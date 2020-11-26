(CNN) —

After what feels like weeks of on-off deals, flash sales and blink-and-miss discounts the main event is finally here: Black Friday. In spite of a year spent watching the economy shrink, the stats say that eight out of 10 Brits are looking to splurge on treats and early Christmas shopping today.

To help you shop smart this year, we’ve curated all of the UK’s top products and sales - from homeware to beauty and tech to fashion, you’re covered. So start refreshing those landing pages and watch those prices drop.

Tech & Electronics

Fire TV Stick Lite With Alexa Voice Remote HD Streaming Device (£19.99, originally £29.99; amazon.co.uk)

Amazon continues to lead the Black Friday mega-deal charge after weeks of slashed prices, with tech being its strongest area. If you’ve been fearing the prospect of a festive period spent largely indoors, what better companion than countless streaming apps and channels, including BBC iPlayer, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and Disney+ in full HD, complete with immersive Dolby Atmos audio? And with Alexa at the helm, you can simply use your voice to search, select and launch your favourite binge-watches – saving time on those infinite box-set searches.

Echo Dot 4th-Generation Smart Speaker With Alexa (£28.99, originally £49.99; amazon.co.uk)

Alexa, could you get any cuter? Available in charcoal, glacier white and this rather fetching shade of twilight blue, Amazon’s most popular smart speaker’s new spherical form is compact and sleek, and delivers song requests, podcasts, audiobooks and Google searches with balanced bass and crisp vocals. Control your smart home, run your media entertainment systems and connect with your loved ones with just the slightest utterance – it truly is a small wonder, and a real bargain with 42% off right now.

Samsung 55-Inch Smart LED Freeview Television (£399, originally £479; argos.co.uk)

Crystal-clear 4K picture? Check. Dolby Digital Plus sound system? Check. Compatibility with an array of streaming apps, including Now TV, Disney+ and Prime Video? Check. DLNA compatibility allowing you to share content from laptop, tablet and smartphone devices? Check. Already an Argos bestseller, this TV delivers an authentic home cinema experiences at an absolute steal with £80 off.

Canon EOS M50 Vlogger Kit (£649.99, originally £729.99; argos.co.uk)

We’ve all learned to embrace our hobbies and side hustles during the new normal. And if you’re committed enough to have set up a YouTube channel for your content, surely the time has come to splurge on some quality kit. Look no further than Argos’ Canon EOS M50 Vlogger Kit deal, comprising a Canon EOS M50 Camera, a Canon EF-M 15-45mm lens, a Joby GorillaPod 1000, a 32GB SD Card, a Røde VideoMic Go and an additional Canon LP-E12 battery, you’ll be set to take exceptional videos and photography. Let the influencing begin…

Apple Watch Series 5 40mm (£386.10, originally £499; amazon.co.uk)

When is a watch not a watch? When it’s an Apple Watch. Sure, it tells the time, but that’s just the beginning. From streaming your iTunes library and keeping an eye on your heart rhythm to measuring your fitness goals and keeping you in touch via cellular connectivity wherever you go, the world is wrapped around your wrist. And with a 23% discount on Amazon this week, now is good time to invest in this ultimate gadget.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live (£128.99, originally £179; amazon.co.uk)

The missing link between cutting-edge acoustic technology and fabulous jewellery, Samsung’s newest ear candies are an essential for audiophiles and jaded commuters alike. Ergonomically crafted for a comfortable, snug fit, they also boast Grammy Award-winning AKG tech and active noise cancellation so you can really lose yourself in the music. Just make sure you don’t miss your bus stop.

Ring Door View Cam (£67.99, originally £119; currys.co.uk)

It’s official: It’s time to upgrade the peephole. The Ring Door View Cam (and its accompanying app) gives you control of your property’s safety, whether you’re home alone or on the go. You can check who’s at your front door using two-way audio and visual communication, while the adjustable motion sensors will alert you to any nearby activity. While you can’t put a price tag on privacy and security, Currys PC World’s early-bird Black Fri-yay figure is a very reasonable one indeed.

Huawei Matebook D14 14-Inch Laptop (£499, originally £699; ao.com)

Don’t be fooled by the price tag: with its 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, this lightweight laptop has the power and capacity for all of your office-on-the-go and streaming needs. Add to that a 10-hour charge, full HD screen and Huawei Share compatibility, and we think you’ll agree that there are few smoother portable operators.

Instax Mini 11 Camera (£55.99, originally £79.99; skinnydip.com)

Sometimes, when you want to capture a special moment, a highly-coordinated Instagram group shot just doesn’t cut. Bring that spontaneity back with the Instax Mini 11’s classic Polaroid point-and-click function. It’s pretty photogenic itself (there are a host of sugar-coated colourways), and even comes with a built-in selfie lens and mirror, ensuring that while you can’t airbrush the result, you can certainly avoid a rogue double chin.

Hive Active Heating (From £74.25, originally from £119; hivehome.com)

Keep your cool (or not) with Hive’s award-winning thermostat, which is designed to dovetail with your existing heating system. Control the temperature with your voice or via your phone to ensure that the house is as warm as it needs to be without any energy waste. While this 25% saving is a fab deal, you could save even more - up to £120 a year - by setting schedules, getting alerts and never heating an empty home.

iPad Air 4th Generation (64GB) (£559, originally £579; amazon.com)

While a 3% saving is modest compared to the rock-bottom discounts we’re seeing across the tech industry, Apple product price-points tend to stay quite static. However, with a marginal saving, Amazon comes through for us once more. This pretty, lightweight companion is great for work, travel and duvet days spent poring over The Crown.

Sky Big Bundle Package (£66.50 a month, originally £106 a month; sky.com)

Entertainment streaming services, like loans, are sometimes worth consolidating. Why not bring together the entirety of the Sky televisual universe with Netflix, along with multiscreen usage, so the family can watch together or make the most of the package separately. With 37% off for this time period only, it’s time to get in the virtual queue for TV bliss. Imagine never having to fight over the remote control again…

Apple iPhone 11 64GB (£599, originally £729; currys.co.uk)

As mentioned above, Apple deals are few and far between during this shopping festival, but Currys PC World’s Black Friyay specials have still managed to come up with a few surprises - like this big discount on the Apple iPhone 11. The ideal model for prodigious selfie-takers, the dual-camera system, TrueDepth camera and super-bright liquid retina display will really enhance the filter-choosing experience.

The Conran Shop GPO Brooklyn Boombox (£265.50, originally £295; selfridges.com)

What do you mean only ‘80s kids will remember these? A boombox is a host-with-the-most prerequisite, whether it’s a block party or a rule-of-six affair. Luckily, product-design house of dreams The Conran Shop has brought this gem back to the future with DAB radio, Bluetooth connectivity and multimedia connection ports, while maintaining cassette tape decks and even a CD player(!) for those of us who haven’t totally transitioned to Spotify Premium. Crank up those 40 watt speakers and fight for your right… to party.

iRobot R974 Roomba Robot Vacuum Cleaner (£399, originally £499; johnlewis.com)

Proof that there are some jobs that we should let the robots steal, this nippy little app-controlled Roomba not only offers powerful suction, cleaning control and floor-hugging treads, it also has five times the air power of a standard vacuum cleaner. And with voice-activated speakers and an optical sensor, you can leave it to it, but still bark orders from the couch.

Home

Le Creuset Signature Cast-Iron Casserole Dish (£168, originally £210; selfridges.com)

If you’re one of those people who really leaned into home cooking over lockdown, now’s the time to invest in some serious culinary kit. Selfridges is offering a number of Le Creuset pieces at 20% off as part of its Christmas Comes Early sale. Available in an array of photogenic shades, we think that this pastel pink pot will serve up almost as many Instagram likes as it will hot dinners.

Sage The Duo Temp Pro Espresso Coffee Machine (£299, originally £379; ao.com)

Take this easy-to-use coffee machine to AO.com’s virtual till this week to a) save a whopping £80, and b) live out your wildest barista fantasies. Whether you drink ground coffee or would rather put in the hard work yourself, the 2-in-1 basket filter can be adjusted to suit your preferred caffeine ritual. And if that isn’t enough, a special milk frother and cup warmer are included to give your quarantine cafe that extra cache.

Kenwood kMix KMX760YG Kitchen Machine (£249, originally £549; currys.co.uk)

So you’ve progressed from your Lockdown 1.0 banana bread, survived some technical challenges and are now looking to master a few showstoppers. It’s time to face facts: You’re going to need a top-of-the-line mixer if you want a Paul Hollywood handshake. Kenwood’s kMix not only possesses a unique fold function, smart speed control and a range of tools – it’s also available with a £300 discount at Currys PC World.

Dyson Small Ball Animal 2 Vacuum Cleaner (£199.99, originally £249.99; johnlewis.com)

Ideal for pet lovers, this housework bestseller – a bargain at 20% off at John Lewis – combines four cleaning tools and Radial Root Cyclone technology for optimum dust and allergen removal. Flexible, lightweight and 40% quieter than the brand’s popular DC40, it’s easy to move from room to room and less likely to upset canine or feline housemates.

Ziggy Brass Cabinet (£463.20, originally £579; swooneditions.com)

Inject a little bit of Gatsby glamour into your surroundings while ensuring you have plenty of storage space for your home-bar essentials with this art deco-chic cabinet from Swoon. As part of the company’s early drop of more than 1,000 discounts, all you need to do to claim your 20% saving is enter the code BLACKFRIDAY20 at the point of payment. As well as this chic piece, the website’s well-curated flash sale features an array of retro-inspired interiors gems with the same percentage discount.

Diptyque Limited-Edition Insolite Candle (£54, originally £45.90; libertylondon.com)

Created in collaboration with Liberty, Diptyque’s Insolite burner celebrates the candle company’s long-entwined relationship with the London department store. From its William Morris-designed Strawberry Thief packaging to the scent – with top notes of orange, lime and canelle, and heart notes of clove, cardamom and ginger – it reflects the antique and eclectic feel of the retail space, and makes for a delightful, festive gift. Stock up now that it’s on sale and beat the Christmas rush.

Faded Antique-Style Rug (From £41.30, originally from £59; laredoute.co.uk)

Spending more time at home has given us time to think about how to make our personal space that little bit cosier. La Redoute has an array of homeware accessories and furnishings already on sale, with discounts ranging from 20% to 40%. This vintage-inspired rug will make a colourful accent for neutral decor or add bohemian flair to an eclectic interior.

Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK (£89.99, £119.99; ninjakitchen.co.uk)

Chips without the guilt? Now you’re talking. This fast and easy device uses up to 75% less oil than traditional methods, but maintains 100% of your meal’s delicious, crispy taste - and is available at a 30(ish)% discount at Ninja Kitchen right now. And if the idea of daily healthier fried carbs still seems too decadent, you can use this countertop wonder to roast, reheat and dehydrate. Now that’s what we call versatile.

Simba Hybrid Mattress (£564.85, £869; simbasleep.com)

Can you put a price on a good night’s sleep? We think that if you factor in the cost-per-night use, this Black Friday offer from Simba is an absolute steal. Bringing together layers of breathable cotton, cloudlike foam, support base and the company’s patented titanium Aerocoil technology, you can be assured of gravity-defying comfort and a controlled body-temperature. Take the short-haul trip to the land of nod with this hybrid mattress.

Reversible Bedding Sets (From 25% off; cathkidston.com)

Cottagecore lovers, we’ve found your sweet spot. Quintessentially British print master Cath Kidston has slashed the prices of its winsome reversible floral-print bedding for Black Friday. Bring that fantasy Cotswold escape you’ve been Pinterest-ing to life, whatever your bedroom-window view. Chintz charming indeed.

Copper Table Lamp (£38.50, originally £50; debenhams.com)

Amidst Debenhams’ broad spectrum of home, fashion and beauty deals today, it’s the lighting that gets a big tick from us. This Bauhaus-worthy table lamp will let your house guests a) know that you’re a paragon of style and b) see you better across that socially-distanced Trivial Pursuits board. Lighting, but making it fashion.

Doing Goods Snowy Tiger Rug (£88, originally £100; libertylondon.com)

Feline fancy? Then why not snap up this fun accent piece to bring out the wild side of your interiors? Also available in drowsy tiger, leopard and snow leopard forms, this hand-tufted gem would look as great on the living-room wall as on the bedroom floor.

Guilia Wine Glass Set (£27.20, originally £32; oliverbonas.com)

Remember get-togethers? Well, they will happen again, so it’s probably best that you make sure you have a full set of wine glasses for visitors. These super-luxe vessels will be perfect for toasting New Year 2021, or New Year 2022, if that seems too optimistic. Oliver Bonas has cut prices across its homeware and fashion collections, so be sure to load up on bargainous decorative details like these while you can.

7-Foot Cashmere Tips Black Pre-Lit Christmas Tree (£79.99, originally £129.99; very.co.uk)

No sooner is Halloween over and the tree goes up: that’s the modern British way. However, this means that tradition pedants who haven’t decked their halls yet will get to take full advantage of this winter wonderland extravaganza - a pre-lit cashmere fir at the perfect price-point. The rest of us are already regretting the two hours spent untangling the fairy lights…

Anthropologie (30% off site-wide; anthropologie.com)

Ever do that thing where you admire a beautiful cheese board/wine rack/stool/delete as appropriate in Anthropologie, see the price tag and think ‘I’ll wait until that’s on sale’? Well, reader, that day has come. The dreamy bohemian lifestyle retailer is offering 30% off EVERYTHING today. Get a couple of candles and a mug for us too.

Fashion

Zara (up to 40% off selected items; zara.com)

The high-street’s answer to the runway, Zara is offering up to 40% off across a selection of its menswear, womenswear and accessories lines. Whether you’re simply looking for a little fashion fix to get you through to Christmas (girl, same) something sparkly to don for the FaceTime office party (any excuse for sequins) or a winter coat to turn that mandatory daily walk into a defiant strut, scroll on for your Glamazon fix.

Ganni High-Neck Cotton-Poplin Dress (£136.50, originally £195; libertylondon.com)

There is no fashion label more achingly of-the-moment than Danish brand Ganni. And with Liberty dropping the prices of some key signature designs, there’s officially no better time to up your style credentials. Leopard-print? Modest neckline? Sustainable materials? We think you may have autumn/winter 2020 bingo.

ASOS (Up to 70% off site-wide; asos.com)

Exhaustive fashion-label portal ASOS has followed up its Black Friday Warm Up offers with discounts of up to 70% off EVERYTHING. Yes, you read that right. While it’s almost impossible to select just one or two highlights among a sea of bestselling collections, we’d recommend the All Saints, Barbour, Carhartt and Dr. Marten deals for the guys, while there are some fantastic price cuts on American Eagle, Free People and Weekday pieces on the women’s side of the site. On top of that, there is no better mainstream go-to for streetwear aficionados and sneakerheads.

Alighieri Gold-Plated Pearl Earrings (£196; originally £280 net-a-porter.com)

Cult jewellery designer Alighieri’s statement interpretation of the classic drop-pearl earring has been the fashion moment of the year, a status which has been cemented by the fact we’ve all been working our best above-the-shoulders lewks for Zoom. With mermaid vibes showing no sign of abating, we predict that the covetable gems are worth a long-term investment.

& Other Stories (20% off site-wide; stories.com)

While it may seem like our entire high-street is made up of Swedish brands, there are none that have mastered the balance of Scandi street-style edge and Nordic whimsy as well as & Other Stories. Today, the store is lowering the price of everything by 20% so you can get your Swede on for less. Just enter the code FRIDAY20 once you’ve done your electronic dash.

Ombre Penelope Tote Bag (£22.40, originally £32; skinnydiplondon.com)

Like most Clueless fans, we’re totally butt-crazy about London lifestyle label Skinnydip and its wholesale adoption of the film’s rose-tinted, tongue-in-cheek vision. Case in point: this candy-pink beaded beauty. Not just a glorious slice of retro ‘90s vibes, but a tote we could absolutely see swinging on Dionne’s shoulder at a valley party. If pink, emoji peaches and sarcastic slogans are your aesthetic, browse the site, as there’s at least 30% off everything today.

Chunky Outsole Chelsea Boots (£120, originally £150; dunelondon.com)

Can a woman have too many pairs of black boots? While we ponder this question, we’ll just leave this super-cool Dune pair here for you to consider… At 20% off, they’re perfect for the increasingly nippy weather, while the chunky soles give the timeless Chelsea boot a refresh for the new season. There are plenty more footwear savings to be had across the London label’s collections, with up to 40% off everything sitewide.

Bluzat Cotton-Poplin Blouse (£88, originally £125; wolfandbadger.com)

Seinfeld jokes aside, this slightly piratic Bluzat shirt is a real fashion moment in itself. Available on a limited-edition basis from London and NYC-based boutique department store Wolf & Badger, we recommend snapping up this basic-not-basic while you can. All the extra, but for less.

Tyra Sequin Dress (£269, originally £385; rixo.co.uk)

Rixo is the label to go to if you love print, and if you love print-on-print-on-print, and the website currently has a flash sale offering 30% off its colourful confections. However, it’s the siren’s call of this number that we can’t resist. Sequins, stripes, asymmetrical lines: it shouldn’t work, but it so does. Every woman’s wardrobe needs a showstopper she can fall back on, right? Let this dreamboat dress be yours.

Coach Tabby Leather Shoulder Bag (£316, originally £395; selfridges.com)

When it comes to it-bag icon status, there are few brands more lustworthy than Coach. This evergreen design – inspired by the designer label’s ‘70s archive – is a classic in the making. Crafted from fail-safe white pebbled leather and emblazoned with Coach’s unmistakable C buckle, we can see this multi-way tote taking you from the office to after-work drinks in the post-Zoom era.

Missoma Amazonite Charm Hoop Earrings (£63.75, originally £85; missoma.com)

Home to great gold charm pieces, Missoma is offering 25% off its crowd-pleasing jewellery. Our pick is this pair of hoops with a difference. Beautifully cast with amazonite (a gemstone known for its physical and emotional healing properties) these delicate danglers will look pretty worn alone, or mismatched with other earrings for a boho edge.

Saturday Sweater (£59.25, originally £79; whistles.com)

If you’ve found yourself forgetting what day it is over the past few months, you wouldn’t be the only one. Luckily, Whistles has a solution – simply label your weekend with soft cotton leisurewear. And just like all of the brand’s full-price garments this week, it’s available with a 25% discount today.

River Island (20% off all collections, prices start at £4; riverisland.com)

Dubbed the Week of Wonder, influencers’ favourite River Island is offering a blanket 20% off across the board. With grid-friendly men, women and kids’ clothing and accessories lines, all bases are covered, but the leisurewear and coats are highlights of the men’s department. And when it comes to womenswear, the brand has always served serious ‘going out-out’ looks. This season’s sequins, faux fur and feathers indicate that this season is no different – who cares if it’s only for the ‘gram? Secure your savings by entering the code WONDER at the till.

Swarovski Symbolic Pendant (£71, originally £89; swarovski.com)

Celestial sparkle is the jewellery trend that keeps on giving this moon and stars motif necklace is the perfect embodiment of it. Studded with delicate blue crystal, this rose-gold piece is an example of how Swarovski manages to remain timeless while ticking all of the 2020 style boxes. Whether you prefer your shimmer classic, or with a modern twist, you’ll find what you’re looking for at 20% off today.

White Leather Chunky Trainers (£96.75, originally £129; kurtgeiger.com)

For box-fresh white sneaks that are anything but basic, Kurt Geiger is the next stop on your bargain spree. These kicks, with their pared-back design, will go with everything from jeans and a tee to that printed midi dress you’ve had on repeat since Lockdown 1.0. With a range that includes edgy boots and going-out-out heels, Kurt Geiger has discounts of up to 25% off today.

Beauty

Philips Lumea Prestige IPL (£299, originally £399; very.co.uk)

Six hair-free months? Where do we sign up? By pulsing light directly at the hair root, the powerful Philips Lumea IPL will keep your regrowth at bay well into 2021. And as the only IPL tool with SenseQ technology, this model is also designed to recognise what your skin needs and adapts to be as sensitive as possible while still being effective.

Cult Beauty (25% off on spends over £100; cultbeauty.co.uk)

Electronic shopping carts at the ready, Cult Beauty has declared its Black Friday sale open. With beauty-editor skincare favourites such as Drunk Elephant, Caudalie and Augustinus Bader and influencer-endorsed make-up brands like Morphe, Huda Beauty and Milk on its roster, you can be sure that you’ll find most of your beautifying wishlist right here. And as if you need any further incentive, the more palettes, powders and pots you rack up, the bigger your saving will be.

Coco & Eve Get Glossy & Glow Kit (beautybay.com)

Want a bouncing, glossy mane and radiant golden skin? Coco & Eve’s bargain pairing of the Like a Virgin Hair Masque and Sunny Honey Bronzing Foam will deliver in double time. Can you name a more dynamic duo?

Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF30 (£56.55, originally £87; elemis.com)

Sound the beauty klaxon: the ultimate anti-ageing product is included in the sale. Offering 35% off its many beauty-expert favourites for Black Friday, spa and skincare label Elemis has surprised us by adding its most popular bestseller, the Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF 30 to the bargain mix.

Babyliss Berry Crush Hair Straightener (£32, originally £75; very.co.uk)

With easy-glide plates and a professional Advanced Ceramics heating system – which can reach an impressive 230 degrees Celsius – the Babybliss Berry Crush is renowned for giving tresses a salon-sleek finish and lasting hold. Plus, its 10 different heat settings will ensure protection from damage, whatever your hair type. And now that it’s available with a £43 discount as part of Very’s Black Friday edit, you have no excuse for bad hair days ever again.

Viviscal Hair Growth Program (£89.96, originally £119.95; hollandandbarrett.com)

Sampled and recommended by glossy-maned icons like Gwyneth Paltrow and Reese Witherspoon, this is a hair supplement that really works. However, it’s a long-term solution, and a pricey one at that. Luckily, these zinc, biotin and marine protein-packed tablets are on offer at Holland & Barrett, with 25% off this 90-day programme of 180 supplements.

The Ordinary (23% off all products; prices start at £3; theordinary.deciem.com)

The Ordinary – perhaps the most reasonably priced skin care brand on the market right now – is offering 23% off its full product range for the whole of November. Combining hero ingredients such as retinol, vitamin C and hyaluronic acid with no-frills packaging, every serum, cleanser, moisturiser and oil is affordable and effective.

Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips Icon Kit (£46.80, originally £78; charlottetilbury.com)

After a week of amazing price drops, Charlotte Tilbury has rolled out a host of 40% discounts on her legendary eye, skin care and cheek sets. But if you’re going to splurge on one thing from the retro-glam collection, this pout-perfecting trio is the pick of the bunch – literally. You get to choose your three favourites from the legendary makeup artist’s super-rich Hot Lips selection.

Oral B Pro 1 680 Electric Toothbrush With Travel Case (£22.99, originally £59.99; superdrug.com)

If you’re keen to make those pearly whites just that little bit cleaner, this electric toothbrush is a huge step in the right direction. Recommended by dentists, the model has an embedded timer to measure out the perfect two-minute teeth clean, notifying you when it’s time to change the area you’re brushing. And with a reputation for removing up to 100% more plaque and stains than a manual toothbrush, picking one up for less than half price from Superdrug seems like a no-brainer to us.

Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules Line Erasing Serum (£24.95, originally £45; allbeauty.com)

Recognised for their powerful performance at the 2018 Grazia Beauty Awards, these capsules of anti-ageing elixir serve up the optimal daily amount of radiance-recovering retinol, aimed at helping reduce fine lines, dark spots and wrinkles. Stock up on a pack of 30 while they’re 45% cheaper in online wellness store All Beauty’s pre-Black Friday Beauty Week sale.

Boots (20% to 60% off selected lines; prices start at £2; boots.com)

Boots, the very touchstone of British beauty and wellness, is getting involved early this year, with 20% off selected premium beauty and fragrance ranges (think Estée Lauder, Clinique and Emporio Armani) as well as slashed prices across toiletries, electrical beauty products, health care and baby essentials. The choice is enormous, but the biggest savings can be found among the store’s extensive gift set selection. The search for stocking fillers starts here.

The Best of MAC Black Friday Kit (£50, worth £124.50; (maccosmetics.co.uk)

When it comes to Black Friday beauty deals, MAC doesn’t play around. The make-up giant is offering its UK fans 20% off its various sets and individual products, with the juicy incentive of a free make-up bag, mascara and lippy for a spend of more than £65. To bag your freebie and ensure you have all bases covered, we recommend you hit the landing page early to score this mini bestseller kit at a rock-bottom price. Comprising the retro matte Ruby Woo lipstick, In Extreme Dimension 3D Black Lash Mascara, an Amber Hues eyeshadow palette, Mini Mac Strobe Cream and Fix+ Original, all in a little black bag, it’s the Rosetta Stone of cosmetics.

Kiehl’s Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution (£79, originally £99; selfridges.com)

Selfridges’ pre-Christmas beauty deals (Black Friday by any other name) include a host of hero products, but few are as acclaimed as this pigmentation banishing solution. Trust us, there’s a reason for that price tag, and it’s because it works. If dark spots are a concern, click add to basket now. Like now.

Olaplex Shampoo & Conditioner Bundle (£40.04, originally £52; lookfantastic.com)

Anyone who has regular highlight refreshes (or at least used to) knows, there is no more dynamic duo than this Olaplex pair. This shampoo and conditioner bundle will have preserved the locks of many a blonde throughout Lockdowns 1.0 and 2.0, adding health, softness, gloss and a little bit of bounce. Stock up.

Glossier (25% off all products and 35% off all sets site-wide; glossier.com)

Glossier Black Friday deals are the stuff of folklore; and with good reason. This year, its website-wide offers return, with 25% off individual items and 35% off its hero sets. From Boy Brow to The Solution, its prettily-branded products deliver time and again, so be sure to top up on any of your favourites today.