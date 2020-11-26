Sudan's last democratically elected prime minister dies of Covid-19

(CNN) Sadiq al-Mahdi, Sudan's last democratically elected prime minister, who was toppled in 1989 by former dictator Omar al-Bashir, died Thursday from coronavirus.

Al-Mahdi, who was 84, died in the United Arab Emirates, where he had traveled for treatment after contracting the virus, his family said in a statement.

He led Sudan as prime minister twice, first in the 1960s and again from 1986 until the 1989 coup.

As the head of the opposition National Umma Party, Al-Mahdi became one of Bashir's fiercest critics and lived long enough to witness Bashir's overthrow by the army last year amid mass protests.

Descended from the 19th century religious leader "The Mahdi of Khartoum" who fought British and Ottoman rule, Al-Mahdi also led the Ansar Sufi order, one of the largest religious groupings in Sudan.

