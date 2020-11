Pakistani cricketers on 'final warning' after six players breach isolation rules in New Zealand

(CNN) Six Pakistani cricket players are in isolation in New Zealand after testing positive for Covid-19, according to New Zealand's national cricket body on Thursday, and the whole squad has been issued with a "final warning" after several members were seen breaching rules on isolation.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said it " was made aware today that six members of the Pakistan touring squad, currently in managed isolation in Christchurch, have tested positive for COVID-19."

Four of the cases were new and two of the cases were "historical," the news release added. NZC said all players had tested negative for the virus before departing from Lahore on four separate occasions.

"As a consequence, the Pakistan team's exemption to train while in managed isolation has been put on hold until investigations have been completed," NZC said.

New Zealand has been widely praised for its approach to handling the coronavirus and has reported just over 2,000 total cases and 25 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the John Hopkins University of Medicine.

Read More