Black Friday isn’t just a single day at Target. No, the retail giant has been celebrating the biggest shopping day of the year all November long with new deals rolling out every week — and a slew of additional sales from all categories available through November 28.

Whether your gift list is filled with electronics, home improvement tools, kitchen gadgets, beauty finds, toys or clothing, you’re bound to find big Black Friday savings. See something you like? Don’t hesitate: If the Target price drops before December 25, the store will match it. Leftover pumpkin pie and shopping in our PJs while we binge cheesy holiday movies? It really is the most wonderful time of the year. And do remember to use your REDcard to save an additional 5% on all purchases.

Home and kitchen

Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker, 6-Quart ($49.99, originally $99.99; target.com)

Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker, 6-Quart PHOTO: Target

With their ability to pressure cook, steam, saute and make everything from rice and eggs to yogurt and perfectly-cooked meats, Instant Pots are an awesome gift to give someone — or yourself — this holiday season. This one is the classic 6-quart device, now 50% off. You can also grab the larger 8-quart model for $69.99, down from $119.99.

Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Hand Mixer with Case ($10, originally $19.99; target.com)

Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Hand Mixer with Case PHOTO: Target

Our pick for the best budget hand mixer of 2020 is now 50% off.

PowerXL 5-Quart Single Basket Air Fryer ($59.99, originally $99.99; target.com)

PowerXL 5-Quart Single Basket Air Fryer PHOTO: Target

Chances are you want an air fryer, and this one is beloved for its large capacity, sleek design and easy control panel that allows you to fry up french fries, fried chicken and more with 70% fewer calories.

Oster Classic Series Blender with Travel Smoothie Cup ($20, originally $39.99; target.com)

Oster Classic Series Blender with Travel Smoothie Cup PHOTO: Target

A true bargain with all the bells and whistles you could want in a blender, like its own portable smoothie cup.

iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum ($179.99, originally $279; target.com)

iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum PHOTO: Target

Ready to finally upgrade to a robot vacuum? This Roomba is now $100 off. This model is especially special since it can be controlled via an app, meaning you can program it when you’re not even home.

Wondershop Pre-Lit 4 1/2-Foot Artificial Christmas Tree ($92, originally $115; target.com)

Wondershop Pre-Lit 4 1/2-Foot Artificial Christmas Tree PHOTO: Target

Aching to decorate? Let this artificial Virginia Pine with pre-lit clear lights take center stage. At 40% off, it includes a plastic stand, lightly flocked boughs and hinged branches. Turn on the holiday tunes, sip some eggnog, hang your favorite ornaments and let the holidays commence!

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De’Longhi ($125.30, originally $199; target.com)

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi PHOTO: Target

Brew a truly perfect single-serve cup of coffee or espresso with this Nespresso device, which comes with 12 capsules and can even make your own crema to top off your delicious concoctions.

Cuisinart 14-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker ($69.99, originally $99.99; target.com)

Cuisinart 14-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker PHOTO: Target

Less of a fancy coffee person but still want a good maker — a solid deal? This Cuisinart 14-cup coffeemaker is frully programmable, self-cleaning, an auto-off setting and more.

PowerXL 6-Quart Indoor Grill and Air Fryer ($89.99, originally $149.99; target.com)

PowerXL 6-Quart Indoor Grill and Air Fryer PHOTO: Target

Air fryers really are all the rage — and now you can take yours to the next level with this combo fryer and grill, perfect for cooking your favorite foods indoors when it’s too cold to do so outside. Use the grill plate with air crisp technology to whip up burgers, veggies, chicken and fish and the air fryer for whatever you need “fried.” Bonus: It’s also an electric cooker you can program to steam, simmer, sous vide, make rice and more.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 ($139.99, originally $199.99; target.com)

Ring Video Doorbell 3 PHOTO: Target

Save big on this home security device that includes motion detection, night vision, two-way communication and cell phone alerts. Bonus: Get an Amazon Echo Show 5 for $10 when you buy this item.

Keurig K-Mini Basic Jonathan Adler Limited Edition Single-Serve Coffee Maker ($49.99, originally $99.99; target.com)

Keurig K-Mini Basic Jonathan Adler Limited Edition Single-Serve Coffee Maker PHOTO: Target

Perfect for the caffeine junkie in your life, this way-chic single-serve coffee machine uses K-Cup pods to brew 6- to 12-ounces of coffee at a time. And, at less than 5-inches wide, it’s perfect for offices, dorm rooms or other small spaces. Did we mention how cute it is?

Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven ($139.99, originally $199.99; target.com)

Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven PHOTO: Target

Still wan air fryer with a little… more? This one is an air fryer and a toaster oven, which is great for small spaces that might not even have an accessible oven at all. You bake in here, fry in here, roast in here and more.

Electronics

Apple AirPods with Charging Case ($119.99, originally $159.99; target.com)

Apple AirPods with Charging Case PHOTO: Target

Take $40 off these must-have wireless headphones that will have you wondering how you ever wore traditional versions for so long. With up to five hours of battery life, they automatically connect to your Apple devices, charge in the case, have Siri voice access and offer great audio. Trust us, you’ll never look back.

You can also snag a pair of Apple Airpods Pro for $199.99, down from $249.99.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Noise-Canceling Headphones ($174.99, originally $349.99; target.com)

Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Noise-Canceling Headphones PHOTO: Target

Score a whopping 50% off these highly rated noise-canceling headphones that feature up to 22 hours of battery life and allow you to answer phone calls, use Siri and control music via on-ear controls. Perfect for folks working from home along with the rest of the family, don’t you think?

TCL 43” Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Android TV ($169.99, originally $199.99; target.com)

TCL 43" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Android TV PHOTO: Target

Save big on this smart Android TV, which spans a whopping 43 inches and has excellent sound.

Theragun Prime Handheld Percussive Massage Device ($224.99, originally $299.99; target.com)

Theragun Prime Handheld Percussive Massage Device PHOTO: Target

We love our Theragun massage guns over here, and this is a fantastic deal on one of its most popular models.

Powerbeats Pro True Wireless In-Ear Earphones ($159.99, originally $249.99; target.com)

Powerbeats Pro True Wireless In-Ear Earphones PHOTO: Target

If you’re looking to upgrade your headphones but don’t like the idea of those larger over-ear ones, check out these Powerbeats earphones, that are slick, chic, offer incredible sound and are available in all types of lovely colors.

Amazon Fire TV Stick ($29.99, originally $49.99; target.com)

Amazon Fire TV Stick PHOTO: Target

You know the deal. This little stick can turn pretty much any TV into a smart TV, hooking you up with all your favorite streaming sites and apps. And if you’re more of a Roku person, that stick is on sale too.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 Tablet ($149.99, originally $219.99; target.com)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 Tablet PHOTO: Target

With surround sound and a 13-hour battery, a tablet like this is awesome for streaming shows in bed, browsing the web and more.

Clothing

Women’s Holiday Buffalo Check Flannel Matching Family Pajama Set ($15, originally $20; target.com)

Women's Holiday Buffalo Check Flannel Matching Family Pajama Set PHOTO: Target

Family holiday pajamas are discounted right now, and we love this buffalo check, which is available women and men of all sizes, in addition to kids and even pets. (Yes, even your cat can get in on the fun.)

Goodfellow & Co Men’s Colorblock Regular Fit Crew Neck Sweater ($17.49, originally $24.99; target.com)

Goodfellow & Co Men's Colorblock Regular Fit Crew Neck Sweater PHOTO: Target

A classic colorblock sweater is always a good idea.

A New Day Women’s Turtleneck Pullover Sweater ($10, originally $20; target.com)

A New Day Women's Turtleneck Pullover Sweater PHOTO: Target

We love the bright colors offered in this chic fuzzy turtleneck.

Goodfellow & Co Men’s Striped Regular Fit Hooded Sweater ($24.49, originally $34.99; target.com)

Goodfellow & Co Men's Striped Regular Fit Hooded Sweate PHOTO: Target

We’re into the varsity vibe of this classic hoodie.

Health and beauty

Oral-B Pro Crossaction 1000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush ($29.99, originally $49.99; target.com)

Oral-B Pro Crossaction 1000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush PHOTO: Target

Keep those teeth pearly white with this rechargeable electric toothbrush that features a timer pulse every 30 seconds so you know when to switch brush zones. The soft bristles rotate and oscillate to help break up more plaque than a manual brush and a pressure sensor keeps you from scrubbing too hard.

Philips Norelco Series 5100 Wet & Dry Men’s Rechargeable Electric Shaver ($34.99, originally $79.99; target.com)

Philips Norelco Series 5100 Wet & Dry Men's Rechargeable Electric Shave PHOTO: Target

Give your razor a serious upgrade with this Philips Norelco device, which can be used wet or dry and has high-tech heads that move in five directions for an ultra-close, precise shave.

Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional White with Light Kit ($47.63, originally $59.99; target.com)

Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional White with Light Kit PHOTO: Target

Use the code BLACKFRIDAY to score 20% off this Crest Whitestrips kit, which comes with both strips and the brand’s blue light whitening system.

Toys and games

Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Plush Toy ($24.99, originally $49.99; target.com)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Plush Toy PHOTO: Target

A 24-inch, soft Baby Yoda? Oh, it’s on. Save $25 on this cuddly, adorable toy that will be loved by both toddlers and grown-ups alike. As Yoda would say, shop now. Wait do not.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet ($59.99, originally $99.99; target.com)

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet PHOTO: Target

Kids who love apps, games, videos and more will clap their hands for this tablet that comes with a child-proof case with a built-in stand, parental controls, a 7-inch display, 16 GB of internal storage and a free year of Amazon Kids+.

Ticket to Ride Board Game ($24.74, originally $49.49; target.com)

Ticket to Ride Board Game PHOTO: Target

You know you’ll be staying home — a lot — this season and you’ve already watched all of Netflix. Time to figure out some new family fun. Take 50% off select board games, including the popular Ticket to Ride strategy game (kids ages 8 and older).

Jetson Sphere Hoverboard ($89.99, originally $149.99; target.com)

Jetson Sphere Hoverboard PHOTO: Target

Not sure what to get the tween or teen on your list? How about this all-terrain hoverboard, $60 off, that can reach a speed of 10 miles per hour, runs on electric power and earns serious style and flash points with its LED lights.

Hot Wheels Super Ultimate Garage ($119.99, originally $199.99; target.com)

Hot Wheels Super Ultimate Garage PHOTO: Target

Calling all speedsters: Take $80 off this 3-foot-tall garage that can fit 140-plus toy cars. A motorized elevator can move up to 23 cars at once, while a side-by-side racetrack allows for racing. Comes with four die-cast cars and made for ages 5 and up.

Disney Frozen II Elsa’s Enchanted Ice Vanity ($44.99, originally $69.99; target.com)

Disney Frozen II Elsa's Enchanted Ice Vanity PHOTO: Target

Please don’t groan, but kids just can’t let it go when it comes to “Frozen.” Elsa lovers, in particular, will be charmed by this kid-size vanity that plays four songs from the movie and its sequel, includes a headband, snowflake hair clips and a brush and comb and lights up to show the Enchanted Forest when you open the vanity doors.

Play-Doh Great Baking Book Set ($24.99, originally $49.99; target.com)

Play-Doh Great Baking Book Set PHOTO: Target

At half-off, this is a must for any Play-Doh-loving kid. You get more than 50 sweet-shop-themed tools, including molds, cookie stampers, a cookie tray, ice cream cones and dishes, an ice cream scoop, rolling pin, knives, plates and so much more. You also get 20 cans of Play-Doh and a 14-page instruction guide. Let the “baking” commence!

Mega Bloks First Builders Let’s Get Learning! Construction Set ($10.99, originally $16.49; target.com)

Mega Bloks First Builders Let's Get Learning! Construction Set PHOTO: Target

Start those building skills early with this colorful set, made for kids ages 1 and older, that includes 150 blocks and helps teach shapes, counting and colors.