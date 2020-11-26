Thousands of people in California had their power shut off amid wildfire danger

(CNN) Preparing a Thanksgiving dinner may be a challenge for the more than 3,100 Southern California families who have just lost power due to the wildfire threat sweeping across the region.

Strong Santa Ana winds, combined with dry fuels, led Southern California Edison (SCE) to enact a Public Safety Power Shutoff -- the intentional disruption of power to mitigate wildfire danger.

Nearly 112,000 more SCE customers have been warned that their electricity could be cut at any time on Thursday and Friday.

Before shutting off power, SCE uses weather forecasts and field observations to determine whether there's a serious danger of objects blowing into power lines. The power will be restored after the weather event ends and crews believe it is safe to do so.

The bulk of those under a PSPS warning reside in San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties. Nearly all of those currently without power are in Ventura County.

Utility giant SCE's equipment has agreed to pay $360 million to settle claims that blamed them for the 2018 Woolsey Fire that killed three people and is considered one of the most destructive fires in California history.

Federal officials investigating the origins of the massive Bobcat Fire are focusing on utility equipment owned by SCE that experienced an issue moments before the fire was first reported. The Bobcat Fire is one of the largest ever in Los Angeles County, and burned over 113,000 acres.

SCE serves about 5 million customers over an area of 50,000 square miles stretching from Bakersfield to Orange County.