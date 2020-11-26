Claire the Scottish Deerhound wins top prize at the National Dog Show

(CNN) Claire the Scottish Deerhound beat out hundreds of canines on Thursday to take home the top prize at the National Dog Show.

Claire was named Best in Show at the event, which this year was scaled down slightly -- with due to Covid-19. The show featured just 600 dogs rather than the usual 2,000 -- but Claire's victory is no less significant.

"She saw a picture of the dog doing exactly what it was bred to do," said David Frei , a commentator for NBC, when asked what the judges saw in Claire.

"It was built perfectly, has an active, easy gait, and is elegant in the way that Sir Walter Scott had in mind when he called the Deerhound the most perfect creature."

Claire came out of the Hound group, defeating six other dogs who came out at the top of their respective groups.

