Sure, Black Friday is a time to save on tech, appliances, top fashion and more. For that, we have this exhaustive list of more than 350 Black Friday deals.

But it’s also a time to get the practical stuff you’d buy anyway. For that, we’ve rounded up deals on everyday items.

PHOTO: Amazon

You can never have too many batteries on hand. This combo pack from Energizer has a total of 48 AA and AAA batteries to power tons of your devices.

PHOTO: Amazon

You’ll always need more face masks. This deal gets you a pack of 50 disposable ones, which have solid reviews, for less than $10.

Why not stock up on hand sanitizer while you’re at it? A 12-pack of Wish hand sanitizer is now just $6.73, a 12-pack of Purell is marked down 12% and Rubbermaid’s two-pack is slashed 40%.

Feed your pets for less

Now’s the time to stock up on food for your beloved pets. Right now, you can save up to 30% on dog and cat food at Amazon, or get savings of up to 40% at Chewy.

Another thing you can never have enough of: socks. Save on brands including Under Armour, Fruit of the Loom, Merrell and more.

bfunder50ladder PHOTO: The Home Depot

Okay, maybe this isn’t an everyday item, but we’d be remiss if we didn’t include this deal. The 8-foot Werner fiberglass step ladder is down to $49.97.

Keep you food fresher longer with these airtight containers from Rubbermaid. The 14-piece set is $26.36, down from $39.49.

Stack up and save on brands like Colgate, Tom’s of Maine and more this Black Friday.

Snowy Cabin Swedish Dishcloth PHOTO: Etsy

We loved these reusable towels when we tried them, and now you can get a 10-pack for just $19.95.

Get up to 50% off masks and mask accessories, like these mask chains, during Etsy’s Black Friday sale.

The retail-giant has tons of Black Friday deals on thermometers from brands like Braun, Vicks, Oral and more.

Stock up on underwear and boxers

Parade underwear PHOTO: Parade

Amazon has discounts on boxers (up to 50%) and women’s underwear (up to 45%), and cult-favorite Parade is currently running a 30% off deal for Black Friday.