said.