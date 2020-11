(CNN) —

We’re technically still a day away from Black Friday — but don’t tell that to Amazon. The most massive online retailer likes to make a full week out of the biggest shopping day of the year, which means there are deals galore to shop today with the savings continuing throughout the week.

Below, find the best deals happening at Amazon. Keep in mind, some deals will last only for one day or until sold out, so if you see something you like, act fast. And if today’s not your day, don’t fret; the Underscored team will be staying on top of Amazon’s limited-time deals all week long. Look out for brand-new sales and savings tomorrow and beyond.

Amazon devices

Echo Flex ($9.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Echo Flex PHOTO: Amazon

The tiny Echo Flex allows you to add a smart speaker to even the smallest of rooms, and right now it’s down to the miniscule price of just $9.99. Just plug it into an outlet, and Alexa is at your service.

____________________________________________________________________________

4th-Gen Echo Dot ($28.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

4th Gen Echo Dot PHOTO: Amazon

The recently released fourth-generation Echo Dot, which features a new spherical shape, is on sale for the first time for Black Friday. Get yours for just $28.99 if you want the base model, or pay $10 more (still a great discount) for the Echo Dot with Clock or the Kids Edition.

____________________________________________________________________________

Ring Video Doorbells (starting at $69.99; amazon.com)

Ring Video Doorbells PHOTO: Amazon

Two of Ring’s newest video doorbells in both silver and bronze are marked down. They feature 1080p HD video, super-easy installation and improved motion detection, so you’ll always know when someone is at your door.

____________________________________________________________________________

Echo Show 8 ($64.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

Echo Show 8 PHOTO: Amazon

Now’s the time to add an Echo Show 8 to your home. The smart display is back down to its lowest price ever in both charcoal and sandstone colorways.

____________________________________________________________________________

Fire HD Tablet 8 Plus ($74.99, originally $109.99; amazon.com)

Fire HD Tablet 8 Plus PHOTO: Amazon

Our budget pick for best tablet, the Fire HD Tablet 8 Plus is now back down to its lowest price ever. It can handle a fairly comprehensive range of everyday tasks, including streaming, e-reading and even some light gaming.

____________________________________________________________________________

Blink Mini ($24.99, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

Blink Mini PHOTO: Amazon

Up your home’s security with this smart, compact Blink Mini indoor smart security camera. It features two-way audio and motion detection, meaning you can opt to get alerts on your smartphone whenever there’s movement in your customized zones.

____________________________________________________________________________

Kindle ($59.99, originally $89.99; amazon.com)

Kindle PHOTO: Amazon

Keep thousands of books on hand with a Kindle, now down to just under $60 for the base model. It features a glare-free display and 8GB of storage, not to mention a single battery charge lasts weeks instead of hours, so you won’t have to stop reading to charge.

____________________________________________________________________________

Ring Stick Up Cam ($79.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

Ring Stick Up Cam PHOTO: Amazon

Add an extra layer of security to your home with one of these Stick Up Cams from Ring, now $20 off. They’re suitable for both indoors and outside, and they boast two-way audio and a Live View feature that allows you to watch the camera’s stream via Ring’s app.

____________________________________________________________________________

Amazon Eero Pro 6 ($183, originally $229; amazon.com)

Amazon Eero Pro 6 PHOTO: Amazon

Amazon’s brand-new Eero Pro 6 Wi-Fi router is down to its lowest price ever at under $200. Buy today and kiss dead spots and buffering goodbye for good. Or if you’re working with a larger home, opt for the three-pack Eero Mesh Wi-Fi System, which is also on sale.

____________________________________________________________________________

Echo Wall Clock ($23.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Echo Wall Clock PHOTO: Amazon

Get a visual on your timers (and the time of day) with the Echo Wall Clock, a smart-looking clock that works with your existing compatible Echo device. The Mickey Mouse edition is on sale too.

____________________________________________________________________________

Ring A19 Smart LED Bulb 4-Pack + Bridge ($59.99, originally $79.99; amazon.com)

Ring A19 Smart LED Bulb 4-Pack + Bridge PHOTO: Amazon

Turn your lights on remotely and set schedules with these smart Ring bulbs. This starter kit includes four LED bulbs and a Ring Bridge, which allows you to connect your lights with other smart appliances, such as Ring cameras.

____________________________________________________________________________

Fire TV Recast ($179.99, originally $279.99; amazon.com)

Fire TV Recast PHOTO: Amazon

You’ll never miss a show again with Fire TV Recast, now $100 off, in your corner. This DVR lets you watch and record over-the-air TV at home with your Fire TV or Echo Show, or when on-the-go using your smartphone.

____________________________________________________________________________

Echo Buds ($79.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

Echo Buds PHOTO: Amazon

Get Alexa in right in your ear with a deal on Echo Buds. These true wireless earbuds offer immersive sound and up to 5 hours of playback per charge, in addition to access to your voice assistant of choice.

____________________________________________________________________________

Fire TV Cube ($79.99, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

Fire TV Cube PHOTO: Amazon

Improve your streaming experience with Amazon’s most powerful Fire TV device. The Fire TV Cube is down to just $79.99, and thanks to Alexa, you can use your voice to play all your shows in addition to controlling your smart home devices.

Tech and electronics

Apple Airpods Pro ($169, originally $249; amazon.com)

Apple Airpods Pro PHOTO: Amazon

AirPods Pro are at the top of many peoples’ wish lists, and right now, you can get a pair for the lowest price we’ve seen at Amazon (discount is applied at checkout). You can also snag AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $149.99 and the version with a wired charging case for the respectable price of $119.

____________________________________________________________________________

Energizer Max AA + AAA Batteries Combo Pack ($24.10, originally $31.97; amazon.com)

Energizer Max AA + AAA Batteries Combo Pack PHOTO: Amazon

You can never have too many batteries on hand. This combo pack from Energizer has a total of 48 AA and AAA batteries to power tons of your devices.

____________________________________________________________________________

Kasa Smart Plugs, 4-Pack ($26.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Kasa Smart Plugs, 4-pack PHOTO: Amazon

Make any outlet in your home smart with this four-pack of Kasa smart plugs by TP-Link. They work with both Alexa and Google Home Assistant and are incredibly easy to set up.

____________________________________________________________________________

Sony WH1000XM4 Over-Ear Headphones ($278, originally $349.99; amazon.com)

Sony WH1000XM4 Over-Ear Headphones PHOTO: Amazon

These Sony headphones were named Underscored’s pick for best overall over-ear headphones, and for Black Friday, they’re back down to just $278, the lowest price we’ve seen. In our opinion, they’re truly top-notch when it comes to sound quality, comfort, battery life and noise cancellation.

____________________________________________________________________________

Roku Ultra Media Streaming Player ($69, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

Roku Ultra Media Streaming Player PHOTO: Amazon

Our favorite streaming device, the Roku Ultra, is now available for about $30 off its usual price. The recently updated player is faster than the previous version, and it features Dolby Vision HDR support and improved Wi-Fi performance.

____________________________________________________________________________

Tile Trackers (starting at $17.99; amazon.com)

Tile Trackers PHOTO: Amazon

If you’re prone to losing your keys or wallet, pay attention to this deal on a couple Tile Trackers. You’ll find savings of up to 28% on the Tile Mate, which easily hooks onto your key ring; Tile Slim, which fits into your wallet like a credit card; and more.

____________________________________________________________________________

Anker Rechargeable Bolder LC90 LED Flashlight ($22.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Anker Rechargeable Bolder LC90 LED Flashlight PHOTO: Amazon

It’s never a bad idea to have a flashlight on hand. This super bright one from Anker features 900 lumens and reaches the length of two football fields.

____________________________________________________________________________

Energizer Rechargeable AA Batteries ($32.27, originally $37.97; amazon.com)

Energizer Rechargeable AA Batteries PHOTO: Amazon

The last batteries you’ll ever need to buy, this pack from Energizer contains 16 rechargeable AAs. They can be charged up to 1,000 times and still work fine, and they’ll likely last about 5 years with typical use.

____________________________________________________________________________

Samsung Headphones and Accessories (starting at $39.99; amazon.com)

Samsung headphones and accessories PHOTO: Amazon

Save on Samsung with this deal on earbuds and chargers. Right now you can pick up a pair of Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Buds Live for less, along with a couple wireless chargers — one of which doubles as a UV sanitizer.

____________________________________________________________________________

Fitbits (starting at $49.95; amazon.com)

Fitbits PHOTO: Amazon

Keep track of your steps and more with these discounted Fitbits. The Charge 4, Versa 2 and Ace 2 Activity Tracker for Kids are all up to $50 off, so you can start logging works, sleep and more for less.

____________________________________________________________________________

Sonos Move, Beam and Sub (starting at $299; amazon.com)

Sonos Move, Beam and Sub PHOTO: Amazon

Add new audio to your home with a deal on Sonos speakers. Sonos Move smart speakers are on sale, along with the Sonos Beam soundbar (both in black and white). You can also pick up a Sonos Sub subwoofer, ensuring you hear vibration- and rattle-free bass for just $599.

____________________________________________________________________________

Sony 4K Ultra Smart LED TV (starting at $1,398; amazon.com)

Sony 4K Ultra Smart LED TV PHOTO: Amazon

These Sony TVs will suit you no what size you’re in the market for. The 65-, 75- and 85-inch X950H 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV are all on sale and feature HDR and Alexa compatibility for a super-sharp experience in every sense.

____________________________________________________________________________

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones ($199, originally $299; amazon.com)

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones PHOTO: Amazon

These noise-canceling headphones are ultra lightweight and comfortable, so you’ll have no trouble wearing them for hours on end. They also feature no-fuss Bluetooth pairing and Alexa integration for hands-free control of all your audio — all for under $200. Choose from black, silver and rose gold colorways.

____________________________________________________________________________

TCL TVs (starting at $119.99; amazon.com)

TCL TVs PHOTO: Amazon

If you’re looking for a new TV at an ultra-low price, look no further: A variety of TCL models are down to super-low prices — we’re talking just $119.99 for a 35-inch set and up to $1,399 for a 75-inch QLED smart TV.

____________________________________________________________________________

Data Storage from Seagate, Synology and more (starting at $17.99; amazon.com)

Data Storage from Seagate, Synology and more PHOTO: Amazon

No matter how much digital storage you need, Amazon has you covered with this one-day deal on SSDs, internal hard drives and external hard drives from trusted brands like PNY and Samsung.

____________________________________________________________________________

WD and SanDisk Drives and Memory Products (starting at $39.99; amazon.com)

WD and SanDisk Drives and Memory Products PHOTO: Amazon

Even more hard drives and SSDs are marked down for one-day only, so you can find what you need to store all your most important digital files.

____________________________________________________________________________

Chromebooks (starting at $209.99; amazon.com)

Chromebooks PHOTO: Amazon

Four Chromebooks from top brands like Lenovo and Samsung are on sale for just one day, so load up on discounted laptops while you can.

____________________________________________________________________________

Monitors, Desktops and Peripherals (starting at $7.99; amazon.com)

Monitors, Desktops and Peripherals PHOTO: Amazon

Now’s the time to trick out your work-from-home setup. With one-day deals on monitors, flash drives and even a few desktop computers.

____________________________________________________________________________

Wireless Chargers and Accessories (starting at $13.95; amazon.com)

Wireless Chargers and Accessories PHOTO: Amazon

Ensure you’re always powered up with deals on a few wireless and portable chargers from Halo, Mophie, iOttie and more. That goes for your car, too; jump starters and jumper cables are also marked down.

____________________________________________________________________________

Ubeesize Cell Phone Ring Lights and Tripods (starting at $11.24; amazon.com)

Ubeesize Cell Phone Ring Lights and Tripods PHOTO: Amazon

Get the lighting just right for your next Zoom call with these one-day deals on a few ring lights. There are also a selection of tripods for your smartphone available, so you can avoid any arm cramps during your next FaceTime with the family.

____________________________________________________________________________

Motorola Smartphones (starting at $129.99; amazon.com)

Motorola smartphones PHOTO: Amazon

A few unlocked Motorola smartphones are on sale, including the Razr 5G, which is now under $1,000. Or you can pick up the Edge, G7 Power or G Power — all for under $500.

____________________________________________________________________________

Urbanears Headphones (starting at $49.99; amazon.com)

Urbanears Headphones PHOTO: Amazon

Blast your favorite tunes (either to the whole room or just in your ears) with discounted audio from Marshall and Urbanears. Pick up a pair of headphones from either brand, or opt for a cool portable Bluetooth speaker from Marshall.

____________________________________________________________________________

Samsung Monitors (starting at $84.99; amazon.com)

Samsung monitors PHOTO: Amazon

Upgrade your work-from-home setup with a new Samsung monitor. A slew of options — including a couple curved monitors — are marked down at Amazon from $84.99, so you can double your computer’s display for less.

____________________________________________________________________________

Jabra Headphones (starting at $69.99; amazon.com)

Jabra headphones PHOTO: Amazon

Take your pick of on-sale headphones from Jabra. Go the true wireless route with Jabra Elite 65t and 75t Earbuds, or opt for top-notch noise cancellation with Jabra Elite 85h Over-Ear Headphones, our budget pick for best over-ear headphones.

____________________________________________________________________________

Brother scanners (starting at $149.99, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

Brother scanners PHOTO: Amazon

If your home office lacks a scanner, now’s the time to pick one up. These models from Brother are on sale and can handle all the documents you’re working with.

____________________________________________________________________________

Samsung SSD Cards (starting at $59.99; amazon.com)

Samsung SSD cards PHOTO: Amazon

Save on storage with these discounted Samsung SSD cards. There’s something for everyone’s storage needs, from 500GB for as low as $59.99, all the way up to 2TB for $279.99.

____________________________________________________________________________

Samsung Galaxy S20 ($799.99, originally $999.99; amazon.com)

Samsung Galaxy S20 PHOTO: Amazon

This deal on an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphone is calling. It boasts the power for 5G, not to mention 126GB of storage, facial recognition, fingerprint ID and a super-long-lasting battery.

____________________________________________________________________________

Arlo Smart Home Security Cameras (starting at $99.99; amazon.com)

Arlo Smart Home Security Cameras PHOTO: Amazon

Arlo is a favorite home security brand, and now you can save on a variety of products from the company, from video doorbells to spotlight cameras. You may want to pick up a pack of three if you’re looking to outfit your entire home with a new system.

Home and health

Steelcase Series 1 Work Office Chair ($319.99, originally $395; amazon.com)

Steelcase Series 1 Work Office Chair PHOTO: Amazon

Our top pick for best office chair is now down to its lowest price ever. It’s one of the most customizable, high-quality, comfortable office chairs on the market.

____________________________________________________________________________

Disposable Face Masks ($9.99, originally $13.99; amazon.com)

Disposable Face Masks PHOTO: Amazon

You’ll always need more face masks. This deal gets you a pack of 50 disposable ones, which have solid reviews, for less than $10.

____________________________________________________________________________

Cuisinart Waffle Iron ($47.99, originally $110; amazon.com)

Cuisinart Waffle Iron PHOTO: Amazon

Breakfast just got a lot more fun with this sweet device. It can make fluffy and delicious Belgian waffles in just a few minutes, and a flick of the wrist.

____________________________________________________________________________

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener ($29.98, originally $39.98; amazon.com)

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener PHOTO: Amazon

If you’re looking to upgrade your garage door opener (and honestly, who isn’t?) the MyQ smart garage door opener is beloved by shoppers. Through an app on your phone, you can open or close your garage door from anywhere, and you can add up to three people with the app too, which is ideal for families.

____________________________________________________________________________

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook ($20.55, originally $34; amazon.com)

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook PHOTO: Amazon

This is the last notebook you’ll ever need to buy. Rocketbooks are reusable, so when its 32 pages are full, just wipe it clean with a damp cloth and get back to writing. Not to mention, you can import your handwritten notes into a number of popular cloud services, so they’ll never be lost.

____________________________________________________________________________

Cosori Air Fryer Max XL ($79.98, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

Cosori Air Fryer Max XL PHOTO: Amazon

One of our favorite air fryers on Amazon, this larger-capacity model from Cosori is down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen when you clip the on-page coupon. If you have yet to jump on the air fryer bandwagon, these appliances use 85% less fat than deep-frying to crisp up your favorite foods. With a 5.8-quart nonstick basket (as opposed to most models’ $2 4-quart baskets), you can cook meals — including a whole chicken — for the entire family. Plus, 11 one-touch presets make the whole process a breeze.

____________________________________________________________________________

23andMe ($99, originally $199; amazon.com)

23andMe PHOTO: Amazon

Always wanted to know your family’s ancestry? This 50% off deal on 23andMe lets you do just that, with a detailed report on not only your lineage but your health predispositions, carrier statuses and more.

____________________________________________________________________________

iRobot Roomba Robotic Vacuums (starting at $179; amazon.com)

iRobot Roomba Robotic Vacuums PHOTO: Amazon

Finally ready to splurge on one of those robot vacuums? Here’s the deal for you: You can get up to 36% off all of Roomba’s most popular models, including the iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum, which comes in at under $200.

____________________________________________________________________________

Trtl Travel Pillow ($18, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Trtl Travel Pillow PHOTO: Amazon

Even if you’re not taking trips right now, you should still consider investing in this bestselling travel pillow. It’s made with super soft fleece and features an internal support that allows you to comfortably rest your head. Don’t forget to clip the on-page coupon for an extra 25% off.

____________________________________________________________________________

LifeStraw ($12.97, originally $19.95; amazon.com)

LifeStraw PHOTO: Amazon

A must-have for camping, hiking and even traveling, the LifeStraw ensures you always have access to clean water, with its built-in filter you can drink right out of.

____________________________________________________________________________

Instant Pot Aura Multi-Use Programmable Slow Cooker ($59.99, originally $129.95; amazon.com)

Instant Pot Aura Multi-Use Programmable Slow Cooker PHOTO: Amazon

Instant Pot, oh Instant Pot. A holiday must and really a must for anyone who loves to cook, this versatile device can roast, stew, bake, steam, slow cook and even make rice and yogurt. Grab if now for less than $60.

____________________________________________________________________________

BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0 (starting at $124.99, originally starting at $179; amazon.com)

BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0 PHOTO: Amazon

Home workouts are the new normal. And this set of home gym equipment brings the most luxe, expensive gyms right to your living room, garage or even bedroom. The sets come with a variety of resistance bands, resistance bars and a platform to safely work out on.

____________________________________________________________________________

Nespresso Vertuo Machines ($99.99; amazon.com)

Nespresso Vertuo Machines PHOTO: Amazon

You can now get Nespresso’s famed Vertuo devices for 40% off. With pods for dark roast, light roast and more, it delivers incredible coffee at the press of a button.

____________________________________________________________________________

Blueair Blue Pure Air Purifiers (starting at $194.99; amazon.com)

Blueair Blue Pure Air Purifiers PHOTO: Amazon

Blueair is known as one of the top brands for air purifiers, which can help protect you against allergens, smoke, pet dander, dust, mold and more. They’re known to be nearly silent and highly effective, capturing 99.97% of airborne particles.

____________________________________________________________________________

Food Preserving Products from FoodSaver and Contigo (starting at $9.09; amazon.com)

Food Preserving Products from FoodSaver and Contigo PHOTO: Amazon

You can get a steal of a deal (meaning up to 35% off) on vacuum sealers (a holiday must-have for leftovers) or insulated tumblers and water bottles (a must for outside hangs these days).

____________________________________________________________________________

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker & Coffee Pods (starting at $49.99; amazon.com)

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker & Coffee Pods PHOTO: Amazon

Keurig’s infamously great k-slim coffee makers, which make one cup or tumbler of delicious coffee at the press of a button, are up to 55% off for Black Friday.

____________________________________________________________________________

Dog and Cat Food from Wellness Natural Pet Food, Wellness Core and more (starting at $1.66; amazon.com)

Dog and Cat Food from Wellness Natural Pet Food, Wellness Core and more PHOTO: Amazon

You know that having a pet can get expensive, and with this deal you can score up to 51% off their favorite food and treats.

____________________________________________________________________________

Holiday Meal Essentials from McCormick, Lavazza and more (starting at $6.71; amazon.com)

Holiday Meal Essentials from McCormick, Lavazza and more PHOTO: Amazon

Load your pantry up with all your holiday essentials — from spices to hot cocoa — with this deal, which shaves 30% off brands like McCormick, Lavazza, Lindt and more.

____________________________________________________________________________

Stanley Drinkware and Camping Cookware (starting at $8.17; amazon.com)

Stanley Drinkware and Camping Cookware PHOTO: Amazon

The deeply cool brand Stanley is discounting some of its most popular insulated tumblers and jars by up to 30%, so you can finally really camp or hike in style.

____________________________________________________________________________

Sun Joe Pressure Washer ($75, originally $138.95; amazon.com)

Sun Joe Pressure Washer PHOTO: Amazon

If your driveway, deck, patio or entire house is in need of a deep clean, look no further than this pressure washer, now 46% off.

____________________________________________________________________________

AmazonBasics Comforters (starting at $28.49; amazon.com)

AmazonBasics Comforters PHOTO: Amazon

These ultra-cushy comforters aren’t just a deal, but with an ultra-soft “micromink” on one side and faux sherpa on the other, get huge points from reviewers for their cozy vibe. We love all the different colors too.

____________________________________________________________________________

Elite Gourmet Bread Maker ($49.99, originally $74.99; amazon.com)

Elite Gourmet Bread Maker PHOTO: Amazon

Everyone and their mother has been making bread these past few months. And if you’d like to get in on the trend, or just upgrade your overall experience, check out this bread maker. Compact and packaged with everything you need to make fluffy brioches and even pizza dough, this is an investment your entire family will appreciate.

____________________________________________________________________________

Gerber Multitools and Knives (starting at $12.71; amazon.com)

Gerber Multitools and Knives PHOTO: Amazon

These highly useful and multipurpose knives, which can come with up to 12 different components, from scissors and tweezers to bottle openers and screw drivers, are now up to 37% off.

____________________________________________________________________________

Deconovo Window Curtains (starting at $13.04; amazon.com)

Deconovo Window Curtains PHOTO: Amazon

Beloved by Amazon shoppers, these blackout curtains, which come in all sorts of pretty colors and feature neat silver detailing, are now up to 39% off. They’ll be a must once the sun comes out in spring.

____________________________________________________________________________

Vantrue Dash Cams (starting at $51.99; amazon.com)

Vantrue Dash Cams PHOTO: Amazon

Stick this in your car’s front window and you’ll be able to see a crystal-clear picture of the road and cars in front of you, with a 160-degree view and even night vision.

____________________________________________________________________________

Cuisinart Elemental 8-Cup Food Processor ($69.99, originally $99.95; amazon.com)

Cuisinart Elemental 8-Cup Food Processor PHOTO: Amazon

Make all that chopping in preparation for holiday meals a breeze with this on-sale food processor by Cuisinart. The kitchen stable is now under $70.

____________________________________________________________________________

Levoit Humidifier ($76.49, originally $89.99; amazon.com)

Levoit Humidifier PHOTO: Amazon

Winter air can be especially harsh. Help to relieve sinus issues and dry skin by keeping this Levoit humidifier — now on sale for just $76.46 — running in your room during the colder months.

____________________________________________________________________________

SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker ($49.99, originally $85.19; amazon.com)

SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker PHOTO: Amazon

Stop buying soda and start making it yourself with this deal on the SodaStream Fizzi. In addition to the sparkling water maker, you’ll get a 60L Co2 cylinder and 1-liter BPA-free reusable carbonating bottle.

____________________________________________________________________________

Shark VacMop Pro ($79.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

Shark VacMop Pro PHOTO: Amazon

It’s a mop! It’s a vacuum! It’s both — in one compact package. This Shark model boasts powerful suction alongside spray mopping capabilities for an even deeper clean.

____________________________________________________________________________

Amazon Brands Furniture (starting at $6.83; amazon.com)

Amazon brands furniture PHOTO: Amazon

You can give yourself a home makeover with this deal on AmazonBasics and other brands’ furniture and decor. The brand is up to 15% off on everything from picture frames and shower curtains to pillowcases and blackout curtains.

____________________________________________________________________________

Bissell Spinwave Mops (starting at $99.99; amazon.com)

Bissell Spinwave Mops PHOTO: Amazon

Quarantine got you cleaning more than usual? It may be time to grab one of these spinwave mops, which is great on tile and hardwood floors, as it uses two spinning pads to quietly mop up any spills.

____________________________________________________________________________

Le Creuset (starting at $19.95; amazon.com)

Le Creuset PHOTO: Amazon

For anyone who’s turned into a bona fide chef (or wannabe one) these past few months, Le Creuset is as valuable as gold. This sale has mini coquettes going for less than $20 and sweet canisters going for less than $40. Perhaps the best deal, though? The brand’s infamous ovens going for less than $200.

____________________________________________________________________________

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker ($15.99, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker PHOTO: Amazon

Whipping up half a dozen eggs has never been easier. This Dash Rapid Egg Cooker can hard boil, soft boil, poach, scramble and make omelets. Plus, it only weighs 1 pound and won’t take up too much counter space.

____________________________________________________________________________

Delsey Hardside Luggage Set ($49.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon

Luggage sets — and quality luggage sets at that — are rarely this cheap. So take advantage of a deal of on two hardside suitcases from Delsey.

____________________________________________________________________________

Cricut Easy Press 2 (starting at $129; amazon.com)

Cricut Easy Press 2 PHOTO: Amazon

For craft enthusiasts out there, just check out this deal on the Cricut Easy Press 2. For up to 36% off, you can score one of these handy machines, which is great for transferring designs onto T-shirts, tote bags and more.

____________________________________________________________________________

Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat (starting at $119.99; amazon.com)

Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat PHOTO: Amazon

One of the most popular car seat models is 40% off for Amazon’s Black Friday. And with a weight capacity of up to 65 pounds, it’s one that can help protect your kid for years to come.

____________________________________________________________________________

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker ($59.99, originally $79.99; amazon.com)

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker PHOTO: Amazon

The past few months has forced us to become at-home coffee fanatics. And if you live alone, this single-cup Keurig is perfect. Available in sweet colors like pink, aqua, silver and more, you can get up to a 12-ounce pour at the press of a button.

____________________________________________________________________________

Cricut Explore Air 2 ($179, originally $227; amazon.com)

Cricut Explore Air 2 PHOTO: Amazon

For crafters everywhere, the Cricut is about to change your life. The DIY cutting machine is beloved for its precision and all-around excellence. You can use it to make stickers, cards, custom apparel, part favors, gifts and more.

____________________________________________________________________________

Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Coffee Maker ($189.99, originally $219.99; amazon.com)

Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Coffee Maker PHOTO: Amazon

If you love to play barista, this coffee maker allows you to make coffee, lattes and cappuccinos with Keurig’s signature pods, and even a built-in milk frother.

____________________________________________________________________________

GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker ($465.99, originally $549; amazon.com)

GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker PHOTO: Amazon

If you’re the kind of person who gets excited by crushed ice in your drinks, or even just snacking on it, this ice maker is the creme de la creme. Within just 20 minutes, it can make 3 pounds of ice to enjoy. And it can make up to 24 pounds a day.

____________________________________________________________________________

Bissell MyAir Purifier ($69.99, originally $89.99; amazon.com)

Bissell MyAir Purifier PHOTO: Amazon

Between the California wildfires and the fact that we’re now dealing with an airborne virus, air purifiers have skyrocketed to mass popularity this year. This one can rid the air 99.7% of air particles, making it effective in capturing dust, pollen, smoke and pet dander. It’s also quite small so you can easily place it under your bedside table or even on top of your kitchen counter.

____________________________________________________________________________

De’Longhi Espresso and Coffee Makers (starting at $263.96; amazon.com)

De'Longhi Espresso and Coffee Makers PHOTO: Amazon

For premium coffee lovers, De’Longhi coffee makers are just about as good as you can get (at home). And you can now get the brand’s single-espresso maker, which comes with its own milk frother, for just $263. You can also get the brand’s more luxe machines (we’re talking ones that are usually nearly $900) now for a more reasonable $700.

____________________________________________________________________________

Intex Airbeds and Pumps (starting at $8.47; amazon.com)

Intex Airbeds and Pumps PHOTO: Amazon

There’s a good chance that your blowup mattress has seen better days. You can upgrade your pump, bed or even snag one of Intex’s popular inflatable bean-free bean bag chairs now for 15% off.

____________________________________________________________________________

PetSafe Ceramic Pet Water Fountain ($64.95, originally $89.99; amazon.com)

PetSafe Ceramic Pet Water Fountain PHOTO: Amazon

If you feel like your cat or dog could drink more water, this pet fountain may just do the trick. The running water will entice your fuzzy friend to check it out and take a few sips, or just play with it until they get thirsty again.

____________________________________________________________________________

Moen bath fixtures (starting at $42.39; amazon.com)

Moen bath fixtures PHOTO: Amazon

Does your bathroom feel like it could use an upgrade? You can save up to 20% on lots of Moen bath fixtures, including shower heads, sink faucets and even shower curtain rods.

____________________________________________________________________________

Ecobee Smart Thermostat ($199, originally $249; amazon.com)

Ecobee Smart Thermostat PHOTO: Amazon

You can adjust your home temperature through your Apple Watch, phone, tablet, computer or even your voice with this Alexa-controlled smart thermostat that’s beloved by reviewers.

____________________________________________________________________________

Coleman tents and outdoor gear (starting at $6.70; amazon.com)

Coleman tents and outdoor gear PHOTO: Amazon

If camping has suddenly piqued your interest these past few months as a truly safe outdoor activity, you can upgrade all your must-have gear with this deal, with Coleman tents, camping chairs and even coolers now up to 20% off.

____________________________________________________________________________

Oxo Good Grips bakeware (starting at $11.99; amazon.com)

OXO Good Grips Bakeware PHOTO: Amazon

For bakers who feel like they can never have enough pans, these sale on Oxo bakeware (a highly trusted brand) has its top-rated pans, dishes and cooling racks up to 20% off.

____________________________________________________________________________

Philips Sonicare ($149.95, originally $169.95; amazon.com)

Philips Sonicare PHOTO: Amazon

This extra-smart toothbrush connects to an app on your phone to ensure you’ve getting into all the nooks and crannies necessary. It’s also got three different intensities and four modes, so you can customize your clean.

____________________________________________________________________________

Rugs (starting at $5.12; amazon.com)

Amazon rugs PHOTO: Amazon

From runners and rug pads to Moroccan rugs and shags, you can definitely score a great deal with this discount, which has 15% shaved off of some of Amazon’s top-rated finds.

____________________________________________________________________________

Staub, Zwilling and Henckels cookware and cutlery (starting at $19.95; amazon.com)

Staub, Zwilling and Henckels cookware and cutlery PHOTO: Amazon

You can score up to 60% off all sorts of top-rated cookware with this sale, from brands like Staub, Zwilling and Henckels, including a cast-iron cocotte, a knife set and even a nonstick pan.

____________________________________________________________________________

Shun and Kai cutlery (starting at $9.95; amazon.com)

Shun and Kai cutlery PHOTO: Amazon

Who doesn’t need a knife upgrade for their kitchen? This deal on Shun and Kai cutlery gives you a 43% discount on some of its top-rated models with tons of reviews, starting at under $10.

____________________________________________________________________________

Breville The Fresh and Furious Countertop Blender ($159.95, originally $199.90; amazon.com)

Breville The Fresh and Furious Countertop Blender PHOTO: Amazon

The Rolls-Royce of blenders, this powerful device can make smoothies, soups, crushed ice and more in a flash. The best part, though? It’s also noticeably quiet.

____________________________________________________________________________

Instant Pot Duo Crisp ($129.99, originally $179.95; amazon.com)

Instant Pot Duo Crisp PHOTO: Amazon

Debating between an Instant Pot and an air fryer? Now you don’t have to. The Instant Pot Duo Crisp is an 11-in-1 device that can roast, bake, air-fry, dehydrate, broil and more.

____________________________________________________________________________

Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven ($89, originally $119; amazon.com)

Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven PHOTO: Amazon

If you live for a roast chicken and air-fried veggies, check out the Instant Pot Vortex, which can bake, roast, broil and air-fry as well as roast an entire chicken on a built-in rotisserie. Bon appetit.

Fashion and beauty

Hanes Reusable Cotton Face Masks ($10.85, originally $30.99; amazon.com)

Hanes Reusable Cotton Face Masks PHOTO: Amazon

Talk about a deal. You can now get a whopping 50 reusable fabric masks for less than $11. Their all-black or all-white designs makes them highly versatile, and reviewers just love them.

____________________________________________________________________________

Haggar apparel (starting at $8.68; amazon.com)

Haggar apparel PHOTO: Amazon

Haggar, known for its menswear, is seriously discounting its line of men’s pants, with up to 65% shaved off some of its most popular pairs, from jeans to dress pants and khakis.

____________________________________________________________________________

Champion, Jockey, Russell Athletic and more (starting at $5; amazon.com)

Champion, Jockey, Russell Athletic and more PHOTO: Amazon

From T-shirts and hoodies to socks and leggings, you can get up to 30% off all your fashion essentials from brands like Champion, Jockey, American Apparel and more with this deal.

____________________________________________________________________________

Vera Bradley Handbags (starting at $7.50; amazon.com)

Vera Bradley Handbags PHOTO: Amazon

Got a Vera Bradley addict in your life (or consider yourself one)? This deal makes it so you can get all the bags, wallets, lanyards, luggage tags and literal luggage of your dreams for up to 30% off from the pastel floral-loving brand.

____________________________________________________________________________

Under Armour (starting at $7.88; amazon.com)

Under Armour PHOTO: Amazon

The performance brand is discounting tons of its goods — leggings, hoodies, socks, T-shirts — this Black Friday, with up to 25% off. That means you can now get its top-rated leggings (for men and women) for just around $20 and backpacks and workout bags now for around $30.

____________________________________________________________________________

Men’s and Women’s Outerwear from Levi’s, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and more (starting at $26.06; amazon.com)

Men's and Women's Outerwear from Levi's, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and more PHOTO: Amazon

Need a new coat for winter? Check out this deal from Levi’s, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and more, which has their top-rated and most beloved winter coats for men and women discounted up to 45% off. Whether you’re looking for a puffer coat, sweatshirt, vest, leather jacket or hoodie, they’ve got the goods for you.

____________________________________________________________________________

IZOD, Van Heusen and more (starting at $6.75; amazon.com)

IZOD, Van Heusen and more PHOTO: Amazon

Men’s apparel from top brands like IZOD and Van Heusen is marked down, so you can save big on shirts, sweaters and more styles for guys.

____________________________________________________________________________

Ray-Ban sunglasses (starting at $49; amazon.com)

Ray-Ban sunglasses PHOTO: Amazon

You still need sunglasses in winter, and right now, dozens of pairs from the iconic shades brand are on sale at Amazon. Whether you’re into aviators, cat-eye frames or classic wayfarers, you’ll find a style to suit your taste.

____________________________________________________________________________

Oakley sunglasses (starting at $67.20; amazon.com)

Oakley sunglasses PHOTO: Amazon

Tons of Oakley sunglasses (like 42 pages worth) are on sale right now on Amazon. So you can now score either a sweet pair of sunglasses or even a pair of eyeglasses, for 30% off.

____________________________________________________________________________

Calvin Klein (starting at $12.15; amazon.com)

Calvin Klein PHOTO: Amazon

Didn’t know Calvin Klein was on Amazon? Well now you do. Grab some of the brand’s bags, scarves, coats, dresses and even luggage with this sale, which has items up to 30% off.

____________________________________________________________________________

Levi’s (starting at $14.49; amazon.com)

Levi's PHOTO: Amazon

Get some seriously stylish jeans and denim jackets for up to 20% off with this Levi’s sale, which has styles for women, men and teens.

____________________________________________________________________________

Nautica, Calvin Klein and more (starting at $4.13; amazon.com)

Nautica, Calvin Klein and more PHOTO: Amazon

Everything from jewelry, kids clothes, purses, activewear, men’s apparel and women’s apparel from top brands like Nautica and Calvin Klein is up to 30% off with this deal. There’s even a Zac Posen purse in the bunch, and some great puffer jackets for winter.

____________________________________________________________________________

American Apparel (starting at $5.47; amazon.com)

American Apparel PHOTO: Amazon

Thought American Apparel was dead? Think again. The brand has its revamped bodysuits, jeans, T-shirts, sweaters and more now up to a whopping 50% off.

____________________________________________________________________________

Puma (starting at $6.08; amazon.com)

Puma PHOTO: Amazon

Grab some discounted Puma sneakers and activewear (sports bras and leggings included) at up to 35% off with this sale.

____________________________________________________________________________

L’Oreal Paris (starting at $7.50; amazon.com)

L'Oreal Paris PHOTO: Amazon

Some of L’Oreal Paris’ top-rated and cult-favorite products are at a discount of up to 20% off this Black Friday. We’re particularly big fans of L’Oreal’s Signature Matte Lip Stain and the brand’s Infallible Hydrating Lip Gloss.

____________________________________________________________________________

Belei skin care (starting at $13.50; amazon.com)

Belei skin care PHOTO: Amazon

The skin care brand Belei is one of Amazon’s best-kept secrets. With formulas that are rich and full of noteworthy ingredients, we’d say it’s definitely worth a shot, and one of its combo sets is a good place to start.

____________________________________________________________________________

Osprey outdoor backpacks (starting at $36.95; amazon.com)

Osprey outdoor backpacks PHOTO: Amazon

Get your outdoor adventure on with one of these Osprey backpacks, which can handle anything from hiking to long-distance running.

Toys and gaming

Nintendo Switch games (starting at $34.99; amazon.com)

Nintendo Switch games PHOTO: Amazon

Switch up game time with deals on a few Nintendo Switch games. You can get your fill of the Mario Bros., “The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening” and some other popular titles.

____________________________________________________________________________

Lego building kits (starting at $8.70; amazon.com)

Lego building kits PHOTO: Amazon

Burgeoning builders will love to construct any of these Lego building kits. There are planes, automobiles, rockets and even Star War-themed sets — plus a few Lego costumes — up for grabs for less right now.

____________________________________________________________________________

Barbie, Hot Wheels and Fisher-Price Toys (starting at $3.49; amazon.com)

Barbie, Hot Wheels and Fisher-Price Toys PHOTO: Amazon

Browse this Gold Box for deals on classic games like Uno and Apples to Apples, Hot Wheels race cars, Barbie in her many iterations and other toys featuring some of your kids favorite characters.

____________________________________________________________________________

Arts and Crafts Toys (starting at $6.76; amazon.com)

Arts and Crafts Toys PHOTO: Amazon

Unleash your creative side with deals on dozens of arts and craft sets and kits. Burgeoning artists will love any of the Crayola options, and there are plenty of hands-on projects for crafty kids.

____________________________________________________________________________

Marvel Toys and Watches (starting at $7.99; amazon.com)

Marvel Toys and Watches PHOTO: Amazon

Avenger fans, assemble! There’s a deal on Marvel toys, including plenty of Funko Pop!s and a few cool Citizen watches, that you won’t want to miss.

____________________________________________________________________________

Gaming Chairs, Desks and Bean Bags (starting at $17.99; amazon.com)

Gaming Chairs, Desks and Bean Bags PHOTO: Amazon

Make your gaming experience more comfortable with furniture that’s specific to gametime. Serious PC gamers can opt for a new desk, while board game fans can choose from several storage options. Meanwhile, the kids will love the pint-sized bean bags now available.

____________________________________________________________________________

Games from Catan, Days of Wonder and more (starting at $13.89; amazon.com)

Games from Catan, Days of Wonder and more PHOTO: Amazon

Game night just got more exciting with deals on these beloved favorites. Opt for the bestselling Ticket to Ride, or add the classic Catan (and any number of special editions) to your board game cabinet.

____________________________________________________________________________

Razr gaming gear (starting at $49.99; amazon.com)

Razr gaming gear PHOTO: Amazon

These Razr deals are a win for gamers, with a gaming-specific mouse, headset, keyboards and a mousepad all marked down. They’ll make gametime that much better, without breaking the bank.

____________________________________________________________________________

Segway scooters and accessories (starting at $23.99; amazon.com)