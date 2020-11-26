Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade just featured a native land acknowledgment

The 2020 parade featured a land acknowledgment, traditional rattle song and a blessing honoring people of Native American tribes historically based in the Northeast.

In English, the blessing translates into: "Creator and Ancestors, we honor you for all things. We honor the Lenape people of Manahatta. We honor all our relations because, long ago, we were here. Now we are here and we will always be here. And so it is," according to the release.