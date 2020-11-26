(CNN) —

While we have an exhaustive list of more than 350 Black Friday sales happening now, we’ve also been keeping our eyes on some of our favorite products to see if and when their prices dip, either to all-time lows or prices we rarely see.

Here are the best Black Friday deals we found today:

The Amazon Echo Show 8 ($64.99, down from $129.99) features an 8-inch high-definition screen, the Echo Show 8 has Alexa capabilities and then some. This device connects to other voice control smart home technology, giving you the ability to control all your devices from just one location. The Echo Show 8 also allows users to video call and message each other, so family and friends who are physically far away can be right there in the room with you. Plus, its sound system packs a punch, whether you’re using it to play music, listen to a podcast or follow along with a video cooking recipe.

Our pick for best humidifier for small rooms, the Vicks V5100NS (currently $44.98, down from $59.99) is a powerhouse with a larger tank than many of the other humidifiers we tested. The big tank was easy to get into the kitchen or bathroom to refill, which wasn’t the case with the other larger humidifiers we tested, and raised the humidity level up fast in a big, open space. This humidifier runs very quietly and holds enough water to keep going all day and night. The one knock: This does produce a heavy mist, so it can lead to stuffy rooms in smaller spaces. But that’s exactly what makes it ideal for larger areas.

This user-favorite electric toothbrush is a wonder, as it signals red when brushing too hard and green when brushing just right. In addition to the toothbrush, this deal comes with four Oral-B iO Ultimate Clean replacement brush heads and a charging travel case. The Oral-B iO Series 9 is currently $249.94, down from the usual $329.99 price tag.

The Versa 3 boasts over six days of battery life, an AMOLED display, watch faces, apps, call, text and smartphone notifications. You also get your choice between Alexa and Google Assistant, in addition to built-in GPS support. The smartwatch is currently $199.95, down from $229.95.

Two of the best linen sheet sets we tested, Parachute and Brooklinen, are now 20% off

Well made, luxurious to the touch and with the most versatile shopping options (six sizes, nine colors and the ability to order individual sheets), the linen sheets from Parachute were, by a narrow margin, our favorite set of linen sheets we tested. From the satisfying unboxing to a sumptuous sleep, with a la carte availability, Parachute set the gold standard in linen luxury. During the brand’s Black Friday sale, the sheets are now starting at $119, down from their usual $149 starting price.

Truly the absolute softest sheets we tested, the Brooklinen sheets offered an immersive, delectable sleep experience. Simultaneously high-end and already perfectly worn in, these felt like a second skin from the first touch. For the brand’s Black Friday sale, you can get them for the discounted starting price of $207.20, down from the usual $259.

Even at its usual $99.99, this is the most affordable video doorbell from Ring. It features 1080pHD video quality (meaning you get a clearer and sharper view and digital zooms), night vision, the ability to designate privacy zones and two-way talk. Score it now for an all-time low price of $69.99.

This smart robo-vacuum features a three-stage cleaning system and has a runtime of about 90 minutes. When it’s running low on charge, it will dock itself, charge up and then get back out there and finish the job. Nab it now for an all-time low price of $179, down from $279.99.

If you’re working from home and need to block out some of the sounds around the house, you need a solid pair of noise-canceling headphones. And now is a great time to buy, since the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones are just $199, down from $299.

Two of our favorite Stila products are 50% off

The Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner (regularly $22) is a longtime customer favorite — hence its nearly 7,500 5-star reviews on Sephora — and for good reason. In our testing of liquid eyeliners, we found it requires little to no effort to create a precise wing, the liner has superior staying power and it didn’t irritate those of us with sensitive skin after full days of wear. As an added bonus, it’s available in a whopping 12 shades. The half-off discount will be reflected at checkout.

Our best overall matte lipstick, the Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick ($10, down from $22) has thousands of 5-star ratings across the internet, and it’s easy to see why. True to its name, this product clings to your lips for hours upon hours, burritos and messy breakfast sandwiches be damned. It’s also surprisingly moisturizing for such a superior stay-put formula, a combo that’s rare to come by.

Perfect for socially distanced outdoor gatherings, JBL’s Flip 5 is one of our favorite portable Bluetooth speakers around. The tough, waterproof design means you can bring it to the beach or poolside, while 12 hours of playtime means the party never has to end. You can get it now for just $69.95, down from the original $119.95 price.

Designed for yoga, the Wunder Under tights have minimalist seams and a wide, high-rise waistband that pulls the tummy in. Scoop up this pair in heathered black for nearly $30 off.

Take $150 off Dyson’s V8 Absolute cord-free vacuum (now $299.99, down from $449.99), a lean, mean cleaning machine that converts to a handheld and comes with a ton of attachments to get every last dust bunny out from your home.

While not the steepest discount of 19%, this is the first time we’re seeing the Steelcase Series 1 office chair on sale since we named it the best overall office chair back in July. It’s now $319.99, down from its original price of $395. In our testing, it stood out as one of the most customizable, high-quality, comfortable office chairs on the market. The Steelcase Series 1 beat out most of its pricier competitors across testing categories, scoring less than a single point lower than our highest-rated chair, the $1,036 Steelcase Leap, easily making it the best bang for the buck and a clear winner for our best office chair overall.

These buzzy and pro athlete-backed massage guns rarely — if ever — go on sale. But today, the whole range is seeing discounts between $25 and $150 off. That means you can score the portable Mini for $174 (originally $199) and the professional-grade Pro massage gun for $449 (originally $599).

Crisp your food to perfection (without oil) in the Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer, which features seven built-in smart programs including bake, roast, toast, broil, dehydrate and rotisserie. Nab it today at an all-time low price of $89, down from its usual $119.