It’s Thanksgiving week, which means major deals on just about everything. And since we’ve been home so much this year, you may be thinking about replacing your mattress. Good news: There are a ton of deals on mattresses currently running ahead of Black Friday.

Whether you need to upgrade your own bed situation or set up the guest room at your parents’ house so you’ll actually want to visit at some point, this week is the time to shop for the best deals from Serta, Beautyrest, Casper and more.

The direct-to-consumer mattress brand is celebrating Black Friday with up to 30% off on many items, including 15% off the Casper Wave Hybrid mattress ($2,206, originally $2,595, queen), 15% off the plush Casper Nova Hybrid mattress ($1,696, originally $1,995, queen) and 15% off the Casper Original mattress ($931, originally $1,095, queen) and 30% off bedding bundles.

The mattress brand that gives a bed to a child in need for every mattress purchased is making giving back easy with some not-to-be-missed Black Friday deals. Included in the sale is up to $350 off and two free pillows with the Leesa Hybrid mattress, up to $500 off and two free pillows with the Leesa Legend mattress and up to $200 and two free pillows with the Leesa Original mattress.

The fast-growing Bear Mattress brand is offering 20% off all mattresses, like the Bear Hybrid ($1,112, originally $1,390) and the all-foam Bear Pro mattress ($872, originally $1,090) and a free gift set including Cloud Pillows ($125 value) and Sheet Set ($125 value) included with any mattress purchase.

Sleep Number, the brand that makes mattresses that allow you to adjust firmness, is offering amazing deals for Black Friday, including an amazing 50% off on the Sleep Number 360 iLe Limited Edition Smart Bed ($2,549.50, originally $5,099) and $100 off the Sleep Number 360 c2 Smart Bed ($899, originally $999).

The well-reviewed Cocoon by Sealy is offering their biggest savings to date, with 35% off and a free pillow and sheet set with the purchase of the Cocoon Chill Hybrid mattress ($974.35, originally $1,499).

The popular hybrid mattress brand is offering up to 25% off everything — excluding the Allswell Mattress — with code TURKEY25 until 11/30. It’s a great chance to get a major deal on the top-of-the-line Allswell Supreme (starting at $885 for full) or the Allswell Luxe Hybrid (starting at $545 for full). The discount will display at checkout with the code.

The national mattress retailer is offering some great deals for Black Friday, and many of them are online only. They’re offering an extra 20% off starting the day before Thanksgiving during a 36-hour secret sale. From 11/25 (starting at 8 p.m.) through 11/27 (ending at 8 a.m.), you can get an extra 20% off with code SECRET at checkout.

They are also offering some great deals on top brands through 12/8, including 50% off Sleepy’s Memory Foam ($449.99, originally $899.99) and 50% off Sealy Maplewood ($249.99, originally $499.99). Online-only deals include 50% off Beautyrest 800 Medium Model ($299.99, originally $599.99) and 50% off Serta Elkins II Firm Model ($299.99, originally $599.99). And if you need a weighted blanket, they’re offering their 12-pound Blanquil Basic Weighted Blanket at 60% off through 11/29 ($49.99, originally $129.00).

This cooling, smart mattress brand is offering $500 off the Eight Sleep Pod mattress ($2,095, originally $2,505) the Eight Sleep Pod Pro ($2,595, originally $3,095) and the Eight Sleep Pod Pro Max ($3,095, originally $3,595).

Top-rated brand Beautyrest is offering $200 off the Beautyrest Black mattress ($2,099, originally $2,299, queen) through December 7.

The made-in-America brand promises to customize the perfect mattress for your sleep style. For Black Friday, they’re letting you try customized sleep for $200 off, plus two free Dream Pillows when you spend $1,750 with code BLACKFRIDAY200; $150 off plus two free Dream Pillows, when you spend $1250 with code BLACKFRIDAY150; and $100 off any mattress, plus two free Dream Pillows with code BLACKFRIDAY100. The brand’s most popular model, the Helix Midnight, is $899, down from $999 for a queen size, as is the Helix Sunset and the Helix Moonlight. The Helix Moonlight Luxe, which has additional lumbar support, is priced at $1,649, down from $1,849.

The Purple mattress, which touts an ultra-comfortable grid that fans rave about, is offering up to 20% off on sleep bundles, and 10% off on bedframes with a mattress purchase.

The rarely-on-sale brand is having their longest running sale ever, with a sitewide discount of 20%, ending 11/30. Try the brand’s classic Parachute The Mattress ($1,899 for a queen). The discount is applied at checkout.

The longstanding mattress brand is offering a selection of Black Friday deals online, including $100 off the Tempur-Adapt Mattress ($2,099, originally $2,199), $300 off the Tempur-LuxeAdapt ($3,399, originally $3,699), $300 off the Tempur-Breeze ($4,399, originally $4,699) among many other deals.

The stylish direct-to-consumer mattress brand is offering a 20% sitewide Black Friday sale from 11/26 through 11/30. The following week, from 12/1 through 12/6, shoppers will find 10% off everything on the site.

Deals will include the Tuft & Needle Original mattress ($595), the Tuft & Needle Mint mattress ($995) and the plush Tuft & Needle Hybrid mattress ($1,495).

Not surprisingly, the online furniture retailer is offering deep discounts for Black Friday, including up to 70% off on almost 300 mattresses through 12/5.

Scoop up the Pure Rest 8-inch Memory Foam mattress for $269.99 (originally $759.99 — that’s 64% off) or a queen-size Sealy 12-inch Medium Hybrid mattress for $489.99 (originally $999.99).

The American-made memory foam brand is offering 30% off a selection of mattresses, plus two free pillows, with code BF30.

Amerisleep’s most popular mattress, the Amerisleep AS2, is discounted to $979.30 (originally $1,399) and comes with two pillows (worth $130). Side sleepers love the brand’s AS4 mattress, which is now $1,259 (originally $1,799) and also comes with two free pillows.

The massive online retailer has thousands of Black Friday deals, including some great deals on mattresses. The highly rated Lucid 12-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress is 20% ($295.99, originally $369.99), and the cooling Zinus 12-Inch Gel-Infused Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress is $340 (originally $399.03).

The organic-certified, eco-friendly and non-toxic mattress brand is offering $200 off their Avocado Latex mattress ($1,599, originally $1,799) with code CYBER 200.