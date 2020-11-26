Sure, Black Friday is a time to save on tech, appliances, top fashion and more. For that, we have this exhaustive list of more than 350 Black Friday deals.
But it’s also a time to get the practical stuff you’d buy anyway. For that, we’ve rounded up deals on everyday items.
Save 25% on batteries
You can never have too many batteries on hand. This combo pack from Energizer has a total of 48 AA and AAA batteries to power tons of your devices.
Get 50 disposable face masks for less than $10
You’ll always need more face masks. This deal gets you a pack of 50 disposable ones, which have solid reviews, for less than $10.
Hand sanitizers are up to 40% at Amazon
Why not stock up on hand sanitizer while you’re at it? A 12-pack of Wish hand sanitizer is now just $6.73, a 12-pack of Purell is marked down 12% and Rubbermaid’s two-pack is slashed 40%.
Feed your pets for less
Now’s the time to stock up on food for your beloved pets. Right now, you can save up to 30% on dog and cat food at Amazon, or get savings of up to 40% at Chewy.
Socks are up to 60% off at Amazon
Another thing you can never have enough of: socks. Save on brands including Under Armour, Fruit of the Loom, Merrell and more.
Nab this highly reviewed ladder for 50% off
Okay, maybe this isn’t an everyday item, but we’d be remiss if we didn’t include this deal. The 8-foot Werner fiberglass step ladder is down to $49.97.
Rubbermaid storage container are now more than 30% off
Keep you food fresher longer with these airtight containers from Rubbermaid. The 14-piece set is $26.36, down from $39.49.
Amazon has up to 25%-off deals on toothpaste
Stack up and save on brands like Colgate, Tom’s of Maine and more this Black Friday.
Get the Swedish Dishcloths for 20% off
We loved these reusable towels when we tried them, and now you can get a 10-pack for just $19.95.
Etsy has loads of cloth masks and mask chains on sale
Get up to 50% off masks and mask accessories, like these mask chains, during Etsy’s Black Friday sale.
Save on thermometers at Amazon
The retail-giant has tons of Black Friday deals on thermometers from brands like Braun, Vicks, Oral and more.
Stock up on underwear and boxers
Amazon has discounts on boxers (up to 50%) and women’s underwear (up to 45%), and cult-favorite Parade is currently running a 30% off deal for Black Friday.