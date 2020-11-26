Joe and Jill Biden: Our most important Thanksgiving tradition

Joe Biden is the President-elect of the United States. Jill Biden is the future first lady of the United States, an educator and a bestselling author. The views expressed in this commentary are their own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) This Thanksgiving, tables throughout our country will have an empty chair.

It may be for the loved one who can't travel or the parent stationed overseas. Perhaps it's for your sister or brother just across town -- staying away to protect everyone during this pandemic, making sure next year will be celebrated together.

For the families of the Americans lost this year, that chair is another reminder that someone they love will never come home again.

Over the years, the traditions our family created became sacred rituals: making family recipes, passed down from generation to generation, in a warm, crowded kitchen; setting the table with fresh flowers and lighting candles; playing football and games of checkers; taking our ever-growing family photo. Traditions helped us find joy after having our own empty chair at the table. They remind us that, even as so much changes, the bonds of family don't.

This year, our turkey will be smaller and the clatter of cooking a little quieter. There will be no family walks in the cold or playful bickering amongst the grandkids. Like millions of Americans, we are temporarily letting go of the traditions we can't do safely.

