Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade just featured a native land acknowledgment

(CNN) The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade looked a little different this year, and it wasn't just the Covid-19 protocols.

The 2020 parade featured a land acknowledgment, traditional rattle song and a blessing honoring people of Native American tribes historically based in the Northeast.

"Did you catch the performance of the Wampanoag Language Blessing?" Macy's tweeted just after 10 a.m. ET, with a photo of man who took part.

The parade highlight came as Indigenous people across North America move to reclaim their lands , a campaign that is gaining steam as the US grapples with injustices committed against marginalized communities.

The tradition featured Thursday acknowledged the Lenape territory of Manahatta -- the site of the parade in New York's borough of Manhattan -- according to a news release from Indigenous Direction, a firm that consults on Indigenous cultural protocols in theater and film and collaborated on the segment.

